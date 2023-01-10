Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding Rare YaksZack LoveNoblesville, IN
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
Related
bsquarebulletin.com
Bloomington city council overrides mayoral veto on convention center governance, path forward unclear
A mayoral veto of a Bloomington city council resolution supporting a capital improvement board (CIB) as the governance method for a convention center expansion, has been overridden by the city council. It was at 3:15 p.m. Friday, the day before Christmas Eve, when Bloomington mayor John Hamilton issued his veto...
Indianapolis Public Library board member TD Robinson resigns
Indianapolis Public Library board member Dr. TD Robinson has resigned from the board, a library spokesperson confirmed. Robinson’s resignation is the latest development in the fallout from the library’s contentious CEO search. Library staff received a short internal announcement early in the afternoon Jan. 10 from acting CEO...
BET
Black Librarian Group Cancels National Conference In 'Inhospitable' Indianapolis
The National Conference of African American Librarians (NCAAL) canceled its annual conference in Indianapolis amid controversy over the city’s library board’s refusal to permanently hire a Black woman as CEO. Protests and a petition campaign have urged the Indianapolis Public Library Board to appoint Nichelle Hayes, formerly the...
Current Publishing
Republican Alex Choi announces reelection campaign
Alex Choi announced his candidacy for reelection on Jan. 4 for one of the two At-Large seats on Town Council. Choi, who currently holds one of the two At-Large seats for the Zionsville district, will finish his final four-year term in 2023. Choi, a Republican, ran in 2019 as a...
Current Publishing
New turn signal law is in effect
A new Indiana turn signal law has taken effect Jan. 1. It requires drivers in Indiana to signal all turns and lane changes “a reasonable time” before completing them. Prior to the change, the law mandated that a turn signal be activated at least 200 feet before the turn or lane change or 300 feet if the vehicle is traveling in excess of 50 mph.
wfyi.org
Reasons for HIM By HER charter school’s closure aren’t clear
Dozens of families recently gathered in the cafeteria of HIM By HER Collegiate School for the Arts as the clock ticks down to find a new school for their students before the end of the month. Days after Christmas, school leaders abruptly announced the school would close after two and...
wfyi.org
Greater Lafayette residents searched for ‘climate change’ in 2022 more than anywhere in the U.S.
Greater Lafayette residents searched for “climate change” online more than any other region in the country in 2022, according to Google. The result came as a surprise for both local officials and activists. According to a Google spokesperson, the Greater Lafayette area had the highest percentage of searches...
vincennespbs.org
Railcrew Express loses CSX contract
RCX, a company that provides transportation for CSX Railroad workers is shutting down some locations affecting some Vincennes RCX employees. A total of 70 jobs are being eliminated in five locations; Vincennes, Evansville, Terre Haute, Avon and Lafayette. Railcrew Xpress, based in Missouri, told the Indiana Department of Workforce Development...
Indiana Daily Student
Historic Bloomington Showers building sold to Eurton Properties
The city of Bloomington has finalized the $400,000 sale of the Showers Administration Building to Eurton Properties. Eurton Properties is completing a restoration of the building at 601 North Morton Street before they begin discussions with possible tenants later this year, according to a Wednesday release from the city. The...
buildingindiana.com
Battery Supplier Investing $75M, Adding 75 Jobs
Soulbrain MI, a tier one supplier for the electric vehicle industry, announced plans to establish operations in Kokomo, creating up to 75 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2025. “Indiana is uniquely positioned to be a leader in innovating the future of mobility and producing new, electric solutions that...
wfyi.org
EPA rule to limit soot could save lives, especially in Indiana's metro areas
A proposed rule for “soot” could save lives in Indiana. The tiny particle pollution comes from things like cars, factories, and coal plants. It can harm your heart and lungs. Environmental groups say the Environmental Protection Agency could save many more lives with a stricter rule. The EPA...
Indianapolis takes next steps in City Market redevelopment
INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday night, the Indianapolis City-County Council took another step toward completing the $175 million redevelopment project for the City Market campus. Last June, developers announced a new plan to revitalize the block. Monday’s proposal asked for $12.3 million in TIF funds along with changing the lease...
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
Indianapolis Recorder
Black pastors inspired by MLK’s teachings of love and nonviolent activism
On Jan. 16, nearly 40 years since the establishment of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the U.S., the nation will honor King’s accomplishments and resilience. As the holiday approaches, local Black pastors reflect on the impact King not only had on the world but also the influences he had on their lives and careers.
Shapiro’s Delicatessen named among ‘absolute best pastrami in the US’
INDIANAPOLIS — Few sandwiches can stand up to the gargantuan gastronomic feat that is a stacked pastrami sandwich. The delicacy which, per Mashed, was brought to the United States by Jewish immigrants is still front and center of most Jewish deli menus in the U.S. today, including Shapiro’s Delicatessen in Indianapolis. The deli’s pastrami is […]
Gun found in student’s backpack at Franklin Central Junior High School
A police report shows that a 13-year-old boy was in possession of a pistol.
cbs4indy.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Indiana for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. Someone bought the ticket at Speedway #8036 located at 104 W. 30th St. in Connersville. The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing were 7-13-14-15-18 with the Mega Ball of 9....
Allison Transmission Collaborates with Nikola to Drive Next-Generation Vehicle Development at Allison’s Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Allison Transmission has partnered with Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, to conduct testing of its Class 8 battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) at Allison’s state-of-the-art Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test (VE+ET) Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005183/en/ Allison Transmission collaborated with Nikola to test its Class 8 battery-electric vehicle and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle through controlled thermal environments and dynamometer road simulations at Allison’s state-of-the-art Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center in Indianapolis. (Photo: Business Wire)
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
Comments / 1