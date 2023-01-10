ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triadelphia, WV

West Virginia’s Highlands Target evacuated after employees smell smoke, scene now clear

By Steve Moore
 3 days ago

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Fire crews were called out to the Target at the Highlands in Triadelphia, West Virginia on Monday evening after employees reported the smell of smoke and gas in the back of the store.

The store was evacuated, but no fire was found. Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo tells 7NEWS that the smell may have originated from a roof heater they believe might have overheated.

The scene is now clear.

