959theriver.com
St. Charles, Geneva Named to Most Beautiful Towns in America List
Sometimes we need a bit of a reminder of the beauty in our own backyard. The folks at WorldAtlas.com has collectively named St. Charles/Geneva as one of the top 15 most beautiful towns in America. The website cites what we already know to be true about the tri-cities: the quaint shops, beautiful trails, and vintage hotels.
5 resources the Chicago Office of Veteran Affairs offer to Veterans
Resources for veterans in the city are vital to helping them live the lives they deserve. As the nation's heroes return from keeping the country as protected as possible, they face challenges such as limited housing and job opportunities.
fox32chicago.com
McHenry County Sheriff will not enforce assault weapons ban calling it 'clear violation of the 2nd Amendment'
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - The McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman say his office will not enforce the newly signed assault weapons ban. Sheriff Tadelman released a statement Thursday saying he and many others believe the new Illinois law "is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution."
There was a run on guns before Illinois governor signed assault weapons ban: store owner
The owner of a west suburban gun shop says he saw a surge of customers before Gov. Pritzker signed legislation banning assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines in Illinois.
Pastor who founded one of the largest African American churches in the state retires
CHICAGO — The founder of one of the largest African American churches in Illinois gave his final sermon. Rev. James Meeks retired as the pastor of Salem Baptist Church on Sunday. But the former state senator said he isn’t done working for Chicago. Sunday was also the 38th anniversary since Meeks founded the church. “We […]
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
Thousands of Cook County Residents May See Medical Debt Disappear Under New Program
Cook County has teamed up with RIP Medical Debt to erase the debt of thousands of people. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the U.S. needs universal health care. But because the nation doesn't have it, she said it's on the government to do everything possible to make health care accessible and available to everyone.
City of Morris to host E-Recycling event
MORRIS – The City of Morris will be hosting an e-recycling event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. This recycling event will be held at FAMCe Recycling located at 1000 E. Armstrong Street in Morris. FAMCe has been a world leader in electronics and metal scrap recycling for over 15 years. They specialize in creating innovative solutions for businesses and individuals who want transparent and environmentally-friendly methods of reusing and recycling electronic scrap.
Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently Close
The locations were nearby and in one state. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CTInsider.com, Syracuse.com, ChicagoTribune.com, ScrapeHero.com, and Google.com.
wjol.com
Changes In Joliet For All Landlords
The City of Joliet has passed an amendment to the Systematic Rental Inspection Program. This affects ALL landlords. If you own any property you do not reside in, and someone else does, this is considered a rental property, per the ordinance. The ordinance also specifies that even if no rent...
WSPY NEWS
Two men charged with Aurora murder
Two men, one from Aurora and one from Montgomery, are being charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a shooting on Aurora's east side in September. 24-year-old Samuel Garcia, of Aurora, was arrested Friday and 24-year-old Alonzo Sanchez, of Montgomery, was charged at the Kane County Jail in St. Charles where he is being held on unrelated charges.
thereporteronline.net
Downtown Naperville to be home to 3 new restaurants, cookie shop
Three new restaurants and a cookie bakery are setting up shop in downtown Naperville. Sweetgreen, a fast-casual restaurant serving salads, is scheduled to open this spring at 223 S. Main St. in the former Gap Kids location. The restaurant chain was launched in 2007 in Washington, D.C., by three college...
959theriver.com
One of The Top Dogs is Right Here!
Hi, this is Leslie Harris. Did you know that January is National walk your dog month? I love taking my dog for a walk, and we just got a second dog this past weekend. I haven’t tried walking both of them at the same time, but I’m looking forward to new adventures.
3 dogs dead, woman alive after West Chicago house fire; at least 10 dogs were at the home
A woman and several dogs escaped a house fire in West Chicago unharmed Thursday, but West Chicago Fire Chief Patrick Tanner said three other dogs died in the blaze. Tanner said there were lots of personal belongings piled up in the house.
hot96.com
Three People From Chicago Arrested Overnight In Gibson County
An Indiana State Trooper was patrolling US 41 near Decker around 1:00 this morning when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer stopped the car and noticed a strong odor of marijuana. When the front seat passenger was asked to exit the vehicle, the...
Firefighters battle massive fire in Schaumburg
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a massive fire Thursday evening in Schaumburg. Skycam 9 was above the fire at a storage facility near Lunt Avenue and Rodenburg Road. The fire chief in Schaumburg said someone was inside the storage unit, noticed flames and called 911. The fire was marked under control around 9:15 p.m. […]
DeKalb planning to bring Chicago’s Metra rail service to the city
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb’s City Council unanimously approved a plan to hire a consulting firm to study the expansion of Chicago’s Meta rail service to the city. On Monday, the city council voted to hire a Chicago-based consulting firm for $98,379 to conduct the study. According to WFLD, DeKalb once had passenger train service […]
Lake in the Hills police seek driver of red car involved in shootings
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - Police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a red vehicle connected to two shootings in Lake in the Hills. On Jan. 3, Lake in the Hills police were called to Deer Path Road for a report of shots fired. An investigation revealed...
Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as Indiana man
A Chicago marine unit pulled the body of a Gary, Ind. man from Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.
