Bleacher Report

Celtics' Jaylen Brown May Miss 'a Week or so' with Adductor Injury

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is dealing with right adductor tightness that will sideline him for a stretch of games. Ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, head coach Joe Mazzulla said he wasn't sure how long Brown will be out but doesn't expect it to be a serious issue. He told reporters the timeframe could be "about a week or so."
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: John Collins for Beasley, Vanderbilt Trade Discussed by Hawks, Jazz

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has often been mentioned in trade rumors, and the Utah Jazz are the latest team to show interest, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. "The Jazz and Hawks have discussed a deal surrounding John Collins for [Malik] Beasley and [Jarred] Vanderbilt, sources said, although Utah has lobbied Atlanta for a first-round pick in addition to Collins to complete that framework," Fischer reported.
Bleacher Report

Ben Simmons Mocked by Twitter for Not Scoring as Nets Lose to Jayson Tatum, Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets are going to need Kevin Durant to compete with the Boston Celtics come playoff time. Boston came into Barclays Center on Thursday and left with a 109-98 victory in the potential postseason preview. While the Nets didn't have Durant because of a knee injury, Jaylen Brown was sidelined on the other side with an adductor strain.
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Bleacher Report

Heat's Dewayne Dedmon Suspended 1 Game After Hitting Massage Gun onto Court

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended by the team for one game after he swatted a massage gun onto the court during the second quarter in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Heat announced Dedmon's suspension Wednesday night after consulting with the NBA. He exchanged words...
Bleacher Report

Warriors Rumors: GSW Interested in Adding Size, Shooting at NBA Trade Deadline

The Golden State Warriors lack the depth needed to defend their 2021-22 NBA championship, so changes reportedly could be in store for the roster. According to Monte Poole of NBC Sports, the Warriors are "active" in the trade market ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, and while nothing is imminent, the team has "a desire to add size and shooting."
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Suns Interested in Trade for Hornets' Jalen McDaniels Ahead of Deadline

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly among the teams that have expressed interest in trading for Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels ahead of the February 9 deadline. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said McDaniels could land in Phoenix as part of a deal that involves Jae Crowder, who has not played for the Suns this season over displeasure with his contract.
Bleacher Report

Ravens' Lamar Jackson Addresses PCL Injury, Says Knee Remains 'Unstable'

The Baltimore Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson for Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the quarterback provided an update on his health Thursday. He tweeted that his knee is still "unstable" after he suffered a Grade 2 PCL sprain that was a "borderline" Grade 3 injury. He said there is "inflammation surrounding my knee" but noted he is "on the road to recovery."
Bleacher Report

Bulls Insider Believes DeMar DeRozan Will Want Contract Extension This Summer

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan may not wait long to request a new contract when he becomes extension-eligible following the 2022-23 NBA season. NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson said on the HoopsHype Podcast that "you can bet that he's going to look to be extended this summer." Bleacher Report's Chris...
Bleacher Report

Heat Set NBA Record After Going 40-for-40 on Free Throws in Win over Thunder

The Miami Heat edged the Oklahoma City Thunder with a one-point victory on Tuesday night, and it was all thanks to a historic performance from the free-throw line. The Heat set a new NBA record by making all 40 of their free throws, the last of which came with 12.9 seconds left on a three-point play by star forward Jimmy Butler to seal the 112-111 win.
Bleacher Report

Kobe Bryant Game-Worn Lakers Jersey from 2007-08 MVP Season Could Auction for $7M

A jersey worn by Kobe Bryant during his 2007-08 MVP season could fetch as much as $7 million at auction. Sothebys told TMZ Sports the jersey, which is also signed by the late Lakers legend, is the "most valuable Kobe Bryant game-worn jersey to ever appear at auction." According to their website, Bryant scored 645 points in 25 games wearing the jersey.
Bleacher Report

Breaking Down the Super Bowl Odds of Every Remaining Team in 2023

Fourteen teams will enter the 2022 NFL playoffs with dreams of winning a championship. Only one franchise, however, will celebrate a Super Bowl victory in February. And as the confetti falls, you might be enjoying a payout. No matter whether you're placing wagers or monitoring odds, though, Super Bowl futures...

