JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson City Council member said something needs to be done to crack down on illegal dump sites filled with tires popping up across the city. There are hundreds of tires piled up near the Jackson Precinct 1 police station. City officials said somebody has been dumping tires, mattresses and garbage at the site on Lynch Street near Metrocenter mall for more than a year.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO