Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—–The Carrington Cardinals started the game on a 13-1 run and went on to win a 61-38 over the Titans of Griggs-Midkota (GM) in a District 5 matchup. Carrington had 3 players (Jack Erickson, Hudson Schmitz, and Grady Shipman) score a game high 13 points aiding the Cardinal win. Jack Paulson added 8 points for the Cards and the Titans were paced by Wyatt Spickler and Will Spickler with 8 points each and 7 points from Latrell Rainey. Carrington defeated the Titans three days earlier in the fifth place game of the Stutsman County tournament 55-44. Carrington improved to 6-2 and 1-0 and GM dropped to 3-6 overall and 0-2 in District 5 play. The Cardinals will travel to Casselton on Thursday night for a boys and girls doubleheader squaring off against the second rated boys team and the fifth rated Cardinal girls will play the seventh rated Squirrels. All the action will be aired on AM 1600 KDAK (THE CARDINAL), FM 100.1, and www.newsdakota.com.

CARRINGTON, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO