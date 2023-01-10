ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wcbu.org

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signs assault weapons ban as lawmakers shore up abortion rights

Illinois Democrats put the finishing touch on a hectic lame-duck legislative session Tuesday by handing themselves and Gov. JB Pritzker headline-grabbing victories on gun-control and abortion rights while steamrolling vastly outnumbered Republicans in the process. The array of legislation placed at the governor’s doorstep offered him major momentum less than...
ILLINOIS STATE
wcbu.org

Statewide: Where the bison roam

Bison used to be a familiar part of the prairie landscape. But today, North America has only about 350,000 bison, mostly on private land. A 30 year experiment found the animals can help insect and plant populations and, possibly, make the prairie more resilient to climate change. Also this week:
ILLINOIS STATE
wcbu.org

Illinois lawmakers reach a deal on assault weapons ban

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Democratic legislative leaders reached a deal Monday on a landmark assault weapons ban shaped by the July 4th mass shooting in Highland Park, stifling GOP cries that gun owners’ rights are being trampled. A day of behind-the-scenes negotiations among top Illinois Democrats and gun-control...
ILLINOIS STATE
wcbu.org

IG report shows systemic flaws in Illinois prison hiring

It started with a single simple case of nepotism. But an investigation by the state Executive Inspector General’s office showed a much more pervasive problem of preferential hiring practices and a startling lack of hiring policy within the division of the Department of Corrections tasked with keeping prisons safe and investigating alleged misconduct within the agency.
ILLINOIS STATE
wcbu.org

Six Peoria Public Schools students invited to California for speech tournament

Six Peoria Public Schools students are heading to the West Coast to compete in a national speech tournament. The students—who represent Lincoln, Annie Jo Gordon, Sterling Middle, and Elise Ford Allen schools—will be participating in the tournament hosted by Advantage Communications, a California-based organization that helps bring speech programs to school districts around the country.
PEORIA, IL

