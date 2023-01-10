ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

New Merced County District Attorney takes office. Here are her top priorities

By Andrew Kuhn
Merced Sun Star
Merced Sun Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oHzDj_0k92TcVd00

Merced County’s new District Attorney Nicole Silveira was officially sworn into office Monday, taking the reins as the county’s top prosecutor.

Surrounded by friends and supporters like Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, Silveira took the oath at the Merced County Courthouse Museum.

“Today as I take this oath, I am honored and humbled to serve as the leader of the Merced County District Attorney’s Office,” said Silveira. She went on to say “as your District Attorney, my responsibility to justice extends beyond the courtroom and into the community to make sure that we build a safe home for all citizens of Merced County.”

During the June primary election, Silveira defeated her boss, then-incumbent District Attorney Kimberly Helms Lewis for the seat, garnering nearly 70% of votes cast in her favor compared to Helms Lewis’ 30%.

Silveira is a longtime prosecutor who has worked in the Merced County District Attorney’s Office since 2010.

She was promoted to supervising district attorney by then-District Attorney Larry Morse II, making her the first woman to hold a management role in that office. In 2015 she was named Merced County’s Prosecutor of the Year , the first woman to win that award.

“Short term I would like to make sure that I communicate with my staff as best as possible,” said Silveira. “One of my goals was to meet with every single member of my office one-on-one and it’s something I’ve already been able to start doing and they have such great ideas so I’m really excited to work with them collaboratively to improve our office.”

Long term, Silveira said she would like to expand educational services into the high schools and be proactive and supporting law enforcement analysts to help the rising number of homicides in the county.

A native of Atwater, Silviera worked for many years as a gang prosecutor. Her election platform included prioritizing crime perpetrated against Merced’s farmers; strengthening relationships with law enforcement; creating a family justice center to advocate for vulnerable crime victims; and expanding the county’s school attendance review board, which holds parents accountable for minor students’ truancy from school.

Silveira graduated from Atwater High School before attending Merced College and San Diego State.

She earned her law degree at California Western School of Law in San Diego. She worked in private practice before joining the District Attorney’s Office in 2010.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Election fraud charge filed against Firebaugh City Clerk

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A charge of election fraud has been filed against the Firebaugh City Clerk Amanda Pearl Speakes, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office announced Thursday that Speakes – who also goes by the name Amanda Fleming – is alleged to have submitted a candidate application that represented […]
FIREBAUGH, CA
sjvsun.com

Evacuation orders in place throughout parts of Merced County

This week’s major storms continue to impact residents of Merced County as evacuation orders are in place due to drastic flooding. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke also issued a stern warning to anyone thinking about ignoring the evacuation orders and staying behind. Driving the news: One of the major...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera County approves declaration of local emergency

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a resolution ratifying a declaration of emergency Tuesday morning. On Monday Sheriff Tyson Pogue proclaimed a local emergency for Madera County due to the significant impact of the ongoing extreme weather conditions.  Madera County says the storm system has caused mandatory […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Sheriff orders mandatory evacuation in Planada

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke issued a mandatory evacuation order for the community of Planada Tuesday morning. The evacuation order is for the entire town of Planada, Warnke says Officials say emergency personnel are making direct contact with more than 4,000 individuals in the affected area.  Impacted residents are being evacuated […]
PLANADA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced County residents respond to evacuation order

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The community of Planada and areas of Merced are still faced with an evacuation order Wednesday. However, some of those people ordered to evacuate stayed behind. In Planada, the water had gone down compared to Tuesday, but many streets were still completely flooded. Nearby, a line of cars waited for […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Mandatory evacuation order issued in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced issued a mandatory evacuation order Tuesday morning.  The city says they are urging people to leave the following areas immediately due to flooding in Bear Creek. The following streets are affected by the mandatory evacuation: The following streets are affected by the mandatory evacuation: The city is […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced County Sheriff issues evacuation warnings

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for several areas across the county. The county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is anticipating additional weather impacts like significant rainfall overloading some reservoirs, causing flooding along local waterways and flooding roads. For this reason, residents are encouraged to avoid travel […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Merced Sun Star

Merced Sun Star

Merced, CA
3K+
Followers
40
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.

 https://www.mercedsunstar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy