Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding Rare YaksZack LoveNoblesville, IN
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
WTHR
Lemon Drop | Good News With Dave Calabro
Lemon Drop is an institution in Anderson. Dave Calabro went there to check out the good news.
Signs removed at 42nd & Post restaurant, owner says unsure on reopening
The ‘Jordan’s Fish & Chicken’ sign has been removed from the 42nd and Post Rd. location following the closure of the restaurant by the health department.
Jordan's Fish & Chicken works to regain public's trust, takes legal action
The reopening of this location is unlikely and the legitimate Jordan's Chicken owner is seeking legal measures against all counterfeit locations.
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana
Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
WISH-TV
Actor Rob Lowe talks about his movie ‘Dog Gone’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Actor Rob Lowe joined Thursday’s “All Indiana” to talk about his new movie “Dog Gone.”. Lowe explained why the film’s story line stuck out to him. The film will premiere on Netflix.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
Shapiro’s Delicatessen named among ‘absolute best pastrami in the US’
INDIANAPOLIS — Few sandwiches can stand up to the gargantuan gastronomic feat that is a stacked pastrami sandwich. The delicacy which, per Mashed, was brought to the United States by Jewish immigrants is still front and center of most Jewish deli menus in the U.S. today, including Shapiro’s Delicatessen in Indianapolis. The deli’s pastrami is […]
Mug-n-Bun owner says sale may not mean the end for iconic restaurant
SPEEDWAY, Ind — As soon as news of the Mug-n-Bun's sale went up, current owner Jay Watson began to hear the community's outcry. Though the property is now for sale with a $2.2 million price tag, the current owner of Mug-n-Bun reiterates this doesn’t necessarily mean the end for Speedway’s iconic restaurant.
WISH-TV
Duke the K9 officer brings joy to Indy veterans
Introducing Indianapolis VA K9 Officer, Duke! Duke, along with Indianapolis VA Police Officer Ryley Marshall, joined us today to discuss K9 police work. Duke works with veterans and employees of the Indianapolis Veterans Assistance Medical Center. Both groups love having him around!. Veteran Health Indiana provides health care services at...
cbs4indy.com
Beloved ‘Indy Steelers’ football coach killed in Greenwood road rage shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police said it was a road rage shooting that took the life of a beloved football coach Wednesday night in Johnson County. Richard Donnell Hamilton, 43, was shot to death while riding in a van that was exiting on County Line Road from I-65 North.
Tired of copycats, Jordan’s restaurants prepares servings of legal action
INDIANAPOLIS — So far, it’s been a lousy New Year for Moe Eedous, especially this last week. “I did not even sleep. I’m on the phone 24/7 talking to people, reaching lawyers and attorneys getting advice,” Eedous said. Eedous has been dealing with the aftermath of a Far East Side business poaching the name of […]
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
Fox 59
The Great Dine Out Happening Now in Hamilton County Until January 31st
Right now, you can find some big deals and discounts at some of Hamilton County’s most popular restaurants. That’s because The Great Dine Out is underway right now. Gabby Blauert with Hamilton County Tourism, and Adam Hoffman, the owner of Big Hoffa’s Smokehouse BBQ, joined us this morning to explain how the event works and what you can expect.
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Implements New Rules to Preserve Its Beloved 100-Year-Old Carousel
Who doesn't enjoy taking a ride on a carousel? Well, considering I get motion sickness really easily, I'm gonna have to answer ME on this one. But this article isn't about how me and my wonky equilibrium - it's about a really old, really neat carousel that thousands and thousands of people have enjoyed over the years, and how we can preserve this iconic piece of Indiana history.
Central Indiana business leader Paul Estridge Jr. dies at 65
INDIANAPOLIS — One of central Indiana’s most-prolific homebuilders has died at 65. On Sunday, representatives for the Estridge family said Paul Estridge Jr. died at Methodist Hospital with his family by his side. The Indianapolis Business Journal said Estridge’s companies have built nearly 9,000 homes in central Indiana since 1967. He was forced to close […]
Fox 59
Man killed on County Line Road in Greenwood
One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 12, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening...
Fox 59
Hearing in Delphi murder case
A gun was found at Decatur Middle School Thursday after two student were detained, school officials announced. A new exercise had police and civilians switching roles at a traffic stop. Beloved football coach killed in Greenwood road rage …. Indiana State Police said it was a road rage shooting that...
Two people found shot at home on Indy's southeast side
Two people were found shot late Thursday evening at a home on Indianapolis southeast side. t a home on Indianapolis' southeast side late Thursday evening.
Two killed in shooting on Indy's near east side, suspect arrested
IMPD is investigating after finding two people dead on the city's near east side. Just before noon, officers were dispatched to the 200 Block of N. Walcott on a report of a person shot.
