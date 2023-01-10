ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

WATCH: Jerome Tang responds as rumors fly around Texas job opening

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
 3 days ago

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Jerome Tang’s tenure at Kansas State is off to a blazing hot start.

The Wildcats are 14-1, their best start to a season in over 60 years, and 3-0 to start Big 12 play. Naturally, other schools might want him.

This topic was brought to the forefront of many K-State fans when Texas recently fired head coach Chris Beard. Would the ‘Cats head coach like to address rumors surrounding him and the UT opening?

“I don’t need to comment on that one,” Tang said after a brief chuckle when asked about these rumors.

27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley asked Coach Tang how he deals with outside noise like this, and how confident Wildcat fans can be that he will be in the Little Apple long-term.

“I try to focus on what’s going on right now,” Tang said. “And I try to tell our guys that.”

He says that focus is essential if Kansas State wants to meet its goals.

“We have a short window to accomplish something that we want to accomplish that we’ll all remember for the rest of our lives,” Tang said. “That is all I am focused on. I am not focused on anything else.”

Tang says he won’t weigh in on what exactly the future may hold. This, he says, is consistent with how he has always handled situations like the current one.

“I have never commented on what I was going to in the future at any point in my life,” Tang said. “If God wants me at K-State this is where I’m going to be. If God wants to move me that is where I’m going to go. I’m going to follow his lead.”

Tang and the Wildcats return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at home against Oklahoma State.

