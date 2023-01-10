The Bears are in a prime position to trade down from the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, and they should have no shortage of suitors. Despite Bears GM Ryan Poles not ruling out drafting a quarterback at first overall, it was more than obvious that Poles remains committed to Justin Fields. But there are other teams looking to draft their own franchise quarterback, and if they traded with Chicago, they’d have their pick.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO