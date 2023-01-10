ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

NewsWest 9

Midland Police warn of traffic congestion on Loop 250

MIDLAND, Texas — If you're traveling in Midland Thursday, police are asking you to watch out. The Midland Police Department posted at 5:30 p.m. that a crash was causing heavy congestion on Loop 250. Police say the congestion is occurring in the eastbound lanes just past Midkiff Rd. Drivers...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 1/12/23

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 1/12/23: A cold front has arrived in West Texas this morning, bringing some cooler and more seasonable weather back to the forecast. The wind will be a little bit breezy first off but will calm down quite a bit by the afternoon hours as temperatures stay in the upper 50′s. More quiet weather is in store for Friday but with this fast-moving weather pattern...more changes are on the way for the weekend.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland fugitives in deadly December shooting arrested in Dallas

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men wanted in connection with a murder at The Ranch Apartments in December have been arrested in Dallas, according to a release from the Midland Police Department. 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on January 9. 25-year-old Jamar Yusef […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Crane man dies after crash on I-20

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Perry Edwards, a 27-year-old from Crane was driving his Toyota Corolla east on IH-20 behind a Mack Granite semi truck near mile marker 126. According to Texas DPS investigators, Edwards was speeding, ran into the back of the semi and died. The driver of the truck...
CRANE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa steps up for kitchen fire victims

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A recent fire didn’t burn down Yvette Hernandez’s Odessa home but it did cause extensive smoke damage in the kitchen and beyond, and that’s making life tough for Yvette and her 5 kids who live with her. “It ruined a lot of stuff in our kitchen as far as pots and pans. […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Egg prices have locals searching for other buying options

PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The rising cost of eggs in stores has people from Midland and Odessa searching for other buying options- several posts have been circulating around social media asking people who raise their own chickens if they would be willing to sell their extra eggs.  One Facebook user from Odessa wrote, “At the rate […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mr. Beast Burger coming to OC campus

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Western Dining and Odessa College have partnered together to bring a Mr. Beast Burger to campus for all students, faculty, and campus visitors to enjoy and is set to open Wednesday, January 18.  The lunch spot will be housed in the Saulsbury Campus Center and will be open from 11:00 a.m. to […]
ODESSA, TX
LoneStar 92

Video: Drive By Shooting In Midland Captured By Doorbell Cam

Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the person or persons involved in a drive-by shooting on January 4th. The incident occurred at the 1100 block of Moran. Midland Police needs your help on a shots fired call that occurred the morning of January 4, 2023 in the 1100 block of Moran. (*Shots can be heard at the beginning of the video). An unknown suspect or suspects in a silver 4-door vehicle fired shots towards a residence and drove away.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Deadly crash on Highway 349 in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at about 1:36 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of North Highway 349 and Maverick Ln. regarding an accident involving three vehicles. The investigation revealed two cars, a Chevy Crossover traveling in the inside lane and...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Fix West Texas celebrates 3 year anniversary

MIDLAND, Texas — On this day, three years ago, volunteers gathered in a warehouse for a single cause. "We were just a team of volunteers who had gotten a vet out of Dallas to come for the weekend and we just all pitched in and made it happen," said Karen Patterson, Executive Director.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD searching for theft suspect

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on December 19, the woman pictured below allegedly took about $420 worth of merchandise from the westside HEB and exited the store without paying.  Anyone who recognizes this suspect is […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa and Midland local news

