Texas State

Mix 97.9 FM

Texas Snap Benefits Extended for January 2023 To Help Millions in Need

Going into the new year, Texas was not really sure if they would be participating in another extension for the nap benefits. According to The Office Of Texas Governor, on January 5 Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas health and human resource services commission will be providing more than 344.1 million in emergency supplemental nutritional assistance program also known as SNAP food benefits for the month of January and the allotment is expected to help at least 1.6 million Texas homes.
TEXAS STATE
kut.org

Texas' record-breaking surplus is now nearly $33 billion

Texas legislators will return to Austin on Tuesday to a $32.7 billion estimated budget surplus for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, which is even more than the record-breaking figure announced last year. State Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced the updated budget surplus on the eve of the first day of the 88th...
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Texas Legislature To Decide How To Spend $33 Million Surplus

The Texas Legislature will have the task of deciding how to spend a 33-billion-dollar revenue surplus. State Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced the official surplus total on Monday. Analysts attribute the surplus to record growth in sales tax revenue, which was sparked by inflation and higher fuel prices caused by the...
KWTX

New Texas Broadband Development Map released shows internet troubles in the area

Bell McLennan Counties, Texas (KWTX) - Comptroller Glenn Hegar released a new Texas Broadband Development Map, today, identifying the availability of various internet access across Texas. The map which is released biannually uses information gathered from internet service providers. Despite what the map says, some people in our area don’t...
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

These Are The Ten Poorest Cities In Texas

Texas is a land of opportunity and prosperity, but it hasn't been immune from inflation and other economic factors that have made budgets tighter and left many families struggling. HERE ARE THE TOP TEN POOREST CITIES IN TEXAS. According to population, employment, and poverty statistics gathered by The Worker's Rights,...
TEXAS STATE
thekatynews.com

Homeowners Have Payment Options For Property Taxes On Appreciating Home Values

Texas homeowners may postpone paying the currently delinquent property taxes due on the appreciating value of their homes by taking advantage of a payment option called “residence homestead tax deferral” and filing a tax deferral affidavit at the Harris Central Appraisal District. This tax relief allows homeowners to...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Texas resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch game

AUSTIN / ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Rockdale resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword! The Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Arvin’s Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Avenue (Unit B) in Rockdale. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. This […]
ROCKDALE, TX
fox7austin.com

STAAR test undergoes major redesign

Every spring, the 'State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness' (STAAR) test, is used to assess a student's knowledge of the state standards required to be taught in Texas public schools. This year, it's undergone a major redesign. Alison Bogle, with Austin Family magazine, joins us to talk about it.
TEXAS STATE
texasbreaking.com

Texas Property Taxes – Here Are Three Smart Ways To Save

The portion of school property taxes that funds operations and maintenance could be eliminated in six to 10 years, according to an upcoming paper by the Huffines Liberty Foundation. That works out to about a 40% permanent property tax cut for residents of Texas – without other taxes being increased or funds being reduced for public schools.
TEXAS STATE
