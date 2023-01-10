Read full article on original website
Fire Department responds to Cypress Avenue fire
According to a statement from the Susanville Fire Department, it responded to a structure fire on Cypress Avenue in Susanville about 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Due to automatic and mutual aid agreements, firefighters from CalFire and the CCC Fire Department also responded to the blaze at 804 Cypress Avenue.
What to do in a power outage
It is a quiet, snowy Sunday morning. You just sat down with a warm cup of coffee and settled in to catch up on your social media feed when suddenly, the power goes out. What now?. First, check your circuit breakers. A circuit breaker is an electrical switch designed to...
CalTrans announces highway closures due to storm
Here are the current areas of full highway closures and traffic control due to storm damage in Caltrans District 2 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Highway 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) due to active slides. No estimated time on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
