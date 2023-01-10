ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
newyorkupstate.com

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 locations in NY to shut down

Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Adirondack Railroad to offer special themed winter train rides

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Adirondack Railroad has announced some fun Winter-themed train rides for New Yorkers to enjoy some new adventures. Adirondack Railroad is offering two special themed train rides this Winter including the popular Cabin Fever Train and an Adirondack Valentine’s Day Dinner Train. Cabin Fever Train Rides Starting January 22, the Cabin […]
105.5 The Wolf

‘Stay in Your Lane’ While Turning Campaign Across New York

A friendly reminder of how to turn at an intersection has caused some to call for retesting of New York drivers. If you are a licensed driver in the state of New York you already know that there are many drivers that have a hard time following specific rules while they are driving. Unfortunately, there is a long list of things that "some" drivers do wrong behind the wheel that we witness almost every day and because of that the New York State Department of Transportation has shared a new initiative to hopefully prevent accidents and remind everyone how to properly turn.
NEW YORK STATE
nomadlawyer.org

10 Affordable & Safe Places to Live in New York

A place that attracts people from all over the world to make their dreams a reality, New York is one of the most desirable states to live in. Affordable & Safe Places to Live in New York: Being home to an iconic city, picturesque landscapes, world-class entertainment & a plethora of professional opportunities, it offers some of the best amenities in the world.
NEW YORK STATE
newyorkupstate.com

Chill out: Six spas in Upstate NY make list of best spas in America

If Mercury in retrograde has made the start of 2023 a bit of a rollercoaster for you, find some peace and self care at one of the best spas in America, right in Upstate New York. Spas of America has just released their Top 100 Spas of 2022 list for...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Where Do You Rank on the New York Speeder Scale?

According to new research, New Yorkers have a heavy foot. While many Hudson Valley commuters may think we have too many slowpokes on the road, the reality might be the complete opposite. Startling New Study. A Daytona Beach car dealership (go figure) recently published data that claims that not only...
NEW YORK STATE
Q 105.7

It’s Illegal To Throw Out These 6 Common Items In New York

There are some items that are pretty obviously illegal to throw away in New York. You probably know better than to throw away a car battery. You’re not dumping motor oil into the kitchen trash. Odds are good you aren’t throwing old tires in with last week’s leftovers in the bin. But there are some items that are illegal to throw away that you wouldn’t expect.
NEW YORK STATE
94.3 Lite FM

VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York

You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
101.5 WPDH

New York Set to Open Second Marijuana Dispensary in February

The long wait for recreational marijuana dispensaries has finally ended, and more shops are set to open soon in New York State. After the Housing Works Cannabis Company opened its doors to customers in New York on December 28, more dispensaries will be opening soon. Governor Kathy Hochul announced in December that 36 businesses had been granted licenses to begin selling recreational cannabis to the general public.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Country 106.5 WYRK

Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York

A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
LEWISTON, NY

