GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Georgetown man was sentenced to 33 months in prison for wire fraud stemming from 2015-19. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ralph Tackett, who was the treasurer of a church in Georgetown, embezzled over $500,000, in part through wire fraud. Tackett admitted from December 2015 to July 2019 he stole from the church by transferring money to pay on his personal credit cards. Throughout this time, Tackett, 66, also concealed the church’s expenditures from the pastor and board members.

GEORGETOWN, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO