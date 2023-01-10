Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
anonymouseagle.com
Statement Made: #25 Marquette 82, #6 Connecticut 76
If you made sure to get your tickets to see Marquette men’s basketball on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum, you got your money’s worth. Two top 25 ranked teams squared off and it lived up to the hype. At the horn, it was the home time smiling and high fiving as YOUR #25 ranked Golden Eagles toppled the #6 ranked UConn Huskies by a score of 82-76. MU is now 14-4 overall with nary a regulation loss since before Thanksgiving and a very robust 6-1 in Big East play. Connecticut drops to 15-3 overall and 4-3 in Big East play with all three losses coming on the road in their last four outings.
anonymouseagle.com
Big East Game Thread: #25 Marquette Golden Eagles vs #6 Connecticut Huskies
THE VITALS: #25 Marquette Golden Eagles (13-4, 5-1 Big East) vs #6 Connecticut Huskies (15-2, 4-2 Big East) THE TELEVISION: CBS Sports Network, with Tom McCarthy, Chris Walker, and Noted Walking Meme Jon Rothstein calling the action. THE STREAMING: CBSSports.com. THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On...
anonymouseagle.com
#25 Marquette Men’s Basketball Big East Preview Primer: vs #6 Connecticut
#25 Marquette Golden Eagles (13-4, 5-1 Big East) vs #6 Connecticut Huskies (15-2, 4-2 Big East) Game Projection: Connecticut has a 58% chance of victory with a predicted score of 75-73. This Season So Far: We were really close to getting #1 ranked UConn in Fiserv Forum for this game....
wearegreenbay.com
10 northeast Wisconsin companies named finalists in state’s Manufacturer of the Year Awards
(WFRV) – Twenty-six Wisconsin manufacturers have been named finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards, 10 of which are located in northeast Wisconsin. The finalists were announced on January 12, and the Grand Award winners will be selected in four categories based on company size.
Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?
Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
grocerydive.com
Chicago’s Go Grocer expands to Milwaukee
Chicago’s Go Grocer is expanding to Milwaukee, beginning with two new locations, according to local business publication BizTimes. The first location, opening on Jan. 18, is a 1,985-square-foot storefront in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. A second location, spanning 2,430 square feet with a small indoor seating area, is set to open in the city’s Brewery District this summer.
CBS 58
'Highly contagious' COVID variant headed to Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is easy to catch, and easy to spread, according to local health officials. Doctor Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, says the variant is hitting the US east coast right now, but will soon reach Wisconsin. "There's no doubt...
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
WISN
Kristin Pierce to Co-Anchor WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI (January 10, 2023) – WISN 12 is naming Kristin Pierce as the station’s new co-anchor of WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m., effective immediately. She will join long-time WISN 12 anchor Patrick Paolantonio and Milwaukee’s Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden. “Kristin has quickly become a fixture...
CBS 58
Window Select to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 spent months sharing complaints last year from customers unhappy with home improvement company Window Select. Now, there's word that after hundreds of complaints, the company could be headed for bankruptcy. Customers tell CBS 58 they received calls from a third-party representing Window Select, informing...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park
MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes?
Thanks to the excellent reporting of Bruce Murphy in Urban Milwaukee, we now know that fake Trump elector and Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell crowed about Republicans’ successful efforts to suppress the Black vote in Milwaukee in the November 2022 elections. The quotes Murphy pulls out of Spindell’s congratulatory message to Republicans, as party chair […] The post What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Why having your car windows tinted too dark is illegal in Wisconsin
While tinted windows might look cool, it's important to know Wisconsin state law. If you're not careful, you could get a ticket.
CBS 58
A gift of gratitude: Brookfield East alumni surprise beloved history teacher
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Brookfield East High School alumni are proving the impact educators have on students long after the classroom. Hundreds of past students collaborated to give a beloved history teacher a surprise gift ahead of spring break. Patrick Coffey has taught world history at Brookfield East for...
Horrible attack by a parent moves MPS teacher into action
The groups say the need for the gathering comes from the school district not meeting its vision of providing a safe place that meets the needs of all.
Colectivo Coffee opening location in Whitefish Bay
That's according to a news release from Associated Bank, whose building the cafe would be located in at 430 E. Silver Spring Dr.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson to resign
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kirsten Johnson is resigning as Milwaukee's commissioner of health. This month marks two years since Johnson was appointed. She previously served as director of the Washington Ozaukee Health Department. Johnson is the fifth person to lead Milwaukee's health department since 2018. The turnover began...
Woman in wheelchair violently robbed outside bank
Theresa Humsfeld, 66, had to have emergency surgery after she was targeted and injured in a robbery outside the U.S. Bank at 26th and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Giving Lake Country a taste of German cuisine
PEWAUKEE — What started as a fun idea at a Wisconsin summer camp for Mathaus Myga has now turned into a schnitzel-serving restaurant, giving Lake Country residents a chance to try German cuisine. Bo’s Schnitzelbunker, a German-style, window-serving restaurant owned by Myga, officially opened on Saturday. Located at 145...
