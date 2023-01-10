ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Former Fresno police officer gets 3 years in prison for assault of former councilman

By Robert Rodriguez
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

Former Fresno police officer Raymond Eddy was sentenced Monday to three years in prison for assaulting former Fresno City Councilman Oliver Baines with a firearm.

The 53-year-old Eddy was found guilty of assault with a firearm on Nov. 10.

During his sentencing, Eddy, a longtime friend of Baines, said he was sorry for striking him during a confrontation at Eddy’s northwest Fresno apartment complex on April 21.

Baines, who is also a former Fresno police officer, testified during the trial that he went to Eddy’s apartment on April 21 because he was concerned about Eddy’s mental health.

“That day I failed myself, Oliver, my family and my friends,” Eddy said. “At no other time in my life have I ever allowed myself to act this way. I have always prided myself on being there for others.”

Eddy was facing up to 14 years in prison, but prior to going to trial prosecutor Leonel Salazar dropped two charges, brandishing a firearm and battery.

Judge Timothy Kams sentenced Eddy to three years for the assault with a firearm, but stayed a four-year sentence on the gun enhancement charge.

Eddy’s attorney Marco Aguiar with the Fresno County Public Defender’s Office said his client was ready to accept any sentence from the judge.

“He is sad that he lost his best friend as a result of this event but he hopes one day Oliver can forgive him,” Aguiar said.

Anthony Burkhalter
3d ago

The stress of being a Police officer retired or active in the City of Fresno shows how it can change a man to commit a violent act.

Fresno, CA
