ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tony Gonzales is lone GOP vote against House rules package

By Stephen Neukam
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQ20s_0k92QbRr00

Rep. Tony Gonzales (Texas) was the lone Republican to vote against the GOP majority’s new House rules package on Monday after raising concerns about possible defense budget cuts over the weekend.

Gonzales revealed on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday that he planned to oppose the rules package, saying the potential defense cuts were “a horrible idea,” pointing specifically to an “aggressive Russia in Ukraine” and the “growing threat of China in the Pacific.”

The package is the set of rules that will govern the chamber over the next legislative session. The rules were the subject of much debate over the last week, as now-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) offered key concessions over the package to lock down the support of Republicans who opposed his bid for the gavel.

Concessions in the rules package included a required 72-hour window from the release of a bill before it could face a vote and allowing any single member to bring up a “motion to vacate” the Speaker.

It was the first legislation to be considered in the new Congress, and its passage now allows the House to debate other pieces of legislation and move forward with usual business.

Other Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.), floated the idea of voting against the rules package but ultimately decided to support it .

Aside from Gonzales’s “no” vote, the package passed the House with a party-line vote .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Hill

Five Senate Democrats who could retire ahead of 2024

All eyes are turning to a handful of Senate Democrats in key battleground states to see whether they’ll decide to run again in 2024 after Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) announced her retirement this week. Stabenow’s decision could be the first in a wave of potential retirements that would create GOP pickup opportunities in a tough…
WISCONSIN STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

The Hill

847K+
Followers
93K+
Post
602M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy