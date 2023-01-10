MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - United way announced its goal of $2.15 million back in July, and today the organization announced that they have now surpassed that fundraising goal. In their announcement, the United Way also said that they see this number as a minimum, and will continue its fundraising efforts for its 55 partner programs in the region.

MANKATO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO