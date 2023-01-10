ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WFXR

On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
ROANOKE, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Travelers on Virginia-to-Florida train take 36 hours to reach destination

(WWBT) - Travelers heading from northern Virginia to Florida spent more than 36 hours on a train this week after a derailment blocked the tracks. Reports say the Amtrak train left Fairfax County around 5 p.m. Monday with an expected arrival time of 10 a.m. the next day. However, a freight train derailment in South Carolina on Monday night forced the Amtrak train to stop overnight in Hamlet, North Carolina.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC TV

Henrico County receives $1.275 million to improve bus stops

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some Henrico bus stops will be getting an upgrade in the future thanks to some new federal funding. As transit ridership grows, the county wants to make them safer and more comfortable for riders. Recently, the Henrico received $1.275 million from Congress to add benches, shelters, trash receptacles and ADA accessibility to bus stops.

