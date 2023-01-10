Read full article on original website
Related
Is This the Most Charming Old General Store in Upstate New York?
There is nothing more nostalgic than happening upon an old-fashioned general store on a back road in Upstate New York. And we have plenty of them, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks. But here is a special one we really like. This general...
newyorkupstate.com
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 locations in NY to shut down
Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
Adirondack Railroad to offer special themed winter train rides
UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Adirondack Railroad has announced some fun Winter-themed train rides for New Yorkers to enjoy some new adventures. Adirondack Railroad is offering two special themed train rides this Winter including the popular Cabin Fever Train and an Adirondack Valentine’s Day Dinner Train. Cabin Fever Train Rides Starting January 22, the Cabin […]
‘Stay in Your Lane’ While Turning Campaign Across New York
A friendly reminder of how to turn at an intersection has caused some to call for retesting of New York drivers. If you are a licensed driver in the state of New York you already know that there are many drivers that have a hard time following specific rules while they are driving. Unfortunately, there is a long list of things that "some" drivers do wrong behind the wheel that we witness almost every day and because of that the New York State Department of Transportation has shared a new initiative to hopefully prevent accidents and remind everyone how to properly turn.
Is It Illegal to Clear a Beaver Dam on Private Property in New York?
One of the "charms" of the Hudson Valley is finding all the unexpected visitors who decide to make your property their home. My back porch in Newburgh, NY, for instance, is currently providing cover for at least one hibernating groundhog. Come spring, we're serving him an eviction notice... but what about beavers?
nomadlawyer.org
10 Affordable & Safe Places to Live in New York
A place that attracts people from all over the world to make their dreams a reality, New York is one of the most desirable states to live in. Affordable & Safe Places to Live in New York: Being home to an iconic city, picturesque landscapes, world-class entertainment & a plethora of professional opportunities, it offers some of the best amenities in the world.
newyorkupstate.com
Chill out: Six spas in Upstate NY make list of best spas in America
If Mercury in retrograde has made the start of 2023 a bit of a rollercoaster for you, find some peace and self care at one of the best spas in America, right in Upstate New York. Spas of America has just released their Top 100 Spas of 2022 list for...
Another Major Change Made To New York State Driver’s License
New York State lawmakers passed a new rule which will impact millions of Empire State drivers. The new year brings a host of new laws to the Empire State including a new law that impacts all new drivers. New Law For New Drivers Across New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul...
Where Do You Rank on the New York Speeder Scale?
According to new research, New Yorkers have a heavy foot. While many Hudson Valley commuters may think we have too many slowpokes on the road, the reality might be the complete opposite. Startling New Study. A Daytona Beach car dealership (go figure) recently published data that claims that not only...
New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars
More than 3,000 people in New York are seriously injured in car accidents every single year. Now, in New York State, they have started putting a feature in a car that would LIMIT how fast you can go, so you don't go over the speed limit. They are putting the feature in thousands of more cars in 2023.
It’s Illegal To Throw Out These 6 Common Items In New York
There are some items that are pretty obviously illegal to throw away in New York. You probably know better than to throw away a car battery. You’re not dumping motor oil into the kitchen trash. Odds are good you aren’t throwing old tires in with last week’s leftovers in the bin. But there are some items that are illegal to throw away that you wouldn’t expect.
Gas Stoves Causing Kids Asthma in New York State
Gas appliances are on the list and it might be a good one after you take a look at this study. A recent study found asthma cases in up to 650,000 children could have been caused by using gas stoves in the house
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York
You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
Report: Smoking in New York Will Cost You Millions, and Here’s Why
Where there's smoke, there's often fire, and if you're a smoker in New York, it appears as though you're burning through money at an alarming rate. A recent study was published, documenting the amount of money spent by the average smoker in each state. If the numbers are to be...
New York State Officials Find Human Fetus In Hudson Valley
Help is needed after workers in the Hudson Valley made a gruesome discovery in a sewer. An investigation is underway after a discarded 18-week-old human fetus was found in a sewer in the Lower Hudson Valley. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow...
New York Set to Open Second Marijuana Dispensary in February
The long wait for recreational marijuana dispensaries has finally ended, and more shops are set to open soon in New York State. After the Housing Works Cannabis Company opened its doors to customers in New York on December 28, more dispensaries will be opening soon. Governor Kathy Hochul announced in December that 36 businesses had been granted licenses to begin selling recreational cannabis to the general public.
New York State Abduction: 1 Killed By Cops In Hudson Valley, 1 Critical
Police say they saved the life of a woman who was abducted and stabbed by a man who was killed by police. On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Putnam County, New York. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the...
Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York
A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State
Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
Comments / 0