Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Desert Springs Hospital to Lay Off 970 Employees in Las VegasEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Related
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Deadspin
Baltimore Ravens disrespect Lamar Jackson with Roquan Smith deal
Whatever happens with Lamar Jackson’s contract, don’t blame it on him not having an agent, especially after Roquan Smith’s new deal. Lamar Jackson has been a Baltimore Raven for five seasons while Roquan Smith has been one for two months. The 2019 NFL MVP had every reason to be upset with the news that broke on Tuesday, but instead, he chose to be a supportive teammate.
Yardbarker
Nick Bosa shares 49ers’ key to beating Seahawks in playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers are looking to accomplish the extremely difficult task of beating the same opponent three times in a season, and star pass-rusher Nick Bosa says there is one big key to victory for his team. Bosa told reporters on Tuesday that the 49ers’ goal heading into their...
Raiders GM Dave Ziegler on Decision to Bench Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler knew benching Carr would be difficult.
Look: NFL World Reacts To 49ers' Field Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers have unveiled their endzone design for this year's postseason. The team is going with the iconic saloon font, gold lettering and red background. Take a look at the Levi Stadium field design here: "Saloon font, red paint — officially back," Niners insider David Lombardi wrote ...
Yardbarker
Steelers Draft Talk: Senior Bowl Offensive Studs
The Pittsburgh Steelers season is over which marks the beginning of NFL Draft season. For the next four months, the scouts and coaches are on the road to find the best draft class in 2023 - and their first stop is Mobile, Alabama. The Steelers will send scouts and coaches...
Bears GM Ryan Poles Leaves Door Open to Taking a QB With No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Bears general manager Ryan Poles has some serious decisions to make about Justin Fields with the Bears No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The post Bears GM Ryan Poles Leaves Door Open to Taking a QB With No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
atozsports.com
Updated look at the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2023 draft picks
The Las Vegas Raiders‘ 2022 season is over, but the franchise is in a great spot to land some very good players that can help the team get back into the postseason in 2023. Thanks to their 6-11 record, the Raiders currently hold the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Per Over The Cap, the Raiders are set up with 11 total draft picks in 2023 after compensatory selections are included.
FOX Sports
Ravens sign LB Roquan Smith to 5-year contract extension
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed Roquan Smith to a contract extension, agreeing to a five-year deal with the star linebacker who arrived in a midseason trade from Chicago and helped his new team secure a playoff spot with a stout defensive effort down the stretch.
Yardbarker
Way-too-early San Francisco 49ers NFL Draft preview
The 2023 NFL Draft is April 27-29 in Kansas City. Here is the projected first-round order, per Tankathon. (Picks 1-18 are locked in.) 2022 record: 13-4 | First-round pick: None | Team needs: CB, WR, K. Snapshot: The 49ers are in win-now mode, with OddsChecker tabbing them as the NFC...
NBC Sports
PFT’s NFL 2022 executive of the year: Howie Roseman
After the 2021 season, the Eagles were in an interesting spot. The club had gone 9-8 in Nick Sirianni’s first year as head coach, falling in the first round of the playoffs to the Buccaneers. Jalen Hurts was solid in his first full season as a starter, tossing 16 touchdown passes while also rushing for 10 scores.
Texans Draft Next Franchise QB, Fortify DL in Latest NFL Mock
The Texans have two first round picks and are set to change the course of the franchise come April.
Comments / 0