Ruston, LA

Women’s college basketball: Techsters roll past North Texas

RUSTON — The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters had one of their best offensive nights in the last 20 years shooting 64 percent from the floor, including 7-12 from three, to capture their tenth win of the season, 81-66, over North Texas. Four Techsters reached double figures including Lotte Sant...
RUSTON, LA
Women’s college basketball: NSU edges McNeese in thriller

NATCHITOCHES – Head coach Anna Nimz, and all the Northwestern State faithful, let out a collective sigh as the final shot of the night skipped off the rim as the buzzer sounded. The final moment in a string of razor-thin plays over the final two minutes of the game...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
High school girls basketball: Parkway, Benton, Haughton post 1-5A victories

The Parkway Lady Panthers, Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs won District 1-5A games Tuesday night. Parkway defeated Airline 75-46 at Airline, Benton downed Captain Shreve 51-24 at Benton and Haughton topped Southwood 51-33 at Haughton. In the other 1-5A game, Natchitoches Central defeated Byrd 59-46. Defending champion Parkway...
HAUGHTON, LA

