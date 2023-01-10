Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
WSVN-TV
Pelican brings authentic Italian experience in SoBe dining scene
Did you binge watch the second season of HBO’s “White Lotus” and feel like having a little Italian adventure yourself? Lucky for you, we have just the spot and believe it or not, you probably passed right by it a million times on Ocean Drive. You don’t...
architecturaldigest.com
See How This Miami-Based Vintage Furniture Shop Owner Brings His Curation Home
Welcome to Room Envy, a series where we ask interesting people about a favorite room in their house. From minimalist living rooms to vibrant kitchens, we’re zeroing in on the best features of the most enviable rooms. Located just one mile from his vintage furniture store, Primaried, Jonathan Sanchez-Obias’s...
iheart.com
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Miami
There's no shortage of delicious Chinese restaurants in the United States, especially in Miami. That's why we have Yelp to assist those looking for their next favorite spot in the Magic City to grab fried rice, dumplings, and other popular Chinese dishes. After searching the "Chinese" tag and narrowing results...
secretmiami.com
This Tropical, Old Florida-Inspired Distillery And Bar Is Now Open In Allapattah
In a city dominated by clubs, bars and restaurants, this colorful distillery and cocktail bar is bound to be the new Miami hot spot. Jointly owned by NFL pros Mike and Maurkice Pouncey and real estate expert Kim Rodstein, a new distillery has opened in the heart of Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood, joining popular attractions like the Rubell Museum and Superblue Miami. It’s set to offer guests unique experiences such as tours, tastings, cocktail classes, food trucks and more.
WSVN-TV
Cats locked in cages discovered near beach
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Homeless Outreach Program found four locked cages hidden in the dunes on the boardwalk near 72 St. in Miami Beach. Three of the cages had 12 cats covered in feces. Four kittens and eight adult cats were rescued and transported to Saving Sage...
WSVN-TV
2nd day in trial between rapper Flo Rida and drink company Celsius continues
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drink dispute brought a high-profile rapper to take the stand. Day two of testimony continued in Flo Rida’s trial against energy drink Celsius, Thursday morning. Witnesses told the jury that the rap star held up his end of the bargain promoting the energy...
WSVN-TV
Opening statements begin in trial between rapper Flo Rida and drink company Celsius
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida rapper Flo Rida and a major drink company are in a deal dispute that has gone to court. Opening statements went underway, Wednesday. Tramar Dillard, better known as Flo Rida, was in court as his attorneys made their opening statements. The Miami rapper...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Fat cats are buying up Miami’s 8-figure ‘bargain’ homes
Was Miami’s luxury housing undervalued? Billionaires think so. In July, Jackie and Mike Bezos, the parents of the Amazon founder, bagged a brace of waterfront Coral Gables mansions, paying $34 million and $44 million for the neighboring homes, for a total spend of $78 million. Then in September, hedgie...
communitynewspapers.com
Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million
Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
Skyrocketing rent forces Broward bookstore to turn the page, close
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A local used bookstore that survived the arrival of Barnes & Noble and Amazon has to open a new chapter after being forced to shut down this coming weekend.Volume One Books, located at 8910 Taft Street, managed to stay in business despite the arrival of big box bookstores and online commerce sites that became commonplace in recent years.But what ultimately did the bookstore, owned by Sharon Luippold, in was a $1,700 rent increase that goes into effect later this month."Everybody knows what the economy is like and how the rental things are going," she said. "The new...
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown Feel
Coral Gables, located in Miami-Dade County, Florida, is a city with a rich history and a unique sense of place. Founded in 1925 by George Merrick, Coral Gables was designed to be a pedestrian-friendly, livable community with a Mediterranean Revival architectural style.
WSVN-TV
Migrants land in Fort Lauderdale beach
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a massive police response on Fort Lauderdale beach after scores of migrants landed on shore. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a group of migrants landed on the beach along the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, just before 6 p.m. They estimate between 25 to 50 migrants made it to land.
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
WSVN-TV
Sinkhole forms in Wynwood, closing street
MIAMI (WSVN) - A sinkhole has formed in Wynwood, shutting down a street. The sinkhole shut down the southbound lanes of Northwest 2nd Avenue, between 24th and 25th streets in Miami, Monday night. Work crews were already making repairs when the ground gave away. The road remains closed. Please check...
calleochonews.com
The victim in Miami Gardens shooting while filming French Montana’s music video filing lawsuit
Carl Leon was hit in the stomach and hand outside the Licking restaurant in a Miami Gardens shooting. Miami Gardens has once again been the site of a shooting that has left 10 people injured, with 4 in critical condition. The site of the shooting was near The Licking, a popular eatery in Miami Gardens. Rapper French Montana was recording a music video near the location. Police officials have revealed very few details about arrests.
Miami ranks among the Worst Cities in the World for traffic congestion
A new study by transportation data and analytics company INRIX found that Miami is one of the worst cities in the world for traffic congestion.
multihousingnews.com
Atlantic | Pacific Breaks Ground on 616-Unit Miami Community
The project is considered the largest mixed-income, transit-oriented development to ever get underway in Miami-Dade County. Atlantic | Pacific Cos. has broken ground on Atlantic Station, a 616-unit, mixed-income community in Miami that will include 360 workforce housing apartments. Previously known as Block 45, the project is considered the largest single-phase transit-oriented development to ever get underway in Miami-Dade County.
WSVN-TV
Man falls from Doral rooftop where work was being done
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 38-year-old man is in the hospital after falling from a roof, approximately 35-40 feet, to the concrete below. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of 9525 NW 13th St. in Doral, around 4 p.m. Monday, where there was some work being done on a rooftop.
luxury-houses.net
A $15 Million Luxury Villa in Boca Raton, Florida, with a Breathtaking 40-Foot Waterfall and Tropical Paradise is on the Market
9614 Pondwood Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9614 Pondwood Road, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury villa in a five-acre private alcove in Boca Raton. Featuring a breathtaking 40-foot waterfall, two lakes, a koi pond, and vegetation from all corners of the globe, it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9614 Pondwood Road, please contact Elliot Koolik (Phone: 561-560-0057) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
theshelbyreport.com
Publix Opens New Store In Pembroke Pines, FL
Publix Super Markets has opened a new store Jan. 12 at Pines market in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The 23,168-square-foot store offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We are excited to welcome our customers to their...
