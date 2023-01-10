Read full article on original website
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signs assault weapons ban as lawmakers shore up abortion rights
Illinois Democrats put the finishing touch on a hectic lame-duck legislative session Tuesday by handing themselves and Gov. JB Pritzker headline-grabbing victories on gun-control and abortion rights while steamrolling vastly outnumbered Republicans in the process. The array of legislation placed at the governor’s doorstep offered him major momentum less than...
Sheriffs balk at enforcing new Illinois assault weapons ban. The governor's office calls it 'political grandstanding'
Dozens of elected sheriffs around Illinois are rebuking the state's new assault weapons ban — with many saying they won't enforce the law. The new law bans the sale and manufacturing of AR-15 style rifles like the one used in the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park. It also puts new restrictions on large-capacity magazines.
Statewide: Where the bison roam
Bison used to be a familiar part of the prairie landscape. But today, North America has only about 350,000 bison, mostly on private land. A 30 year experiment found the animals can help insect and plant populations and, possibly, make the prairie more resilient to climate change. Also this week:
Bill guaranteeing workers five days of paid leave will head to governor
A bill that would guarantee a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave per year for all Illinois workers passed both chambers of the General Assembly Tuesday and will soon head to Gov. JB Pritzker, who says he will sign it. Under Senate Bill 208, workers begin to earn paid...
Illinois lawmakers reach a deal on assault weapons ban
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Democratic legislative leaders reached a deal Monday on a landmark assault weapons ban shaped by the July 4th mass shooting in Highland Park, stifling GOP cries that gun owners’ rights are being trampled. A day of behind-the-scenes negotiations among top Illinois Democrats and gun-control...
IG report shows systemic flaws in Illinois prison hiring
It started with a single simple case of nepotism. But an investigation by the state Executive Inspector General’s office showed a much more pervasive problem of preferential hiring practices and a startling lack of hiring policy within the division of the Department of Corrections tasked with keeping prisons safe and investigating alleged misconduct within the agency.
Six Peoria Public Schools students invited to California for speech tournament
Six Peoria Public Schools students are heading to the West Coast to compete in a national speech tournament. The students—who represent Lincoln, Annie Jo Gordon, Sterling Middle, and Elise Ford Allen schools—will be participating in the tournament hosted by Advantage Communications, a California-based organization that helps bring speech programs to school districts around the country.
