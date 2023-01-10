ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Wasps force Henrico mom, daughter out of apartment: 'Something needs to be done'

By Joi Fultz
 3 days ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico resident, Zakeisha Williams said the last few weeks at her Pointe at River City apartment have been stressful, to say the least. The mother of one said wasps are coming out of a hole that her apartment complex cut after she reported a leak.

"Initially, the water problems started with running water while the faucet was off," she said.

Williams said when she reported a leak under her bathroom sink and in her ceiling in late December, she didn't think it would take this long to be fixed.

"They just cut the hole and left it open. They said hey, we are just going to cut a hole and we’ll be back after the weekend to fix it."

Williams said she thought after she reported that wasps were coming through the hole to the management office, more would be done.

"The first time my friend was in the shower, I just heard her scream like ahh, it's a wasp it's a wasp," Williams said.

It's an issue that’s led to her daughter having to stay with family and Williams having to take showers at the homes of different family members and friends.

"I can't use my bathroom, my baby can’t come stay here because we still got wasps coming through that hole and she’s allergic," Williams said. "The next day I had to take a shower and brush my teeth and my face in my sink. It’s unfair and it’s not right, and it's really nothing that we can do but pay our rent and live with this situation. Something needs to be done."

Despite maintenance coming out several times, Williams said the leak has not been fixed and she still has a hole in her ceiling.

"It went from board to foam to trash bag to still leaking," she described.

Williams said she just wants her daughter to be able to come back and sleep in her own and bed and hopes management makes repairs soon.

"So now it's they're just like hey, I don't know when we're going to fix it. They need to do what they need to do so people can live comfortably," Williams said.

CBS 6 reached out to the management office via email and phone last Friday and again Monday and are still waiting to hear back.

Doggone Right
3d ago

Well management of River City Apartments, it l👀is like the wasps are in your corner. Whatcha gonna do now? I'd fix it b4 she and others in the complex with the same issues figure out that all they need to do is call a lawyer and put their rent in escrow until everything is fixed and the homeowner is satisfied. And then the complex will get a nice little letter from downtown with a fine and a warning.

