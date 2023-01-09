Read full article on original website
Ascension postpones some elective surgeries at Milwaukee hospital
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee is postponing some nonurgent surgeries for 30 days, according to a staff memo obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The Jan. 9 memo asked physicians and their teams to review all surgeries scheduled through Feb. 10 and delay any deemed nonurgent. "Ascension Columbia...
Academic medical centers are expanding community hospital networks — here's why
Community hospital networks that merge with academic medical centers can support various strategic goals for the larger entity and its community hospitals partners, Kaufman Hall outlined in a Jan. 12 analysis. That support includes:. 1. Improving access to the academic medical center's services, expanding its clinicians and branding into new...
6 hospital, health system CEOs exiting their roles
Between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13, six hospital and health system CEOs announced departures. The following CEO exits have been reported by Becker's this week:. 1. Dustin Greene is exiting his role as CEO of HCA's TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. He has accepted a role as CEO of Henderson, Texas-based QuickVisit Urgent Care. Mark Miller will take over as CEO of the hospital.
Transcarent partners with Cleveland Clinic for virtual second opinions
Self-insured employers who use the Transcarent health platform will now have access to virtual second opinions from Cleveland Clinic specialists. The digital health company has partnered with The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic, a virtual care venture developed by the health system with telehealth giant Amwell. Transcarent members will be eligible for a review of their diagnosis or treatment plan as well as a personalized second opinion.
A painful downside of home care: Insufficient CLABSI surveillance
A new study led by researchers at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University suggests the rise in home healthcare services could come with dangerous consequences: an increase in central line-associated bloodstream infections, or CLABSIs. On Jan. 12, a study published in the American Journal of Infection Control uncovered many staff who perform...
U of Minnesota unveils new vision for medical center
The University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and its medical school announced a new strategic plan Jan. 12, which includes taking back ownership of healthcare facilities from Fairview Health Services in addition to possibly building a new hospital. The university transferred ownership of the University of Minnesota Medical Center to Minneapolis-based...
HCA names CEO of Nashville hospital after leader exits for urgent care chain
Mark Miller was named CEO of HCA Healthcare's TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., according to a Jan. 9 hospital Facebook post. Mr. Miller replaces Dustin Greene, who helmed the hospital since February 2020. Mr. Greene has accepted a role as CEO of Henderson, Texas-based QuickVisit Urgent Care, according to his LinkedIn page.
15 recent hospital, health system executive retirements
The following hospital and health system executives have announced plans to retire or retired at the end of 2022. 1. Gary Horan is retiring in April as president and CEO of Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, N.J., part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health. 2. Kevin Slavin, president and...
42% of people filled their respiratory devices with unsafe water, study finds
Nearly 1 in 4 study participants admitted filling their respiratory devices with tap water, which can be unsterile, according to a CDC study. Microorganisms from tap water have resulted in 120,000 hospital admissions, 7,000 deaths and "billions in direct healthcare costs" every year because of waterborne diseases, the study said.
HCA disputes claims of understaffing facilities to focus on profits
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, the country's largest hospital operator, is accused of understaffing its hospitals and facilities at the expense of patient care and focuses more on making a profit, a new report claims. HCA disputes the claims. The report from the Service Employees International Union, and highlighted by a...
11 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Eleven recent chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Jan. 5:. Jersey City (N.J.) Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas facility, appointed has Ije Akunyili, MD, chief medical officer. Jennifer Woods, MSN, RN, took on the role of vice president and chief nursing officer at Baptist Health Hardin in...
7 chief experience officers on patient experience initiatives that can't wait
Regardless of the crisis of the moment — be it a crushing nursing shortage or nonstop stream of patients with respiratory illnesses — hospitals that fail to keep a close eye on providing extraordinary patient experience will pay, one way or the other. Likely, community reputation will take...
5 systems spend millions on EHR installs
Implementing a new EHR can generate big time costs for hospitals and health systems, with some spending hundreds of millions to even more than a billion dollars on rollouts. Operational expenses associated with an EHR implementation can range from licensing and consulting fees to money spent on hardware and training. Here are five of the most expensive EHR installs Becker's Hospital Review has reported on:
8 CEOs' paths to healthcare
The Becker's Hospital Review Corner Office series asks hospital and health system CEOs to share one thing that piqued their interest in healthcare. Here are answers collected since March, in alphabetical order. John Couris. President and CEO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital: I was attracted to healthcare as an industry...
Catheters can trigger lurking A. baumannii, causing second infection: study
In a recent study, St. Louis-based Washington University School of Medicine researchers found Acinetobacter baumannii, an antibiotic-resistant bacterium responsible for many hospital-associated infections, can resurge after a catheter insertion. The study, published in Science Translational Medicine on Jan. 11, used mice with urinary tract infections. Researchers infected mice with A....
14 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 6:. 1. Jennifer Gilkie was named chief marketing officer of Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health. 2. Claudia Eisenmann was named president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville. 3. Ije Akunyili, MD, was named...
10 systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Bon Secours Mercy Health, based in Cincinnati, seeks...
Dr. Fannie Gaston-Johansson, pioneering nurse educator and researcher, dies at 84
Fannie Gaston-Johansson, PhD, RN, pioneering nurse educator and researcher, died Jan. 7 at 84. Dr. Gaston-Johansson was a nurse faculty at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University from 1993 to 2014. She was the first Black woman to become a tenured professor at the university in 1998, according to a Jan. 12 article posted on the Johns Hopkins website.
Hazel Hawkins closing home health services department
Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is closing its home health services department effective Jan. 31. Hazel Hawkins interim CEO Mary Casillas said in a Jan. 6 news release that the department — known as San Benito Home Health Agency — had "consistently declining volumes." She said there are duplicate services within the community that will be able provide needed services to its patients.
Physician specialty preferences are shifting: 5 that grew, fell most
Sports medicine as a specialty grew significantly from 2016 to 2021, while pulmonary disease fell most, according to the Association of American Medical College's "2022 Physician Specialty Data Report." The report is based on data from the American Medical Association, the U.S. Census Bureau, and a national resident database and...
