Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

Greg: Taking Stock of Tar Heel Basketball

North Carolina made the trek home from Charlottesville early Wednesday morning in what has become a customary manner, saddled with its fourth road loss of the season and its eighth-consecutive defeat at John Paul Jones Arena. UNC is past the halfway point of the season and has split its last 12 games, prompting many observers to ponder what to make of this team two months before Selection Sunday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Nothing Traditional About NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell

The tradition with the North Carolina state treasurer is that people only hear from them every four years, when they are running for election. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who was first elected in 2016 and reelected in 2020, doesn’t hold with that tradition. Folwell spent most of...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FanSided

