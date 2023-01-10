ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs, CA

Driver arrested after suspect DUI crash in Desert Hot Springs

By Jesus Reyes
 3 days ago
A 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a DUI after a crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition Sunday night in Desert Hot Springs.

Police said the collision occurred at around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Palm Drive, south of Two Bunch Palms Trail.

The pedestrian, a 59-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. He is currently listed in critical but stable condition, police announced on Monday.

The driver remained at the scene. Police said the initial investigation, along with evidence at the scene, indicates that the pedestrian was crossing the roadway when he was struck by the vehicle. The Desert Hot Springs Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team continues to investigate the collision.

