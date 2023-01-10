Read full article on original website
Large pipe leak found on Chastain Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A large leak has been discovered in the area of Chastain Road in Jackson. Third party manager Ted Henifin said emergency utility crews are responding in order to fix the issue. Henifin said updates will be provided as more information is learned about the impact about the pipe break.
WLBT
Illegal dump site growing near home of the disabled and elderly
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A disabled west Jackson man wants to clean up a dumping ground near his home but is physically unable. He and others are frustrated that the Georgetown area is becoming an eyesore. “It makes me feel bad that we’ve got to live like this, and we...
WLBT
‘It’s terrible’: Jackson business owners fed up with McTyere Avenue sewer overflow
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some business owners are questioning whether it’s time for a third-party to take over Jackson’s sewer system, saying they’re fed up with the river of raw sewage running in front of their properties on McTyere Avenue. For months, a stream of wastewater has...
WLBT
City of Canton hit hard by severe storms overnight
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Mayor William Truly says the storm hit fast Thursday morning and unexpectedly, leaving debris behind everywhere. Part of a metal roof is at the doorstep of one downtown business. The mayor says today is the first step in the long road to recovery. City workers...
WLBT
Boil water notice lifted for the city of Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A boil water notice that impacted about 3,200 customers in the city of Madison has been lifted. The city sent out a notice via a cell phone alert late Thursday morning. The notice was put in place Tuesday, after officials notified the Mississippi State Department of...
WAPT
Tires, mattresses, garbage has been piling up in one area of Jackson for more than a year
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson City Council member said something needs to be done to crack down on illegal dump sites filled with tires popping up across the city. There are hundreds of tires piled up near the Jackson Precinct 1 police station. City officials said somebody has been dumping tires, mattresses and garbage at the site on Lynch Street near Metrocenter mall for more than a year.
Over 1,600 Rankin County residents under boil water notice
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced the Taylorsville Water Association issued a boil water notice for 1,692 customers in the Rankin County area. Water system officials notified MSDH about a system wide pressure loss due to one or more leaks. When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can […]
WLBT
Retired JPD officer escapes fire but loses everything
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A retired Jackson Police officer, who served the city for nearly two decades, is now homeless after fire destroyed his residence. During his struggle to recover, he warns others about their use of extension cords and the importance of having insurance. “I heard some popping sounds,...
WLBT
Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a missing Jackson woman. JPD says a body was found during a house fire on Thomas Catching Drive in December of 2022. According to JPD, the body was later identified as 23-year-old Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy. A...
WLBT
Jackson company pleads guilty to dumping industrial waste in Jackson’s sewer system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson-based wastewater hauling business pled guilty today to illegally discharging industrial waste into Jackson’s sewer system. According to U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno of the US. Environmental Protection Agency, Partridge-Sibley Industrial Services admitted to supervising the transport and disposal of industrial waste from Gold Coast Commodities of Brandon to a business site in Jackson.
WLBT
Contractors say meters installed to city specifications; oppose Jackson water manager’s stop work order
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A contractor is firing back at claims that a number of water meters were improperly installed, weeks after Jackson’s third-party water manager issued a stop work order on the installation project. In December, Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin ordered Sustainability Partners to stop work on...
This Mississippi city is in doghouse, ranking at bottom of 2023 Best Cities in U.S. to walk your dog
Those looking for a new leash on life for themselves and their pups may want to think twice in Jackson, Mississippi — or even the South for that matter. Mississippi’s Capital City ranked at the bottom of the 2023 Best Cities in which to walk your dog. To...
Driver escapes after county vehicle falls off Mississippi ferry, ends up submerged in river
A Warren County vehicle took a dip this morning — literally — when it fell off of the Kings Point Ferry and was left submerged in the Yazoo River. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the incident occurred at approximately 7:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. “The driver, Johnny Lee...
beckersasc.com
$30M Mississippi medical office building in development
Newmark Healthcare has arranged a $30 million construction loan to develop a 99,000-square-foot medical office building in Madison, Miss., according to a Jan. 11 report from Rebusiness Online. The building will be constructed by Boldt Healthcare Real Estate Development. The new medical office will be located on the Baptist Memorial...
WLBT
Consignment store to move into former Jackson abortion clinic
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been six months since the Pink House, formerly the state’s only abortion clinic, closed its doors. Many have questioned what would happen to the building. Well, that question is finally being answered. Luxury consignment store, Hunt The Shop will be relocating from their...
WLBT
‘All this takes time’: Third-party manager tells judge Jackson water won’t improve overnight
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Dallas-based engineering firm is expected to take over operations at Jackson’s water treatment plants next month, says the city’s recently appointed water manager. Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin gave an update on his efforts to improve the city’s water system at a status...
WLBT
Chief tells city council it’s time for another pay raise; says JPD ‘got more out of less’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Less than a year after the Jackson City Council approved significant pay increases for its police department, the chief says it’s time to bump up salaries again. At a city council meeting on Thursday, Davis reported that the city had an overall crime reduction of...
Two injured in shooting at I-55 gas station in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were shot inside a vehicle. The incident happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas station in the 4600 block of Interstate 55 North. Officer Sam Brown said two people were sitting inside a white pickup truck when multiple gunmen began shooting at them. […]
WLBT
Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All around the Briarwood One building, signs of life can be found, from wood assembled for a makeshift campfire to shopping carts with stripped wires and clothing littering the nearby sidewalk. Those signs of life aren’t what Jackson’s code enforcers nor elected officials want to see...
WLBT
Teen shot in the leg at apartment complex in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was shot at an apartment complex in Vicksburg on Tuesday evening. The Vicksburg Police Department says the 17-year-old was shot in the leg at the Carr Central Apartments on Cherry Street at 6:49 p.m. According to the department, the victim drove to a convenience...
