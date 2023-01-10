ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall County, IL

959theriver.com

St. Charles, Geneva Named to Most Beautiful Towns in America List

Sometimes we need a bit of a reminder of the beauty in our own backyard. The folks at WorldAtlas.com has collectively named St. Charles/Geneva as one of the top 15 most beautiful towns in America. The website cites what we already know to be true about the tri-cities: the quaint shops, beautiful trails, and vintage hotels.
GENEVA, IL
KICK AM 1530

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service.
ILLINOIS STATE
Morris Daily Herald

City of Morris to host E-Recycling event

MORRIS – The City of Morris will be hosting an e-recycling event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. This recycling event will be held at FAMCe Recycling located at 1000 E. Armstrong Street in Morris. FAMCe has been a world leader in electronics and metal scrap recycling for over 15 years. They specialize in creating innovative solutions for businesses and individuals who want transparent and environmentally-friendly methods of reusing and recycling electronic scrap.
MORRIS, IL
wjol.com

Changes In Joliet For All Landlords

The City of Joliet has passed an amendment to the Systematic Rental Inspection Program. This affects ALL landlords. If you own any property you do not reside in, and someone else does, this is considered a rental property, per the ordinance. The ordinance also specifies that even if no rent...
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two men charged with Aurora murder

Two men, one from Aurora and one from Montgomery, are being charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a shooting on Aurora's east side in September. 24-year-old Samuel Garcia, of Aurora, was arrested Friday and 24-year-old Alonzo Sanchez, of Montgomery, was charged at the Kane County Jail in St. Charles where he is being held on unrelated charges.
AURORA, IL
thereporteronline.net

Downtown Naperville to be home to 3 new restaurants, cookie shop

Three new restaurants and a cookie bakery are setting up shop in downtown Naperville. Sweetgreen, a fast-casual restaurant serving salads, is scheduled to open this spring at 223 S. Main St. in the former Gap Kids location. The restaurant chain was launched in 2007 in Washington, D.C., by three college...
NAPERVILLE, IL
959theriver.com

One of The Top Dogs is Right Here!

Hi, this is Leslie Harris. Did you know that January is National walk your dog month? I love taking my dog for a walk, and we just got a second dog this past weekend. I haven’t tried walking both of them at the same time, but I’m looking forward to new adventures.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN News

Firefighters battle massive fire in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a massive fire Thursday evening in Schaumburg. Skycam 9 was above the fire at a storage facility near Lunt Avenue and Rodenburg Road. The fire chief in Schaumburg said someone was inside the storage unit, noticed flames and called 911. The fire was marked under control around 9:15 p.m. […]
SCHAUMBURG, IL

