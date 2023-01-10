Read full article on original website
The City of Mankato opens up applications for the Community Development Block Grant Program
Police officers in both Mankato and North Mankato received awards for their work in the community
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Keith Mortenson of Mankato and Dave Krueger of North Mankato received awards from the Minnesota South Central Investigator’s Coalition. Officer Krueger, who leads North Mankato’s reserve unit, was awarded the Law Enforcement Service Award. North Mankato Police say that these awards show the quality...
The Mankato Area United Way announced today it has reached its 2023 campaign goal
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - United way announced its goal of $2.15 million back in July, and today the organization announced that they have now surpassed that fundraising goal. In their announcement, the United Way also said that they see this number as a minimum, and will continue its fundraising efforts for its 55 partner programs in the region.
Meteorologist Shawn Cable explains the fog and smog
Classes resume at JWP
A referendum for Mankato Area Public Schools may soon be on the books
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A referendum for Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) may soon be on the books; one they’ve been planning for a while. Mankato Area Public Schools are focusing on present and future operational needs and facility needs in their latest request to voters. “We continue to...
Minnesota lawmakers weighing policies impacting kids
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota House bill is in its early stages of work before landing on Governor Tim Walz’s desk. The bill supports free school meals for all students, regardless of income, and it cleared through the first House committee yesterday. “We know that proper nutrition...
The next chapter for Lamplighter
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Last year, a fire in New Ulm left the future of a popular restaurant, the Lamplighter, in doubt. Owners of the Lamplighter have now decided to sell and start over across the street. The 209 Pub and Grill is where the spirit of the Lamplighter lives on.
VINE’s mental health care program expanding
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Program to Encourage Active, Rewarding Lives (PEARLS) is a national evidence-based program for late-life depression. Thanks to a grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services, VINE Faith in Action began offering PEARLS in early 2021 to people 60 and older living in Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur Counties. Now the program is funded through a grant from the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging (MNRAAA) and is expanding to include Watonwan County.
YMCA Mentoring Program receives $7K donation
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family YMCA Mentoring Program received a generous donation. The Profinium Dreams Foundation awarded a $7,000 donation to the YMCA program. The donation will support programming and mentoring opportunities for youth and families in the Mankato area. The Mentoring Program at the Mankato Family YMCA...
Mankato doctor will assist U.S. Alpine ski team overseas
myklgr.com
Springfield, North Mankato men in car/semi collision near Winthrop Wednesday
A North Mankato man was injured after colliding with a Springfield man near Winthrop Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11, Troy Michael Schull, age 57, of North Mankato, was driving a 2021 Hyundai Ioniq eastbound on Highway 19. At about 9:57 a.m., near mile post 112, Timothy Gordon Fabian, age 58, of Springfield, pulled a 2007 International semi out onto the highway from the parking lot of Heartland Corn Products. The vehicles collided on icy roads.
VINE Faith in Action is opening registration for its 2023 diabetes prevention program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The year-long program focuses on prevention and healthy lifestyles, and participants must fulfill risk qualifications in order to start the program. VINE says that prevention is key for long-term health, especially for seniors. This is the seventh year of the program, which is based off of...
myklgr.com
Cottonwood man injured in crash with Mankato man in Chippewa County Wednesday
A Cottonwood man was injured in a Chippewa County collision on icy roads Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11 Manuel Vielmas Cardiel, age 67, of Cottonwood, was driving his Saturn Vue northbound on Highway 23, At about 9:11 a.m., at the intersection with County Road 38, Cardiel’s vehicle collided with a northbound Ford F-350, driven by Adam Benjamin Christians, age 42, of Mankato, attempting to make a left turn.
Madelia’s “Cleaning Chick” helps us declutter
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Shayna Erickson helps us declutter! She explains her steps to get the process started. “Decluttering is the first step in the process,” explains Shayna, “I recently read a book called Organizing for the Rest of Us by Dana K. White, amazing book.”. Shayna explains...
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
Mankato Public Safety officer recognized for work with youth
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety celebrates one if its own after he recieved an award for his work with local youth. Police officer Keith Mortensen has been awarded the 2022 Law Enforcement Meritorious Service Award by the Minnesota South Central Investigators Coalition. Mortensen is the first officer from...
Janesville update
Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown. Police said threats came from threatening images students were air-dropping to each other. We will update with more information once it’s available.
