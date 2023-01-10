ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento River level not high enough for the Sacramento weir to be opened, officials say

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cbs86_0k92RMMr00

(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources said the Sacramento Weir would not be opened on Monday.

The gates of the weir are opened when water levels at the I Street Bridge reach 29.87 feet, but so far, the levels have been declining. The last observed level of the Sacramento River at the bridge was 26.7 feet.

Over the weekend, more wet weather led to the river level getting close to the Tower Bridge and appearing to be a cause for concern. But the city of West Sacramento said that the river had not reached the flood stage.

The Sacramento weir has helped the capital city avoid flooding for more than 100 years

The weir channels floodwaters into the Yolo Bypass, located between West Sacramento and Davis, protecting Sacramento from flooding.

The weir is basically a gate that allows the river water to be sent toward the Yolo Bypass area so that it floods there and not the City of Sacramento and other communities located downstream.

Officials with the DWR will continue to track the forecast from their Flood Operations Center.

The last time that the Sacramento weir was opened was in 2017, as seen in the video above.

According to the DWR, even moderate rain this week could put some communities at risk of flooding after a series of storms has brought rain to the state.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

The Sacramento Weir: What it is, and when it comes into play

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When relentless rains hammered the Sacramento Valley, the American and Sacramento Rivers rose quickly. The Department of Water Resources constantly monitored the river levels and rising water. "We monitor that level and that determines whether or not if we open or close the weir," said Casey...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Why can't we store all the rainwater from the storms? | Why Guy

CALIFORNIA, USA — Why Guy is getting many questions about why we can't store all the rainwater we're getting. California is still officially in a drought and we need water for drinking and agriculture and other basic needs. Even though it's been dumping rain like watery gold, we can't seem to store it all.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Parts of Sacramento nearly washed away after flooding pumps lost power

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) -  At the height of this weekend's storm parts of Sacramento were nearly washed away after the equipment responsible for preventing flooding lost power. "Well, this is probably the highest I've ever seen it," says Riverboat captain Jack Shrive. He says he's noticed changes in the Sacramento River. "There's a lot of current a lot of debris."Weeks of rainstorms are to blame for the dynamic river conditions, and pumps in the Natomas area are responsible for flood prevention. "This is the electrical room…all of this equipment you see in here operates those pumps down on the deck," says Gabe Holleman,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento weather station sets new record for consecutive days of rain

(KTXL) — One Sacramento weather station recorded the longest streak of days with rain during the December and January atmospheric rivers that hit California. According to the Sacramento city weather station, there have been 17 consecutive days of rain as of January 11, which is a new record. Previously, the longest streak of consecutive days […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Thunderstorms possible in Sacramento along with rain for another week

(KTXL) — On Tuesday thunderstorms are possible in the Sacramento area as the region prepares for another week of rain. According to the National Weather Service, on Tuesday, in areas south of Yuba City including the greater Sacramento area, Stockton and Modesto thunderstorms are possible from noon until 8 p.m. The thunderstorms would potentially bring […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Storms damage community center in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A beloved community center is closing it's doors in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights neighborhood, and the recent severe storms are to blame. "It's flooded inside," said Dr. Gina Warren, CEO for Neighborhood Wellness. "The wind blew the ceiling partially off, and a lot of rain entered into our building."
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Discovery Park floods after recent storms in Sacramento

Discovery Park, located along the banks of the American River in Sacramento, is closed as water spreads onto the grounds. Discovery Park floods after recent storms in Sacramento. Discovery Park, located along the banks of the American River in Sacramento, is closed as water spreads onto the grounds. Discovery Park...
SACRAMENTO, CA
acwa.com

Persistent Rainfall Results in Groundwater Recharge in Roseville

Initial recharge can provide enough water to serve more than 300 homes for a year. As California continues to experience significant rainfall, Roseville began recharging the groundwater basin using specifically designed groundwater wells last week. The heavy atmospheric rivers bringing much-needed rain over the last several days means Folsom Reservoir...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Flooding delays traffic on I-80 in Sacramento near Arcade Creek

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Flooding has caused traffic delays Monday on a portion of Interstate 80 near the split in Sacramento County. Caltrans briefly closed westbound I-80 between Longview Drive and Winters Street. KCRA traffic reporter Brian Hickey earlier said that some vehicles were trapped in floodwaters at that area....
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Photos and videos of storm damage in Placer County

(KTXL) — From the city streets of Roseville, to the Lincoln countryside and up to the forests of the Sierra Nevada, Placer County saw downed trees, flooding and whiteouts during the region’s recent storms, a series of atmospheric rivers that have hit the state since the last days of December. Below, a collection of images […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Mother Nature continues to pack a punch

An 80-foot-tall tree crashing into a bedroom could be one heck of a wake-up call — except Placerville resident Ron Taylor apparently slept through it all. Kori Taylor told the Mountain Democrat her husband went to bed at their Anderson Way home while she made a late dinner Jan. 4, but Mother Nature didn’t let him get a restful night’s sleep. The house began to rumble and the lights went out right as Kori heard a huge crash, she shared. The tree barely missed Ron, who was fortunately not injured.
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

FOX40

37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy