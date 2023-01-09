ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellen DeGeneres says 'Mother Nature is not happy with us' amid California storms

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Ellen DeGeneres called for climate-change action as she stood alongside a roaring creek behind her Montecito home on Monday.

The television personality shared the firsthand account of the severe flooding hitting Santa Barbara in a Twitter video . DeGeneres showed her followers the surging water and informed them that Montecito had been ordered to evacuate.

"We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone," she captioned her video.

In her post, the " Ellen DeGeneres Show " host said the extreme flooding came at the five-year anniversary of the "fire and mudslides that killed [so many] people and people lost their homes, their lives."

"This is crazy — five-year anniversary," she said, wearing a hoodie in the rain. "We are having unprecedented rain. This creek next door to our house never flows, ever."

DeGeneres posted her video shortly after the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management ordered all residents of the seaside town to “leave now.”

The comedian is among celebrity residents affected by the Montecito evacuation order. Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also have homes in Montecito.

"We need to be nicer to Mother Nature," DeGeneres concluded her video. "Because Mother Nature is not happy with us."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 22

David Flickema
2d ago

sounds like you need to change your ways if you believe mother nature (GOD)is mad you

Reply
5
Etwa
2d ago

Start at home Ellen. How many homes do you own? Maybe lower your footprint before lecturing others.

Reply
3
POPEYE
2d ago

Do what others do …. Pack up and get out…. Why are you so special

Reply
0
 

Los Angeles Times

