wfxg.com
Local leaders share update on Bon Air Apartments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 was first to report last year on the conditions at Summerville's Bon Air Apartments. This week, FOX54 spoke with some of the politicians who told us then they were demanding improvement. After Bon Air Apartments failed a HUD inspection, Congressman Rick Allen and Commissioner Catherine...
wfxg.com
Former Augusta mayor Davis issues order to keep his office space, furniture, and supplies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The final executive order by former Augusta mayor Hardie Davis is causing some controversy within the city government. As his final executive order, Davis authorized all office space, furniture, furnishings, computer, office machines, and supplies he designated be allowed for him and his transition staff at no cost. Additionally, Davis authorized that his city email access remain active until Mar. 1, 2023. The order says these allowances are "to assure continuity in the execution of the laws and the conduct of the legislative and executive affairs of the City of Augusta government" during the transition from Davis to new mayor Garnett Johnson.
New powers proposed for Augusta city administrator
As Augusta commissioners begin searching for a permanent city administrator, some suggest that the powers of the position should be increased and are suggesting a work session to talk about it.
wfxg.com
AU Health seeks local vendors, subcontractors for new Columbia County hospital
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta University Health is asking for local subcontractors and vendors to help build its new hospital in Columbia County. The hospital says it will host an outreach event on January 25 at the Columbia County Exhibition Center from 4-6 p.m. AU's new hospital in Columbia...
WRDW-TV
Ex-mayor’s ethics woes get him dropped as a professor at Ga. Tech
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Citing ethics concerns and ongoing investigations, Georgia Tech has suspended a professorship for former Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis. The decision was communicated to Davis in an email from School of Public Policy Chair Cassidy Sugimoto informing Davis of the suspension. The email states that if he’s...
wfxg.com
New details about FBI raid of Assembly of Prayer church in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - New details have been released about the FBI raid of an Augusta church back in Summer 2022. In June 2022, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Rd. THE AGENCY ALSO RAIDED ITS SISTER CHURCH, THE HOUSE OF PRAYER IN HINESVILLE. THE DEPARTMENT OF VETERAN AFFAIRS AND FBI CLAIM HOUSE OF PRAYER BIBLE SEMINARIES MADE NUMEROUS FALSE STATEMENTS TO THE VA TO ESTABLISH IT AS AN EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION AND SECURE REGULAR PAYMENTS.
WRDW-TV
Inmate sentenced for leading local meth empire from behind bars
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In addition to the state sentence a Georgia prison inmate is serving, he’ll face two decades in federal prison for leading an Augusta-area meth ring from behind bars. Magnum Jelani Neely, 38, of Millen, an inmate at Dooly State Prison, was sentenced to 278 months...
WRDW-TV
Raided church accused in multimillion-dollar VA fraud scheme
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More details are coming out after the FBI raided a branch of the House of Prayer church in Augusta last summer. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere in the U.S.
WRDW-TV
Columbia Co. school leaders working to combat school threats
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids posting threats against their school can be disruptive, like the hoax threat that brought police to Westside in November. Even when authorities say a threat is unsubstantiated and no one is in danger, school leaders say there are still consequences for students who post those threats online.
WRDW-TV
Construction plans move forward for Junior Achievement center
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McKnight Construction Co. based in Augusta has been selected as the construction manager for Junior Achievement’s planned Discovery Center of the CSRA. In partnership with the Columbia County School District and the Richmond County School System, Junior Achievement plans to open the center in fall...
WRDW-TV
Mom shares concerns over living conditions at Dogwood Terrace
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Neighbors in the Dogwood Terrace Apartments are speaking to us with complaints about gunfire and living conditions. It’s set to be demolished next summer as some neighbors get moved to a new location, the old Cherry Tree Crossing Apartments. It’s just one neighborhood involved with...
WRDW-TV
A.R. Johnson receives $20k donation for student success
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School is receiving a $20K donation on behalf of Box Tops for Education to help kick start the 2023 school year for success. A.R. Johnson was created in 1892 and is in Richmond County. The school will be using...
WJBF.com
Augusta committee recommends 6 months experience for city administrator search
Augusta leaders beginning to chart a path to hire a permanent city administrator but there's opposition to the proposal to require just six months prior experience. Augusta committee recommends 6 months experience …. Augusta leaders beginning to chart a path to hire a permanent city administrator but there's opposition to...
Augusta leaders question executive order from Mayor Davis as he headed out the door
Augusta leaders say an 11th-hour executive order was an overreach by former mayor Hardie Davis.
‘I don’t need a city vehicle’: Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson giving up keys to office vehicle
It is ready to roll, but Augusta's new mayor is not planning to take the wheel.
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders travel to Atlanta to discuss economic development
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday morning, new Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson and other city leaders attended the “Eggs and Issues Breakfast” in Atlanta. The Georgia Chamber breakfast serves as a kick-off to the state’s legislative session, which began earlier this week, and as an opportunity to discuss the state’s economic growth and impact into 2023.
WJBF.com
Lead defendant in meth-trafficking conspiracy sentenced to more than 20 years in prison
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A Georgia prison inmate who led an Augusta-area methamphetamine-trafficking ring has been sentenced to more than two decades in federal prison. Magnum Jelani Neely, 38, of Millen, Ga., an inmate at Dooly State Prison, was sentenced to 278 months in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.
WRDW-TV
A look into prior reports made against dogs in Grovetown attack
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about the dogs involved in a violent attack on an 11-year-old boy Friday. Records with animal services show Justin Gilstrap’s aunt, Kellie Aguilar, filed complaints about the same group of dogs about a year ago. In early 2022, reports show the dogs attacked her small Yorkie.
wfxg.com
Georgia Tech suspends professorship of former Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Former Augusta mayor Hardie Davis has lost his professorship at Georgia Tech. In an email obtained by a FOX54 Open Records Request, chair of the School of Public Policy Cassidy Sugimoto informed Davis that his status as a professor has been suspended indefinitely. The email goes on to say that if the ongoing investigations and ethics concerns facing the former mayor are cleared, they may discuss renewing that relationship.
WRDW-TV
Richmond Co. school opens book vending machine to inspire students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To inspire students, one Richmond County elementary school is introducing a new reading program. Reading is fundamental, but so are good behavior, attendance, and grades. We stopped by Hornsby to talk to some students about why they are reading more. After weeks of anticipation, the cover...
