Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Jaylen Brown May Miss 'a Week or so' with Adductor Injury
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is dealing with right adductor tightness that will sideline him for a stretch of games. Ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, head coach Joe Mazzulla said he wasn't sure how long Brown will be out but doesn't expect it to be a serious issue. He told reporters the timeframe could be "about a week or so."
Bleacher Report
Cavaliers Rumors: Ricky Rubio Targeting Return from Knee Injury vs. Trail Blazers
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Ricky Rubio is aiming to end his yearlong absence due to a torn left ACL on Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Rubio plans to practice Wednesday and will suit up Thursday "if all goes well." Rubio suffered the injury against the...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: John Collins for Beasley, Vanderbilt Trade Discussed by Hawks, Jazz
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has often been mentioned in trade rumors, and the Utah Jazz are the latest team to show interest, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. "The Jazz and Hawks have discussed a deal surrounding John Collins for [Malik] Beasley and [Jarred] Vanderbilt, sources said, although Utah has lobbied Atlanta for a first-round pick in addition to Collins to complete that framework," Fischer reported.
Bleacher Report
Ben Simmons Mocked by Twitter for Not Scoring as Nets Lose to Jayson Tatum, Celtics
The Brooklyn Nets are going to need Kevin Durant to compete with the Boston Celtics come playoff time. Boston came into Barclays Center on Thursday and left with a 109-98 victory in the potential postseason preview. While the Nets didn't have Durant because of a knee injury, Jaylen Brown was sidelined on the other side with an adductor strain.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Bleacher Report
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon Suspended 1 Game After Hitting Massage Gun onto Court
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended by the team for one game after he swatted a massage gun onto the court during the second quarter in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Heat announced Dedmon's suspension Wednesday night after consulting with the NBA. He exchanged words...
Bleacher Report
Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić Headline Jan. 12 NBA2K23 Player Ratings Update
The latest NBA 2K23 ratings update has dropped, and Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić both received one-point boosts to 97 overall. It's easy to see why Dončić and Jokić got bumps after the last update, which occurred on Dec. 15. Jokić has averaged a...
Bleacher Report
Myles Turner Rumors: Clippers Remain a 'Legitimate Suitor' to Trade for Pacers Star
The Indiana Pacers may not choose to trade Myles Turner after a surprising 23-19 start to the 2022-23 season. But if they do put the center on the market, don't be surprised if the Los Angeles Clippers come calling. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Clips "remain a...
Bleacher Report
Warriors Rumors: GSW Interested in Adding Size, Shooting at NBA Trade Deadline
The Golden State Warriors lack the depth needed to defend their 2021-22 NBA championship, so changes reportedly could be in store for the roster. According to Monte Poole of NBC Sports, the Warriors are "active" in the trade market ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, and while nothing is imminent, the team has "a desire to add size and shooting."
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Suns Interested in Trade for Hornets' Jalen McDaniels Ahead of Deadline
The Phoenix Suns are reportedly among the teams that have expressed interest in trading for Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels ahead of the February 9 deadline. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said McDaniels could land in Phoenix as part of a deal that involves Jae Crowder, who has not played for the Suns this season over displeasure with his contract.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Meyers Leonard to Work Out for LA amid DeMarcus Cousins Buzz
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly in the market for frontcourt depth and will work out free-agent center Meyers Leonard on Friday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The Purple and Gold plan to work out DeMarcus Cousins on the same day, per Chris Haynes of TNT and...
Bleacher Report
Ravens' Lamar Jackson Addresses PCL Injury, Says Knee Remains 'Unstable'
The Baltimore Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson for Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the quarterback provided an update on his health Thursday. He tweeted that his knee is still "unstable" after he suffered a Grade 2 PCL sprain that was a "borderline" Grade 3 injury. He said there is "inflammation surrounding my knee" but noted he is "on the road to recovery."
Bleacher Report
Bulls Insider Believes DeMar DeRozan Will Want Contract Extension This Summer
Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan may not wait long to request a new contract when he becomes extension-eligible following the 2022-23 NBA season. NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson said on the HoopsHype Podcast that "you can bet that he's going to look to be extended this summer." Bleacher Report's Chris...
Bleacher Report
Heat Set NBA Record After Going 40-for-40 on Free Throws in Win over Thunder
The Miami Heat edged the Oklahoma City Thunder with a one-point victory on Tuesday night, and it was all thanks to a historic performance from the free-throw line. The Heat set a new NBA record by making all 40 of their free throws, the last of which came with 12.9 seconds left on a three-point play by star forward Jimmy Butler to seal the 112-111 win.
Bleacher Report
Kobe Bryant Game-Worn Lakers Jersey from 2007-08 MVP Season Could Auction for $7M
A jersey worn by Kobe Bryant during his 2007-08 MVP season could fetch as much as $7 million at auction. Sothebys told TMZ Sports the jersey, which is also signed by the late Lakers legend, is the "most valuable Kobe Bryant game-worn jersey to ever appear at auction." According to their website, Bryant scored 645 points in 25 games wearing the jersey.
Bleacher Report
Breaking Down the Super Bowl Odds of Every Remaining Team in 2023
Fourteen teams will enter the 2022 NFL playoffs with dreams of winning a championship. Only one franchise, however, will celebrate a Super Bowl victory in February. And as the confetti falls, you might be enjoying a payout. No matter whether you're placing wagers or monitoring odds, though, Super Bowl futures...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson 'Hasn't Felt Right' After Testing Knee Injury Before Ravens vs. Bengals
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson "hasn't felt right'" after testing his knee injury ahead of the team's NFL playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paycor Stadium, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Jackson's health has been the major topic surrounding the Ravens heading into the playoffs...
Bleacher Report
UConn HC Geno Auriemma to Return vs. St. John's After Illness-Related Absence
Geno Auriemma will return to his post for the University of Connecticut women's basketball team on Wednesday. The team announced Auriemma will coach Wednesday against St. John's after missing four of the past five games with an illness. Auriemma missed UConn's 85-77 win over Florida State on Dec. 18 after...
Bleacher Report
Atlanta's Mercedez-Benz Stadium Would Host Possible Neutral-Site AFC Title Game
The AFC Championship Game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, if the NFL needs a neutral site for a potential Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Thursday. Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 first reported on Wednesday that Atlanta was a...
