If you made sure to get your tickets to see Marquette men’s basketball on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum, you got your money’s worth. Two top 25 ranked teams squared off and it lived up to the hype. At the horn, it was the home time smiling and high fiving as YOUR #25 ranked Golden Eagles toppled the #6 ranked UConn Huskies by a score of 82-76. MU is now 14-4 overall with nary a regulation loss since before Thanksgiving and a very robust 6-1 in Big East play. Connecticut drops to 15-3 overall and 4-3 in Big East play with all three losses coming on the road in their last four outings.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO