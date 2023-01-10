Read full article on original website
Man dies in car crash after Bexar County Sheriff's Deputies police chase
He was evading arrest, BCSO said.
KSAT 12
2 teens hospitalized after being struck by pickup truck on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A mother was picking up her two teens on the South Side after they finished selling candy when they ran across the street and were struck by a pickup truck, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Roosevelt Avenue...
KTSA
Schertz PD looking for two suspects seen breaking into high school, carrying fire extinguishers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search is on for two people captured in surveillance video breaking into Clemens High School on Saturday morning. The Schertz Police Department has few details about what the man and woman were doing, but they are clearly seen walking around the school with fire extinguishers while appearing to pose for the cameras.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after stealing Ruffles box truck from Walmart store in Converse, BCSO says
CONVERSE, Texas – A man was arrested after he stole a box truck full of Ruffles chips from a Walmart store and led authorities on a lengthy chase across town, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and Converse police were initially called on Jan. 10 to...
KSAT 12
Woman accused of stabbing man in head, neck during argument
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested for stabbing a man in his head and neck during an argument, according to San Antonio police. Loretta Oppelt, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. An arrest warrant affidavit...
KRGV
‘This is like a nightmare:’ Cameron County man remains hospitalized after being dragged by vehicle on Christmas Day
A Cameron County man remains hospitalized weeks after he was struck by a vehicle and dragged for 500 feet by the car. Jesus Marroquin, 31, is receiving care in San Antonio. Jesus Marroquin’s uncle — Juan Manuel Marroquin — said his family is shocked by what happened.
Woman arrested after leading police on two-mile chase in stolen van, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after leading police on a short chase in a stolen van on San Antonio's north side. Around 9 a.m., a resident at a home in the 200 block of Village Circle noticed a blue van parked in their driveway. They called police, and when the Hill Country Police Department arrived, they ran the van's license plate and found out the van was stolen.
KSAT 12
2 San Antonio teens arrested after car burglaries, vehicle chase in New Braunfels, police say
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Two San Antonio teens were arrested in New Braunfels after they were caught breaking into vehicles and then led officers on a chase early Tuesday morning, according to the New Braunfels Police Department. Joe Angel Puente, 18, and an unidentified 16-year-old were both taken into...
KSAT 12
Police name suspect, officers who shot him during disturbance at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department officials provided new information about an incident at a West Side Motel last week where two officers shot and wounded a man. Jose Iruegas, 44, was shot by police after he allegedly threatened people with a gun and then pointed that gun at two officers.
Man dead after crashing his car into U-Haul truck, flipping on side
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after crashing his car and flipping the vehicle on its side near JBSA-Lackland. The crash happened at around 12:50 a.m. Thursday on Military Drive West and Woodgate Drive near Marbach Road on the west side of town. According to Bexar County Sheriff's...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio teens lead police on high speed chase following reports of car burglaries
The New Braunfels Police Department has arrested two teenagers from San Antonio following a high-speed chase Tuesday morning. Police say one suspect remains at large. At approximately 8:40 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of N. Bus. 35 for a report of car burglaries in progress after several men forcibly broke into vehicles in a shopping center parking lot.
'He's supposed to bury me': Parents of cyclist killed in hit-and-run plead for answers
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man was hit and killed while riding his bicycle on Culebra Road. His body was left on the side of the street. That was four months ago. His mother and father hoped for answers over the holidays, but the person responsible for their son's death is still walking free.
KTSA
Two people shot and killed in west Bexar County now identified
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The names of two people shot and killed Friday night in west Bexar County are now being released. The Medical Examiner’s Office says 34-year-old Xavier Lopez and 38-year-old Janell Lopez were both shot after 9:30 p.m. and authorities are working the case as a homicide.
CBS Austin
Hays County Crime Stoppers, Kyle PD searching for armed robbery suspects
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays County Crime Stoppers and the Kyle Police Department seek the community's help in identifying suspects of an armed robbery over the weekend. Authorities say it happened on Sunday, January 8 at the Ross store located at 5086 Kyle Center Drive in Kyle. Police say...
Senior citizen pleads guilty after attempting to smuggle 200 pounds of marijuana
A 70-year-old woman from San Antonio faces jail time after being caught trying to smuggle over 200 pounds of marijuana through a checkpoint.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after shooting woman through bedroom window during ongoing feud, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say shot at his neighbor’s bedroom window on two occasions, with the latest incident resulting in an injury. Robert Lee Cadena, 45, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
news4sanantonio.com
Missing 13-year-old San Antonio girl with medical condition found safe, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police tells us 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who went missing nearly a week ago has been found safe. . Maldonaldo was last seen on Jan. 6 in the 200 block of Stark Street near downtown. San Antonio Police said on Thursday that Joclynn was recently found safe.
KSAT 12
Northeast Side gun shop targeted by would-be burglar
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and some strong metal locks appear to have stopped a burglary suspect from getting into a Northeast Side gun shop. Edward DeWees, the owner of Ranger Firearms, told KSAT 12 News that he got a call from police around 5 a.m. Tuesday, telling him that someone had attempted to break into his business.
CBS Austin
Man wanted in Hays County for stealing check from mail, depositing it in Sugar Land
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say fraudulently deposited a check that was stolen from someone's mail in San Marcos. The man allegedly deposited the forged check at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Sugar Land on Nov. 3.
KSAT 12
Have you seen her? New Braunfels police searching for missing 16-year-old
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 16-year-old from New Braunfels is missing and police are asking for the public’s help to find her. Alyssa Lerma, who may also go by Alyssa Flores, was last seen on the morning of Jan. 6 when she left her home in Avery Park with her dog, New Braunfels Police said in a Facebook post.
