Accident causing traffic in eastbound lanes of W Loop 250
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police Department has posted on Facebook about heavy traffic in the eastbound lanes of W Loop 250. This traffic is due to an accident. MPD asks drivers to avoid the area and to be careful.
MIDLAND, Texas — If you're traveling in Midland Thursday, police are asking you to watch out. The Midland Police Department posted at 5:30 p.m. that a crash was causing heavy congestion on Loop 250. Police say the congestion is occurring in the eastbound lanes just past Midkiff Rd. Drivers...
It is not unusual for many of us here in Midland-Odessa to have a little bit of a commute to get to work every day. However, for some folks, it may only be a 15 to 20-minute drive as opposed to bigger cities where they might be on the road for an hour. I myself have commuted to and from work for many years. I joke that I do it in my sleep sometimes.
MIDLAND, Texas — Almost two weeks after a teenager was struck and killed by a vehicle on Magellan St., the City of Midland says it plans to install a traffic light at a nearby intersection. The 14-year-old girl is being mourned by her family after she was hit while...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 1/12/23
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 1/12/23: A cold front has arrived in West Texas this morning, bringing some cooler and more seasonable weather back to the forecast. The wind will be a little bit breezy first off but will calm down quite a bit by the afternoon hours as temperatures stay in the upper 50′s. More quiet weather is in store for Friday but with this fast-moving weather pattern...more changes are on the way for the weekend.
Midland fugitives in deadly December shooting arrested in Dallas
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men wanted in connection with a murder at The Ranch Apartments in December have been arrested in Dallas, according to a release from the Midland Police Department. 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on January 9. 25-year-old Jamar Yusef […]
Par 3 Suites expected to break ground at the end of the first quarter
MIDLAND, Texas — Par 3 suites will likely be breaking ground by the end of the first quarter. This will be a golf entertainment driving range and venue in Midland that is similar to Topgolf. The Adams Development Group shared blueprints of what the area is expected to look like.
Crane man dies after crash on I-20
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Perry Edwards, a 27-year-old from Crane was driving his Toyota Corolla east on IH-20 behind a Mack Granite semi truck near mile marker 126. According to Texas DPS investigators, Edwards was speeding, ran into the back of the semi and died. The driver of the truck...
Odessa steps up for kitchen fire victims
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A recent fire didn’t burn down Yvette Hernandez’s Odessa home but it did cause extensive smoke damage in the kitchen and beyond, and that’s making life tough for Yvette and her 5 kids who live with her. “It ruined a lot of stuff in our kitchen as far as pots and pans. […]
Egg prices have locals searching for other buying options
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The rising cost of eggs in stores has people from Midland and Odessa searching for other buying options- several posts have been circulating around social media asking people who raise their own chickens if they would be willing to sell their extra eggs. One Facebook user from Odessa wrote, “At the rate […]
Airline Crossing lifts boil water notice issued before Christmas
MIDLAND, Texas — Airline Crossing announced Wednesday that it has rescinded its boil water notice. According to a report submitted to the TCEQ, the notice can be lifted because the park's system has sufficient water pressure. Residents at the mobile home park reported no water for over three days...
Mr. Beast Burger coming to OC campus
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Western Dining and Odessa College have partnered together to bring a Mr. Beast Burger to campus for all students, faculty, and campus visitors to enjoy and is set to open Wednesday, January 18. The lunch spot will be housed in the Saulsbury Campus Center and will be open from 11:00 a.m. to […]
FAA outage impacts Midland International Air & Space Port
MIDLAND, Texas — There weren't a lot of cancellations out of the Midland International Air and Space Port in the wake of the FAA outage on Wednesday, but there were plenty of delays. "We found out this morning through the internet about this delay," said Roy Ortiz, a traveler...
Coming Soon! This Is What Is Going Up In Front Of Sam’s Club In Midland!
Ever since construction began on taking down the old BANK building in front of Sam's Club in Midland, there has been a lot of speculation on what was going up there. Well, now we know!. • RODEO DENTAL TO OPEN IN FRONT OF SAMS IN MIDLAND!. Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics...
A look at life on the road for one family in the rodeo industry
ODESSA, Texas — When the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo has its last performance on Saturday night, most – if not all -- of the event staff and participants will pack up and head out of town. The Scott family understands what it’s like living on the road...
Midland County Livestock Show returns to Horseshoe Arena
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Livestock Association will be celebrating the 71st annual Midland County Livestock Show on Jan. 11-14. Featured at this show will be cattle, poultry, rabbits, swine, lamb and goats. Over the four days there will be weigh-ins and showings for all of the various...
Video: Drive By Shooting In Midland Captured By Doorbell Cam
Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the person or persons involved in a drive-by shooting on January 4th. The incident occurred at the 1100 block of Moran. Midland Police needs your help on a shots fired call that occurred the morning of January 4, 2023 in the 1100 block of Moran. (*Shots can be heard at the beginning of the video). An unknown suspect or suspects in a silver 4-door vehicle fired shots towards a residence and drove away.
Deadly crash on Highway 349 in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at about 1:36 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of North Highway 349 and Maverick Ln. regarding an accident involving three vehicles. The investigation revealed two cars, a Chevy Crossover traveling in the inside lane and...
Fix West Texas celebrates 3 year anniversary
MIDLAND, Texas — On this day, three years ago, volunteers gathered in a warehouse for a single cause. "We were just a team of volunteers who had gotten a vet out of Dallas to come for the weekend and we just all pitched in and made it happen," said Karen Patterson, Executive Director.
OPD searching for theft suspect
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on December 19, the woman pictured below allegedly took about $420 worth of merchandise from the westside HEB and exited the store without paying. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is […]
