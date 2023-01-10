Sacramento River level not high enough for the Sacramento weir to be opened, officials say

(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources said the Sacramento Weir would not be opened on Monday.

The gates of the weir are opened when water levels at the I Street Bridge reach 29.87 feet, but so far, the levels have been declining. The last observed level of the Sacramento River at the bridge was 26.7 feet.

Over the weekend, more wet weather led to the river level getting close to the Tower Bridge and appearing to be a cause for concern. But the city of West Sacramento said that the river had not reached the flood stage.

The weir channels floodwaters into the Yolo Bypass, located between West Sacramento and Davis, protecting Sacramento from flooding.

The weir is basically a gate that allows the river water to be sent toward the Yolo Bypass area so that it floods there and not the City of Sacramento and other communities located downstream.

Officials with the DWR will continue to track the forecast from their Flood Operations Center.

The last time that the Sacramento weir was opened was in 2017, as seen in the video above.

According to the DWR, even moderate rain this week could put some communities at risk of flooding after a series of storms has brought rain to the state.

