Packers rookies make impact in 2022, even through growing pains
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Packers are known for draft and develop, but very rarely do you see several rookies making an impact in their first year. Well LB Quay Walker was name a starter right away. His Bulldog teammate Devonte Wyatt had several meaningful snaps near the end of the season. J.J. Enagbare filled in for Rashan Gary.
