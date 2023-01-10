ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts, Texans request to interview Eagles OC Shane Steichen

By Tim Kelly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E4TrG_0k92QgrU00

The Indianapolis Colts again have interest in interviewing a Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator about their head coaching vacancy.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media , the Colts have "requested permission" to discuss their head coaching vacancy with Steichen.

Steichen, who is in his second year as Nick Sirianni's offensive coordinator, was the playcaller for the Eagles in 2022 , a season that saw Jalen Hurts transform into one of the game's elite quarterbacks . The 37-year-old -- who had previously been the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers -- figures to garner interest from multiple teams with openings this offseason.

The Colts specifically are an ironic team to be interested in a second-year offensive coordinator from the Eagles, because they fired Frank Reich back in November. Reich had been hired by the Colts as their head coach after his second campaign as Eagles offensive coordinator in 2017, the season that saw the Eagles win their first Super Bowl title in franchise history. It's possible that if the Colts decide Steichen is their man, they may have to wait until another deep playoff run for the Eagles concludes.

Of course, trying to predict what Jim Irsay is going to do is an exercise in futility. After dismissing Reich in early November, he hired former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday as the team's interim coach, despite the fact that he had never coached at either the college or pro level. The Colts went just 1-7 under Saturday, but he says he's interested in the job on a full-time basis, and he figures to at least draw serious consideration.

Because Saturday was only the interim coach, the Colts are required by the league to go through a full coaching search that complies with the Rooney Rule. So far, Rapoport says that the Colts have requested to interview Steichen, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Adam Schefter hears that the division-rival Houston Texans also have submitted a request to interview Steichen after firing Lovie Smith Sunday. Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon also is expected to be a candidate with the Texans for the second consecutive offseason.

