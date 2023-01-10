Read full article on original website
James T. Schmeichel
James T. Schmeichel, 59, Jamestown, ND died January 6, 2023 at Sanford Health in Fargo, ND. Jim was born October 30, 1963 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD the son of Milton and Mavis (Waterman) Schmeichel. He attended elementary school and Jamestown High school; following high school, he worked Bills Body Shop and Jamestown Builders. He then began working at Yankton canvas, where he continued to work until his death.
Arthur “Art” Erfle
Arthur Erfle, age 92, of Carrington, ND, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd, New Rockford, ND. A Visitation will be Thursday, from 1:00PM-7:00PM followed by a Prayer Service at 7:00PM all at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington. Art’s Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, at 10:30AM at the Federated Church UCC/UMC, Carrington, ND.
Team Fire Edges Team Law In Jamestown Battle Of The Badges
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 8th Annual Jamestown Battle of the Badges blood drive was a success January 5th thru the 7th. Vitalant spokesman Weldon Roberts said out of 218 volunteers that signed in, 192 were able to donate blood with 10 donors giving blood for the first time. He said with 21 donors giving on the automated machines, we were able to collect a total of 234 products and exceed our promise for local hospitals. This battle was another close one, Team Fire won with 110 votes and Team Law had 108 votes. He said we beat all 7 previous year’s numbers of registered volunteers, successful donors, and products collected in 2023.
Stutsman County Cattle Hauler Crash
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – At 2 pm on Thursday afternoon, the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to an accident involving a semi near Jamestown. The State Patrol says a Peterbilt semi and trailer hauling cattle driven by 25-year-old Dannie Swartzentruber of Browerville, Minnesota was traveling southbound on the Highway 52 overpass of Interstate 94. Swartzentruber was turning left to head east on the Interstate 94 ramp. He was traveling to fast while trying to turn, and the cattle shifted in the trailer. This caused the semi and trailer to tip on the passenger side. The semi and trailer came to rest on the eastbound ramp on its passenger side.
Barnes County Injury Accident
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Shortly after 9 am on Thursday, the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a rollover accident on interstate 94, 15 miles west of Valley City. According to the Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger driven by a 65-year-old Bismarck man was traveling westbound on Interstate...
Unison Bank Donates $10,000 to JRFD
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Unison Bank has partnered with Jamestown Rural Fire Department to help fund the purchase of a new $700,000 pumper truck to replace its current 1986 pumper truck. “As a business member and community member of the Jamestown area, we appreciate the hard work and dedication...
Green Bison Soy Processing Plant Update
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – At the Winter Ag and Construction Expo at the Jamestown Civic Center, producers can get an update on the Green Bison Soy Processing Plant being built near Spiritwood. According to Mike Keller, President of Green Bison Soy Processing, the project is on track and scheduled...
Christmas Tree Pickup Jan. 13th In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Christmas tree pickup will be held Friday, January 13th in Valley City. The city would like to remind everyone that the bases and all plastic must be off the Christmas trees or city crews will be unable to pick them up for disposal. For...
Blue Jays Fall in Tight Game at #2 Mandan
MANDAN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School boys’ basketball team battled for 36 minutes on the road at #2 Mandan but came up just short in a 64-59 loss. During the first half of play, Jamestown jumped out to an early lead before Mandan’s Karsyn Jablonski took over, scoring 17 points. Mandan held a 13-point lead with five minutes to go in the half, but the Jays would use an 11-2 run going into the break to make it 35-31. The Blue Jays had six players with at least four points at the half.
Valley City High School Poetry Out Loud Winner
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City High School held its fourth annual school Poetry Out Loud competition on Wednesday, January 11th. Seniors Gabe Herzog, Emmy Jones, and Amelia Meester earned the honor of participating in the school finals by winning classroom levels of competition during their dual credit public speaking course.
Advanced Crop Advisers Workshop Feb. 7 & 8 In Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Extension) – North Dakota State University Extension and University of Minnesota Extension will conduct the annual Advanced Crop Advisers Workshop on Feb. 7-8 at the Fargo Holiday Inn. “This workshop is designed to provide in-depth discussion on selected topics to help agricultural professionals enhance their crop...
Vehicle and Foot Pursuit in SE Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Shortly before 3 pm on Tuesday, Jamestown Police attempted to stop a U-Haul truck driven by a female with a suspended license in the area of the 800 block of 9th Street SE. The U-Haul attempted to flee the traffic stop, eventually coming to a...
Carrington Downs Griggs-Midkota In District 5 Matchup
Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—–The Carrington Cardinals started the game on a 13-1 run and went on to win a 61-38 over the Titans of Griggs-Midkota (GM) in a District 5 matchup. Carrington had 3 players (Jack Erickson, Hudson Schmitz, and Grady Shipman) score a game high 13 points aiding the Cardinal win. Jack Paulson added 8 points for the Cards and the Titans were paced by Wyatt Spickler and Will Spickler with 8 points each and 7 points from Latrell Rainey. Carrington defeated the Titans three days earlier in the fifth place game of the Stutsman County tournament 55-44. Carrington improved to 6-2 and 1-0 and GM dropped to 3-6 overall and 0-2 in District 5 play. The Cardinals will travel to Casselton on Thursday night for a boys and girls doubleheader squaring off against the second rated boys team and the fifth rated Cardinal girls will play the seventh rated Squirrels. All the action will be aired on AM 1600 KDAK (THE CARDINAL), FM 100.1, and www.newsdakota.com.
No. 14 Jimmies Pick Up Gritty Victory Over Briar Cliff
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #14 University of Jamestown men’s basketball team battled for 40 minutes on Wednesday night at home in order to get their 14th win of the season. The Jimmies topped Briar Cliff 83-77 in another tough conference game. The Chargers were hot from the...
Jimmies Fall to No. 21 Briar Cliff in Another Close Game
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The (RV) University of Jamestown women’s basketball team was in another tight game on Wednesday night as the Jimmies fell 70-66 at Newman Arena to #21 Briar Cliff. Jamestown led after the opening quarter as the Jimmies shot the three well in the first...
Bison World: More Than Just an Amusement Park
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Recently, an independent analysis of the proposed Bison World project found it to be financially viable. David Haukaas, an independent advisor, took on the project. Haukaas, a Minnesota native, served as a senior executive on one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, the Abu...
SVACTC Construction Program Looking For Projects
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Would you, or would someone you know, be interested in buying/building a Small lake Cabin, Hunting Shack, Grain Dryer Sleeping quarters, Portable Office Unit, or something similar?. The Sheyenne Valley Area Career & Technology Center (SVACTC) Construction program is looking for a smaller than...
NDSU Extension Offering ‘Corn Getting It Right’ Virtually
(NewsDakota.com/NDSU) – Farmers and crop advisers have an opportunity to receive corn production information during a virtual Getting it Right meeting that North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension is conducting from 8:30 a.m. to noon CST on Jan. 24. Meeting co-chairs are NDSU Extension cropping systems specialists, Greg Endres,...
Deacons Use Strong Finishes to Sweep Double Header with Hi-Liners
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) While foul trouble and hot shooting got both Hi-Liner teams off the a strong start Tuesday, Fargo Shanley had a strong finish in the girls half, and a dominant finish in the boys haf to sweep a double-header. The Deacon girls rallied from a Hi-Liner 14-point...
