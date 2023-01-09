The Las Vegas Raiders‘ 2022 season is over, but the franchise is in a great spot to land some very good players that can help the team get back into the postseason in 2023. Thanks to their 6-11 record, the Raiders currently hold the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Per Over The Cap, the Raiders are set up with 11 total draft picks in 2023 after compensatory selections are included.

