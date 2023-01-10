Read full article on original website
Casinos could get the approval to operate in Texas. Woud you like to see this happen?
Last year Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, filed Senate Joint Resolution 17, a constitutional amendment to be considered during the 88th Texas legislative session, which, if approved, would allow Texans to vote on the legalization of gambling next November.
Texas Snap Benefits Extended for January 2023 To Help Millions in Need
Going into the new year, Texas was not really sure if they would be participating in another extension for the nap benefits. According to The Office Of Texas Governor, on January 5 Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas health and human resource services commission will be providing more than 344.1 million in emergency supplemental nutritional assistance program also known as SNAP food benefits for the month of January and the allotment is expected to help at least 1.6 million Texas homes.
Gov. Newsom is spreading "disinformation" about Texas. The facts show this isn't true
California Gov. Newsom has stated previously that Texas has high taxes than California. It's a point often made by critics of Texas. However, according to former California legislator and Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Chief National Initiatives Officer, Chuck DeVore, “nothing could be further from the truth.”
Should Greg Abbott expand migrant busing efforts?
The state is facing some serious problems. Texas is a wonderful and amazing place to explore and live in. It is so large that you may have to spend years traveling and seeing everything.
Texas Republicans Look to Usurp Power of Local Prosecutors Who Don’t Pursue Their Voter Fraud Agenda
Under new legislation proposed in Texas, the state’s Republican attorney general could send prosecutors from neighboring counties to investigate suspected cases of voter fraud in the state’s large Democratic counties. The bill is one of at least nine filed in Texas since the November midterm elections that would...
kut.org
Texas' record-breaking surplus is now nearly $33 billion
Texas legislators will return to Austin on Tuesday to a $32.7 billion estimated budget surplus for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, which is even more than the record-breaking figure announced last year. State Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced the updated budget surplus on the eve of the first day of the 88th...
cw39.com
These Texas zip codes are among the ‘hottest’ in the nation for real estate
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several zip codes in Texas are among the hottest in the country when it comes to real estate. Seven Texas zip codes appear on Opendoor’s top 20 list for 2022. Ranking highest is 77494 in Katy, just outside Houston, which ranks third nationwide. New Braunfels’...
Study says Texas among most racially integrated U.S. states
Texas ranked well in the equality of employment, wealth and education, according to the analysis.
fox26houston.com
What will Texas do with its $33 billion surplus? State comptroller shares his thoughts
HOUSTON - Lawmakers have gathered in Austin for the legislative session and have an unprecedented challenge to contend with that is what to do with a huge number of excess tax dollars. State Comptroller Glen Hager, considered the Chief Financial Officer of Texas, reported a gigantic budget surplus that’s far...
Is Texas Gov. Abbott a hypocrite for this post on Twitter?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been blasted on social media for posts that people are saying are hypocritical. Gov. Abbott has posted a series of tweets promoting National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
kurv.com
Texas Legislature To Decide How To Spend $33 Million Surplus
The Texas Legislature will have the task of deciding how to spend a 33-billion-dollar revenue surplus. State Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced the official surplus total on Monday. Analysts attribute the surplus to record growth in sales tax revenue, which was sparked by inflation and higher fuel prices caused by the...
Texas bill would ban LGBTQ-related discussion until high school
The bill mirrors Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law that bans sexuality discussions until third grade.
KSAT 12
Republican Texas House candidate’s election complaint tossed after he fails to pay fee
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate’s case to overturn his November 2022 election results was dismissed this week by one of the state’s top legislative leaders. Republican...
KWTX
New Texas Broadband Development Map released shows internet troubles in the area
Bell McLennan Counties, Texas (KWTX) - Comptroller Glenn Hegar released a new Texas Broadband Development Map, today, identifying the availability of various internet access across Texas. The map which is released biannually uses information gathered from internet service providers. Despite what the map says, some people in our area don’t...
These Are The Ten Poorest Cities In Texas
Texas is a land of opportunity and prosperity, but it hasn't been immune from inflation and other economic factors that have made budgets tighter and left many families struggling. HERE ARE THE TOP TEN POOREST CITIES IN TEXAS. According to population, employment, and poverty statistics gathered by The Worker's Rights,...
thekatynews.com
Homeowners Have Payment Options For Property Taxes On Appreciating Home Values
Texas homeowners may postpone paying the currently delinquent property taxes due on the appreciating value of their homes by taking advantage of a payment option called “residence homestead tax deferral” and filing a tax deferral affidavit at the Harris Central Appraisal District. This tax relief allows homeowners to...
Move It Or Lose It: 3 Texas Cities Stop On World’s Worst For Traffic
It affects us all at one point in our lives. It's always at the worst time, especially in a hurry. You'll say some bad words, honk the horn, and be stuck in what feels like limbo. It's none other than traffic on the roadways. And yes, it so very, very...
Texas resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch game
AUSTIN / ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Rockdale resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword! The Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Arvin’s Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Avenue (Unit B) in Rockdale. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. This […]
fox7austin.com
STAAR test undergoes major redesign
Every spring, the 'State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness' (STAAR) test, is used to assess a student's knowledge of the state standards required to be taught in Texas public schools. This year, it's undergone a major redesign. Alison Bogle, with Austin Family magazine, joins us to talk about it.
texasbreaking.com
Texas Property Taxes – Here Are Three Smart Ways To Save
The portion of school property taxes that funds operations and maintenance could be eliminated in six to 10 years, according to an upcoming paper by the Huffines Liberty Foundation. That works out to about a 40% permanent property tax cut for residents of Texas – without other taxes being increased or funds being reduced for public schools.
