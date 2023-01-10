Read full article on original website
Related
bcdemocrat.com
Hoosier Hills Food Bank creates SNAP outreach, application assistance program; $100k grant from Feeding America allows for opportunity
Hoosier Hills Food Bank (HHFB) is creating a new program that will identify people who are eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and assist them in applying for and obtaining them. A new SNAP Outreach and Application Assistance Coordinator is charged with working through existing HHFB programs and...
vincennespbs.org
New local Autism Center is open
There’s a new center in Vincennes and it aims to help local families. The Applied Behavior Center for Autism opened last week in Vincennes. It’s goal is to provide support for families who have loved ones on the autism spectrum. Care workers help families with diagnostic testing, speech...
WTHI
New information was released following a Wednesday police incident at 14th and Liberty
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more information about a police situation on Wednesday in Terre Haute. It happened at a house near 14th Street and Liberty Avenue. We now know the police arrested Daurel Thomas. An arrest record shows he is from Gary, Indiana. On Thursday, the...
1027wbow.com
1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident south of Washington where a tree had fallen on a person.
WTHI
Plea agreement accepted, entered by one of the suspects in Chloe Carroll murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the suspects in the Chloe Carroll murder investigation has accepted and entered a plea deal. Cody Scherb was charged with possession of a dangerous firearm and theft of a firearm, that investigators believe was later used to kill Carroll. He will be serving...
WTHI
Farm worker is safe after getting stuck in grain bin
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A farm worker is safe after getting stuck in a grain bin on Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the Lewis area in Clay County. Around 1:00, there was a call to dispatch about someone getting trapped. Emergency workers at the scene told News 10 the...
wbiw.com
Daviess County Commissioners thinking of auctioning off county own farmland
WASHINGTON – Daviess County commissioners are thinking of auctioning off farmland the county owns. For decades, the county has rented out the farmland. The county owns around 34 acres of farm ground near the airport. That land is currently being rented by Flat Creek Farms for $6,300. But, the airport is now interested in using approximately 10 acres for expansion.
14news.com
Viewers send early morning hail photos
(WFIE) - Severe weather moved through the Tri-State in the early morning hours of Thursday. During the storm, hail fell in several areas. We received photos from viewers in places like Clay, Kentucky, and Northern Vanderburgh County.
WTHI
Person in custody after brief police situation in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have taken a person into custody after a brief police situation at 14th Street and Liberty Avenue in Terre Haute. The scene was not far from Catholic Charities. Several officers surrounded a house in the area. Officers were heard calling for someone to come...
vincennespbs.org
Two police chases in Knox County
Three residents of Chicago were arrested overnight in Knox County by Indiana State Police. Arrest reports show 20-year-old Brianna Ransom was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle while 20-year-old Tyger Steen and 21-year-old Dvontre Watkins were charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of Firearm with an Altered Serial Number as well as Interfering with a Criminal Investigation.
Private dive teams join search for missing Princeton man
MT. CARMEL, Ind. (WEHT)– A private diving team is stepping up to help in the search for a man who has been missing for a month. The group is called “Chaos Divers”, and is based in Southern Illinois. It travels around the country to bring closure to families of missing persons. The group arrived at […]
14news.com
Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters responded to a patch fire on Thursday that broke out near the warehouse on Garvin Street that burned down on New Year’s Eve. Dispatch confirmed that crews were sent in response to a working fire near Tennessee and Garvin Streets. Officials told 14 News...
vincennespbs.org
Railcrew Express loses CSX contract
RCX, a company that provides transportation for CSX Railroad workers is shutting down some locations affecting some Vincennes RCX employees. A total of 70 jobs are being eliminated in five locations; Vincennes, Evansville, Terre Haute, Avon and Lafayette. Railcrew Xpress, based in Missouri, told the Indiana Department of Workforce Development...
WTHI
Washington, Ind. man dies after tree-cutting accident
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One man has died after police said a tree fell on him in Daviess County. It happened Tuesday afternoon just before 4:00. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says Ronald Lewis, 71, was cutting a tree when it fell on him. He was taken to the...
Another person enters the Evansville race for mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Caine Alexander Helmer has filed papers to run for Evansville mayor. Helmer plans to run as a Republican. Helmer says his three main platforms encompass mental health, affordable housing and education, with his secondary issues including improvements to the welfare system in the city and a desire to attempt to lower the cost of […]
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
Clark Co. Sheriff: new act “clear violation” of Constitution
CLARK CO. Ill., (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from Clark County’s Sheriff William D. Brown, the recently passed Protect Illinois Communities Act will not be upheld or enforced by Clay County law enforcement. Posted on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 a.m., the post details Sheriff Brown’s personal views of the Act, also known as […]
14news.com
Deaconess Health Systems look to fix nursing and employee shortage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Health System hosted a career fair on Tuesday. Health System officials say the fair was intended to combat the shortage of workers in the field by providing attendees with information about job and department openings. Deaconess Health System officials say they are looking to fill...
14news.com
East Gibson School Board meets to discuss Francisco Elementary School
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The East Gibson County School Board addressed their financial situation at Monday’s meeting. During the last school board meeting, the members voted to close Francisco Elementary School due to decrease in enrollment. James Wilson, superintendent of East Gibson County Schools, said they also had...
WTHI
Several students expelled, and others suspended in connection to claims of racial harassment at West Vigo High School
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several West Vigo High School students have been expelled in connection to the racial harassment incidents, and others suspended. That is according to Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz. We told you before, the Vigo County School Corporation said it had learned of students transferring away...
Comments / 0