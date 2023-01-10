Effective: 2023-01-13 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-13 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Northern Cayuga; Oswego Slippery conditions for the morning commute Rain will change to snow southeast and east of Lake Ontario through daybreak. Untreated roads may become snow and slush covered as temperatures slowly drop below freezing. Use caution if traveling this morning and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO