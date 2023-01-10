Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bossierpress.com
Women’s college basketball: Techsters roll past North Texas
RUSTON — The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters had one of their best offensive nights in the last 20 years shooting 64 percent from the floor, including 7-12 from three, to capture their tenth win of the season, 81-66, over North Texas. Four Techsters reached double figures including Lotte Sant...
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: After big rally, Tech falls to North Texas on last-second shot
DENTON, Texas — History repeated itself as Louisiana Tech and North Texas went down to the wire again. After the Bulldogs erased an 18-point deficit to tie it up with 18 seconds to go, the Mean Green hit a contested jumper at the end to come away with a 67-65 win on Wednesday night inside the Super Pit.
bossierpress.com
Women’s college basketball: NSU edges McNeese in thriller
NATCHITOCHES – Head coach Anna Nimz, and all the Northwestern State faithful, let out a collective sigh as the final shot of the night skipped off the rim as the buzzer sounded. The final moment in a string of razor-thin plays over the final two minutes of the game...
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: Big second half, 3-pointers propel NSU past McNeese
NATCHITOCHES – On an emotional night, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team turned the tables on longtime rival McNeese. Led by a career-best eight 3-pointers from Ja’Monta Black, the Demons stormed back from a one-point halftime deficit to drop the Cowboys, 89-75, and earn a split of the season series.
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Parkway, Benton, Haughton post 1-5A victories
The Parkway Lady Panthers, Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs won District 1-5A games Tuesday night. Parkway defeated Airline 75-46 at Airline, Benton downed Captain Shreve 51-24 at Benton and Haughton topped Southwood 51-33 at Haughton. In the other 1-5A game, Natchitoches Central defeated Byrd 59-46. Defending champion Parkway...
