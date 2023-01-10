Read full article on original website
WTVQ
‘We’re trying to take on the entire world’: Ky. teachers react to the heartbreaking classroom shooting in Va. last week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A teacher in Virginia was shot by her 6-year-old student last week. Police said Friday afternoon, Abby Zwerner was intentionally shot by a student during an altercation at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. Investigators say the bullet went through Zwerner’s hand and into her...
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
fox56news.com
Stanford Elementary School employee facing chargs
Travis Simmons has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. Travis Simmons has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. Morning weather forecast: 1/13/23. Payden Hinkle's forecast: Snow showers and cold to start the weekend. Helping Kentucky teachers teach Black history to...
WTVQ
Local cardiologist, MCORE Foundation speak on cardiac arrest in young people
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Cardiac arrest, in simpler terms, is when your heart’s electrical system isn’t working correctly, and your heart suddenly stops beating. It’s a health issue that can happen randomly and oftentimes, without warning, according to University of Kentucky Healthcare’s Assistant Chief of Cardiology, Dr. Vincent Sorrell.
WTVQ
Georgetown man gets nearly 3 years for taking over $500K from church
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Georgetown man was sentenced to 33 months in prison for wire fraud stemming from 2015-19. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ralph Tackett, who was the treasurer of a church in Georgetown, embezzled over $500,000, in part through wire fraud. Tackett admitted from December 2015 to July 2019 he stole from the church by transferring money to pay on his personal credit cards. Throughout this time, Tackett, 66, also concealed the church’s expenditures from the pastor and board members.
modernfarmer.com
Meet the Farmer Helping Black Kentuckians Return to Their Agricultural Roots
“Produce with a purpose” is how Ashley Smith describes her vision for Black Soil, the agribusiness she co-founded that links individuals and families with Black growers and producers across Kentucky. Smith says it evokes a sense of nostalgia and pride of place. “These moments actively bring to life our mission of taking them back to their heritage and legacy in agriculture,” says Smith.
WKYT 27
Residents paying to break lease at Lexington apartment after their unit was destroyed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Lexington families are moving out of an apartment complex after broken water pipes destroyed their homes. In December, The city condemned ten units at Veridian Apartments on Armstrong Mill. However, some units that were damaged were not condemned, and Residents tell us they are having to break their leases because their apartments are unlivable.
wymt.com
Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - An incident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning. Police said a Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shot himself when he was at the school Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Officials...
WKYT 27
Kentucky deputies searching for owner of valuable train set
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County deputies are searching for the owner of some missing trains. Hundreds of pieces of a novelty train set are sitting in evidence at the sheriff’s office while deputies try to figure out who owns them. Officials say the trains could be worth quite a lot of money.
WKYT 27
New Commissioner of Health for Lexington appointed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is getting a new commissioner of health. The Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health approved the appointment of Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins. “I am excited to be part of a health department that is known for being leaders in public health,” Dr. Owens-Collins said. “It is an honor to have the Board of Health’s support in continuing the mission of helping Lexington be well.”
WTVQ
Staff member injured in ‘incident’ at Stanford Elementary School
STANFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Stanford Elementary School staff member was injured in an “incident” at the school Tuesday night. According to a Facebook post by the Stanford Police Department, a staff member was injured around 11 p.m. Tuesday but the injury wasn’t made known to school administrators until Wednesday morning.
WKYT 27
Good Question: How did Newtown Pike get its name?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some road names are obvious, while others aren’t as obvious, and that leads to today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Joyce asks, From downtown Lexington, Harrodsburg Road will take you to Harrodsburg, Winchester Road to Winchester, but how did Newtown Pike get that name?
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington E-911 call times improve
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s E-911 dispatch is responding faster to calls. In September, we reported that from January to mid-September, there were more than 1,000 calls with ring times longer than two minutes. Director Jonelle Patton pointed to staffing shortages as part of the issue. At the time,...
fox56news.com
Volunteers needed to help tally homeless population in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lex End Homelessness Continuum of Care (CoC) is seeking volunteers to help calculate the number of homeless individuals in the city in order to facilitate means of care. Those who volunteer will visit outdoor locations where persons experiencing unsheltered homelessness might be found...
WKYT 27
Police investigating shooting at Lexington apartment complex
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. Police say they responded to shots fired call at 524 Angliana Avenue Wednesday night. A victim was not found on the scene. They say a short time later, someone showed up to Baptist Health Hospital with...
fox56news.com
Mercer County family counting their blessing after storm damage
Mercer County was one the areas hardest hit by Thursday’s storms with a confirmed tornado touching down west of Harrodsburg and straight-line winds in other places. A family of four home was ripped apart by the strong winds. Mercer County family counting their blessing after …. Mercer County was...
fox56news.com
Petition continues in hopes to approve alcohol sales in Madison County
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Signatures are still needed for a petition in Madison County that would allow the community to vote on its wet-dry status. Madison County has been dry since 1919 when the prohibition began and 13 years after the prohibition ended but a vote to change Madison County’s dry status has never taken place.
fox56news.com
Police searching for truck in Jackson Co. bought with counterfeit bills
The 1999 Ford F-250 was reported stolen after being bought with fake money. Police searching for truck in Jackson Co. bought …. The 1999 Ford F-250 was reported stolen after being bought with fake money. Man wanted for allegedly assaulting police officer. Man wanted for allegedly assaulting police officer. Multicounty...
fox56news.com
Why self-defense training is needed now more than ever in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Self-defense training is needed now more than ever in Kentucky. According to The World Population Review, Kentucky has the second-highest rate of domestic violence, with 45.3% of women and 35.5% of men experiencing domestic violence. Self-defense classes have started at the YMCA on Beaumont...
fox56news.com
Man injured after Lexington parking lot shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was injured Wednesday night after a shooting in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said at around 8 p.m. officers responded to a parking lot near the 500 block of Angliana Avenue to reports of shots being fired. No victim was located, but police said later a man arrived at a local hospital suffering from a reported non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
