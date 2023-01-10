ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Louis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama Celebrated Their New Collab With a Polka-Dotted Tokyo Pop-Up

By Demetrius Simms
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iqfhm_0k92T4mI00

Louis Vuitton is no stranger to spectacular pop-ups, and it’s now added a new Tokyo retrospective to the list.

For the past few years, the French fashion label has opened unique exhibition experiences from New York City to California that have displayed everything from modernized trunks to iconic kicks designed by the late Virgil Abloh . Now the maison has tapped longtime collaborator Yayoi Kusama for a striking new pop-up that’s in a world of its own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OcATs_0k92T4mI00
A view from the exterior of the vibrant pop-up in Harajuku.

The vibrant new pop-up is set in Kusama’s hometown of Harajuku, Tokyo, with larger-than-life installations and colorful decorations made to catch your eye. The experience begins the moment you arrive, as the building’s exterior dons yellow polka-dotted print decorations, alongside a massive co-branded sign alluding to the latest Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama collab. A look inside the space reveals their latest offerings—and perhaps Kusama’s creative genius.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2slsye_0k92T4mI00
Menswear offerings from the duo, set in the store’s polka-dot laden interior.

A massive sculpture of the Japanese artist awaits you on the ground floor, sporting the creative’s signature red hair and a pair of bedazzled sunglasses. The polka dots on the piece’s shirt match the surrounding walls, which feature an inverted version of the print. You’ll also notice an array of mirrored balls fill the rooms, reminiscent of Kusama’s iconic Narcissus Garden installation that debuted in 1966. The spheres are used elsewhere in the space to form a striking take on Louis Vuitton’s signature LV iconography.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zeieB_0k92T4mI00
The Louis Vuitton logo reimagined in a cluster of mirrored balls at the pop-up.

Throughout the Tokyo pop-up, the mannequins are styled in the latest ready-to-wear and leather goods from Louis Vuitton and Kusama’s most recent collab. The styles merge the label’s signature silhouettes with Kusama’s iconographic designs and colorful brushstrokes. In addition to handbags and apparel, the latest Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama offerings also include accessories and fragrances. This is Kusama and Louis Vuitton’s second collab, following their first release—under the creative direction of Marc Jacobs —that offered special-edition Speedy, Keepall and Neverfull handbags.

The duo’s latest collection first launched in Japan and China; it’s now available at all the brand’s other global outposts. If you want to check out those yellow polka dots for yourself, you can visit the Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama Harajuku pop-up shop, at 6-35-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001, from now until January 22.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.

Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Robb Report

Ellen DeGeneres Leaves Montecito Amid Dangerous Floods: “Mother Nature Is Not Happy With Us”

Montecito — the celebrity-loved enclave in central California which Oprah Winfrey, Jane Lynch, Rob Lowe and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, among others call home—is officially under mandatory evacuation. This ruling comes after a fruitless search for a five-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters early Monday morning; the search was called off around 3 p.m. local time. Five years ago, on Jan. 9, 2018, Montecito was ravaged by mudslides caused by flash flooding; in the middle of the night, the town got more than half an inch of rainfall in five minutes, and the storm continued throughout the day, leaving...
MONTECITO, CA
Robb Report

The World’s Oldest Known Bottle of Rum Just Sold for $30,000

The market for ultra-aged spirits, particularly single malt scotch, is hotter than ever. Look no further than the bottles of The Macallan approaching 100 years old that have broken auction records recently. But it’s not just aged whisky getting collectors’ attention anymore, because what the Guinness World Records calls “the oldest known rum” just sold for nearly 30 grand. The bottle in question is a 1780 vintage rum that was distilled in Barbados on the Harewood estate, which was discovered in the cellar of the Harewood House in the UK by two wine trade professionals in 2011. The rum was originally...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Gisele Bündchen Returns to Modeling Post-Tom Brady Divorce for New Louis Vuitton Campaign

Bündchen appears alongside Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss and more in the new Yayoi Kusama campaign Gisele Bündchen is back in action. The supermodel stars in a new campaign with Louis Vuitton — her first since finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady. Louis Vuitton shared several photos and videos of the colorful new campaign to Instagram, including a video starring Bündchen. Set to the jangling sounds of The Rolling Stones tune "She's Like a Rainbow," the video shows the Brazilian supermodel in a swirl of colorful dots cradling purses...
hypebeast.com

Leadership Shakeup at LVMH Sees Louis Vuitton and Dior Get New CEOs

Is starting 2023 with major executive shuffles within its fastest-growing flagship houses. In a momentous and unprecedented shakeup, the parent company has named the former head of. , Pietro Beccari to become the chairman and CEO of. . Succeeding him as CEO of Dior is Delphine Arnault, Bernard Arnault‘s eldest...
Page Six

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni turns subway station into photo shoot backdrop

Leni Klum is following in her mother’s fierce footsteps. Heidi Klum’s 18-year-old daughter turned an average New York City subway station into the backdrop of an impromptu and futuristic photo shoot on Wednesday. Rocking a structured chrome jacket and matching mini shorts, the blue-eyed brunette struck pose after pose along an equally shiny turnstile — at a seemingly empty station in Soho. Leni completed her look with black stiletto pumps and wore bedazzled sunglasses in a few of the snaps. Her chocolate brown locks were parted down the middle and styled straight, while her makeup was kept to a minimum. In the various photos, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNCT

These are the richest models in the world

GREENVILLE, NC. (Stacker.com) — Being a successful model—getting paid to look glamorous, traveling the world, and receiving adoration from fans—can feel like the ultimate dream, but setting such a high bar for beauty comes with an expensive toll. Fashion is known as a cutthroat industry rife with incidents of emotional and physical abuse, to say […]
Robb Report

Michael B. Jordan’s Encino Mansion Hits the Market for $13 Million

Michael B. Jordan will make his directorial debut with Creed III when it hit theaters this March, but in the meantime, he’s added another role to his resume: house flipper.   The actor has just put his farmhouse-style property in Encino’s Royal Estates neighborhood on the market for $12.9 million, eight months after scooping up the SoCal compound. Jordan originally bought the residence back in May for a cool $12.5 million and has since dropped close to $500,000 renovating the pad—although it was newly built in 2021. The upgrades included improvements to the home’s security and air-conditioning systems, Andrew Mortaza of the Agency,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

BMW’s Kaleidoscopic New Concept Car Can Shift Between 32 Colors at the Push of a Button

The most outlandish concept car of 2023 may have arrived in the first week of the year. BMW unveiled the stunning i Vision Dee at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Thursday. The sleek prototype is packed with futuristic features, like a color-changing exterior and a windshield-spanning head-up display (HUD), which might actually start popping up in the marque’s upcoming vehicles. The Dee—which stands for Driver Emotional Experience—is unlike any ride in BMW’s current lineup, save for the digital kidney grilles. It has a cleaner and more streamlined design than any of its predecessors. It’s not a complete...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

The Most Expensive Watches Sold at Auction in 2022, From a Unique Patek to Rare Rolexes

The three major watch auction houses, Sotheby’s, Christie’s and Phillips, together sold $626 million worth of watches in 2022. Phillips took the lead, with year-end sales of $227 million, followed by Christie’s at $220 million, and Sotheby’s watch sales totaled $179 million. The following tally of the top 20 lots shows Patek Philippe and Rolex continue to rein as the highest-priced brands, but this year, Richard Mille, F.P. Journe, George Daniels and Audemars Piguet take their place among the top 20, a trend that reflects the greater importance of pieces made by independent watchmakers at auction. Here are the top watches...
Robb Report

Taste Test: This New Bourbon Is Aged With Vanilla-Infused Smoke—and It Works

Flavored whiskey is a category that is often maligned by “serious” whiskey drinkers, and while it’s true that taste is entirely subjective it’s also true that many of these bottles are just not very good. Then there’s whiskey with extra flavor, often due to a secondary cask finish. One of the most recent entries into this popular category is a bourbon that was finished in vanilla-smoked toasted barrels, which might just be the first time that sequence of words has been uttered in the whiskey world. The whiskey in question, Eighth Notch, comes from South Carolina producer Virgil Kaine Lowcountry Whiskey,...
GEORGIA STATE
Robb Report

How a 344-Foot Superyacht Built in 2000 Was Transformed Into a Future-Forward, Eco-Conscious Vessel

Oceanco just proved what’s old can indeed be new again. The Dutch yard has successfully turned a somewhat antiquated superyacht from the 2000s into an entirely new vessel fit for the future. The epic 344-footer, known as 1050H, was unveiled at Oceanco’s construction facilities in the Netherlands on Tuesday, following an extensive refit that was reportedly unprecedented in terms of scope. “We are proud to say that we are relaunching a completely new Oceanco,” the yard’s CEO Marcel Onkenhout said in a statement. The remodel features a decidedly modern exterior centered around a completely new superstructure. The yacht also received a fresh interior...
msn.com

Tatjana Patitz's Cause of Death at 56 Confirmed by Agent

Tatjana Patitz, whose death at age 56 was announced by Vogue on Jan. 11, died of metastatic breast cancer, according to Vogue's Instagram tribute to her, and which her agent Corinne Nicolas confirmed to CNN. Patitz, one of the original "supermodels" alongside Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

This $18 Million Spanish Palazzo Just Starred in an Episode of ‘The Crown.’ Now, It’s Heading to Auction.

If you’ve been admiring the various stunning manses on the latest season of The Crown, you’re in luck: One of the show’s film locations in Spain is now heading to auction. Known as Palazzo Delle Luce, the palatial Marbella estate was featured in a recent episode of the hit Netflix series where Dodi Fayed calls his father to tell him about his new love interest, Princess Diana. The property has now hit the market for a cool €16.95 million (or $17.9 million) with no reserve, and you can place your bids through Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions from January 13 to 15. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Quartz

Dior’s new boss is the world’s richest man’s daughter

Bernard Arnault, the chairman and CEO of luxury conglomerate LVMH, is putting his daughter in charge of Christian Dior Couture. Starting Feb. 1, 47-year-old Delphine Arnault, who has served as the executive vice president of Louis Vuitton since 2013, will take the reins at LVMH’s second-largest brand, the company announced on Jan. 11.
Robb Report

Robb Report

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy