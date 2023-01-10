ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Macomb County woman charged with killing her ex-boyfriend who was out on bond in domestic violence case

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

MT. CLEMENS (WWJ) – A 35-year-old Macomb County woman has been charged with shooting and killing her ex-boyfriend during an argument last November in Bruce Township.

Tyisha Wadlington was arraigned this week on charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm, stemming from a shooting on Nov. 18.

Wadlington and the victim had gotten into an argument at the Springbrook Estates mobile home park that morning. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office says Wadlington shot the victim, a 36-year-old man, in the stomach.

Police officials told WWJ at the time of the shooting they had responded to the home numerous times for domestic disputes over the last year.

The victim, who was out on bond, was facing domestic violence charges and was not supposed to have any contact with the woman, police said in November.

Wadlington’s bond was set at $1 million. If released, she will be required to wear a GPS tether, and will not be allowed to use drugs or alcohol.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24.

Deborah Randolph
2d ago

Praying that she has a good lawyer. He was not to have no contact, due to domestic violence. Yet, he made contact with her. He violated the PPO. She feared for her life

Karen Smith
3d ago

Good for her unfortunately, she had to take the lawn to her own hands because the police cannot keep these people away from their victim

Chris styles
2d ago

So he wasn’t supposed to be their he got out on bond and went their and got killed but y’all arrest the women, she was protecting herself probably but the law so janky

