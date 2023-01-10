ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, MA

Belmont Police investigating possible shooting that sent two people to the hospital

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
BELMONT, Mass. — Belmont Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that occurred Monday night.

Just before 5:30 p.m., police received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in a parking lot off Olmsted Drive.

Upon arrival, police located spent shell casings and a magazine. However, no victims or suspects were located at the scene.

Through their investigation, police quickly learned that two possible victims with gunshot wounds were being treated at local hospitals.

The preliminary investigation indicates that this was not a random act of violence, according to officials.

The incident remains under active investigation and no additional information is available at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Belmont Police Department at 617-484-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

