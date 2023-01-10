GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Packers are known for draft and develop, but very rarely do you see several rookies making an impact in their first year. Well LB Quay Walker was name a starter right away. His Bulldog teammate Devonte Wyatt had several meaningful snaps near the end of the season. J.J. Enagbare filled in for Rashan Gary.

