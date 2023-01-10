Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Plane crash kills 2 Nebraskans south of Auburn airport, Nemaha County sheriff says
Two Nebraskans were killed after a small plane that was headed to the Auburn Municipal Airport crashed about a mile south of its destination sometime Wednesday night, according to the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found 24-year-old Colton Hill of Kearney and 41-year-old Dustan Biegler of Valparaiso dead in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Omaha North High student arrested on suspicion of possessing a gun on school grounds
OMAHA — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday near Omaha North High School on suspicion of possessing a firearm on school grounds. Omaha police say they were called to the school at 4410 N. 36th St. after 12:15 p.m. Thursday to investigate reports of an armed student who fled from the school. The student was caught shortly after police arrived and booked into the Douglas County Youth Center.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bill would force Omaha and Lincoln to create citizen police oversight boards
Omaha and Lincoln would have to create citizen police oversight boards with staff investigators under a bill introduced in the Legislature. The bill (LB284) would also require college degrees for law enforcement officers, tighten up requirements for no-knock warrants and bar law enforcement from keeping lists of purported gang members.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Omaha zoo announces giraffe pregnancy
Zola the giraffe munched away on buckets of alfalfa Thursday morning before she strolled to the edge of her enclosure to get a better look at the cameras and zoo officials who had gathered in the giraffe barn. All the fuss and excitement was for her. The 8-year-old giraffe is...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Creighton Prep student remembered as charismatic, smart and funny
OMAHA — The 15-year-old Omaha boy who drowned earlier this month while on a family vacation is being remembered as charming, charismatic, smart and funny. Will Visty, who was a freshman at Omaha Creighton Prep, died Jan. 5 in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. That evening, his mother Mandy Visty said, Will was swimming with two of his siblings in the shallow pool of the rental home where the family was staying. He had been challenging himself to swim laps without coming up for air, but he ended up passing out.
