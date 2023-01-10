ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WJTV 12

Large pipe leak found on Chastain Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A large leak has been discovered in the area of Chastain Road in Jackson. Third party manager Ted Henifin said emergency utility crews are responding in order to fix the issue. Henifin said updates will be provided as more information is learned about the impact about the pipe break.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Illegal dump site growing near home of the disabled and elderly

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A disabled west Jackson man wants to clean up a dumping ground near his home but is physically unable. He and others are frustrated that the Georgetown area is becoming an eyesore. “It makes me feel bad that we’ve got to live like this, and we...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City of Canton hit hard by severe storms overnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Mayor William Truly says the storm hit fast Thursday morning and unexpectedly, leaving debris behind everywhere. Part of a metal roof is at the doorstep of one downtown business. The mayor says today is the first step in the long road to recovery. City workers...
CANTON, MS
WLBT

Boil water notice lifted for the city of Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A boil water notice that impacted about 3,200 customers in the city of Madison has been lifted. The city sent out a notice via a cell phone alert late Thursday morning. The notice was put in place Tuesday, after officials notified the Mississippi State Department of...
MADISON, MS
WAPT

Tires, mattresses, garbage has been piling up in one area of Jackson for more than a year

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson City Council member said something needs to be done to crack down on illegal dump sites filled with tires popping up across the city. There are hundreds of tires piled up near the Jackson Precinct 1 police station. City officials said somebody has been dumping tires, mattresses and garbage at the site on Lynch Street near Metrocenter mall for more than a year.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Over 1,600 Rankin County residents under boil water notice

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced the Taylorsville Water Association issued a boil water notice for 1,692 customers in the Rankin County area. Water system officials notified MSDH about a system wide pressure loss due to one or more leaks. When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Retired JPD officer escapes fire but loses everything

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A retired Jackson Police officer, who served the city for nearly two decades, is now homeless after fire destroyed his residence. During his struggle to recover, he warns others about their use of extension cords and the importance of having insurance. “I heard some popping sounds,...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a missing Jackson woman. JPD says a body was found during a house fire on Thomas Catching Drive in December of 2022. According to JPD, the body was later identified as 23-year-old Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy. A...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson company pleads guilty to dumping industrial waste in Jackson’s sewer system

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson-based wastewater hauling business pled guilty today to illegally discharging industrial waste into Jackson’s sewer system. According to U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno of the US. Environmental Protection Agency, Partridge-Sibley Industrial Services admitted to supervising the transport and disposal of industrial waste from Gold Coast Commodities of Brandon to a business site in Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
beckersasc.com

$30M Mississippi medical office building in development

Newmark Healthcare has arranged a $30 million construction loan to develop a 99,000-square-foot medical office building in Madison, Miss., according to a Jan. 11 report from Rebusiness Online. The building will be constructed by Boldt Healthcare Real Estate Development. The new medical office will be located on the Baptist Memorial...
MADISON, MS
WLBT

Consignment store to move into former Jackson abortion clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been six months since the Pink House, formerly the state’s only abortion clinic, closed its doors. Many have questioned what would happen to the building. Well, that question is finally being answered. Luxury consignment store, Hunt The Shop will be relocating from their...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two injured in shooting at I-55 gas station in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were shot inside a vehicle. The incident happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas station in the 4600 block of Interstate 55 North. Officer Sam Brown said two people were sitting inside a white pickup truck when multiple gunmen began shooting at them. […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All around the Briarwood One building, signs of life can be found, from wood assembled for a makeshift campfire to shopping carts with stripped wires and clothing littering the nearby sidewalk. Those signs of life aren’t what Jackson’s code enforcers nor elected officials want to see...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Teen shot in the leg at apartment complex in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was shot at an apartment complex in Vicksburg on Tuesday evening. The Vicksburg Police Department says the 17-year-old was shot in the leg at the Carr Central Apartments on Cherry Street at 6:49 p.m. According to the department, the victim drove to a convenience...
VICKSBURG, MS

