Las Vegas, NV

rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Deadspin

Baltimore Ravens disrespect Lamar Jackson with Roquan Smith deal

Whatever happens with Lamar Jackson’s contract, don’t blame it on him not having an agent, especially after Roquan Smith’s new deal. Lamar Jackson has been a Baltimore Raven for five seasons while Roquan Smith has been one for two months. The 2019 NFL MVP had every reason to be upset with the news that broke on Tuesday, but instead, he chose to be a supportive teammate.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Nick Bosa shares 49ers’ key to beating Seahawks in playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to accomplish the extremely difficult task of beating the same opponent three times in a season, and star pass-rusher Nick Bosa says there is one big key to victory for his team. Bosa told reporters on Tuesday that the 49ers’ goal heading into their...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To 49ers' Field Announcement

The San Francisco 49ers have unveiled their endzone design for this year's postseason. The team is going with the iconic saloon font, gold lettering and red background. Take a look at the Levi Stadium field design here: "Saloon font, red paint — officially back," Niners insider David Lombardi wrote ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers Draft Talk: Senior Bowl Offensive Studs

The Pittsburgh Steelers season is over which marks the beginning of NFL Draft season. For the next four months, the scouts and coaches are on the road to find the best draft class in 2023 - and their first stop is Mobile, Alabama. The Steelers will send scouts and coaches...
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Updated look at the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2023 draft picks

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ 2022 season is over, but the franchise is in a great spot to land some very good players that can help the team get back into the postseason in 2023. Thanks to their 6-11 record, the Raiders currently hold the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Per Over The Cap, the Raiders are set up with 11 total draft picks in 2023 after compensatory selections are included.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Ravens sign LB Roquan Smith to 5-year contract extension

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed Roquan Smith to a contract extension, agreeing to a five-year deal with the star linebacker who arrived in a midseason trade from Chicago and helped his new team secure a playoff spot with a stout defensive effort down the stretch.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Way-too-early San Francisco 49ers NFL Draft preview

The 2023 NFL Draft is April 27-29 in Kansas City. Here is the projected first-round order, per Tankathon. (Picks 1-18 are locked in.) 2022 record: 13-4 | First-round pick: None | Team needs: CB, WR, K. Snapshot: The 49ers are in win-now mode, with OddsChecker tabbing them as the NFC...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

PFT’s NFL 2022 executive of the year: Howie Roseman

After the 2021 season, the Eagles were in an interesting spot. The club had gone 9-8 in Nick Sirianni’s first year as head coach, falling in the first round of the playoffs to the Buccaneers. Jalen Hurts was solid in his first full season as a starter, tossing 16 touchdown passes while also rushing for 10 scores.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

