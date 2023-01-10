ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

What to know about the four head coaching candidates the Colts want to interview

By Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The first round of Colts head coaching targets is starting to trickle out.

Indianapolis has requested permission to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, according to the NFL Network; Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, according to ESPN; and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who was Tampa Bay’s head coach for three seasons and Atlanta’s interim coach in 2020, according to the NFL Network.

All four are available to interview right away.

Philadelphia, the NFC’s No. 1 seed, has a bye this week. The other three candidates coach for teams that did not make the playoffs, making them available to interview right away, and both Glenn and Morris are Black. If both men interview, the Colts will satisfy one part of the league’s Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview at least two people of color for the position and at least one external candidate in-person.

Indianapolis interim coach Jeff Saturday is also expected to be a candidate after going 1-7 in his eight-game audition as the team’s head coach, but according to Saturday on Monday afternoon, an interview has not been scheduled yet.

Raheem Morris

Morris, 46, has been working his way back up the coaching ladder after going 17-31 in three seasons with the Buccaneers from 2009-2011, a stint that included a 10-6 season in 2010.

Originally a defensive-oriented coach, Morris is an interesting candidate because he has experience on both sides of the ball. Morris first made his name in the NFL as a defensive backs coach, but he was hired in Atlanta as the team’s defensive pass game coordinator, but he also spent four seasons as the team’s wide receivers coach before heading back to the defensive side of the ball, eventually taking over from Dan Quinn early in the 2020 season.

Morris won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams as the team’s defensive coordinator in 2021, and the Broncos have also reportedly requested to interview him.

“The fact that he isn’t a head coach is a crime,” Rams head coach Sean McVay told the Associated Press in August.

Aaron Glenn

Glenn, 50, played 15 seasons in the NFL as a cornerback with five teams, served as a scout with the Jets for two years and then got into coaching, making his name as the New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach under Sean Payton for five seasons from 2016-2020. When Dan Campbell was hired as Detroit’s head coach, he took Glenn with him to be his defensive coordinator.

Under Glenn, the Lions defense has struggled over the past two seasons, but the former player has long been tabbed as a potential head coach. Glenn interviewed with the Saints and Broncos for their head coaching jobs last offseason.

Ben Johnson

Unlike Morris and Glenn, Johnson fits the young, rising offensive genius archetype that has made up most of the league’s coaching hires over the past couple of offseasons, and he’s in high demand, already requested for interviews by the Texans and Colts.

While Johnson, 36, has only been Detroit’s offensive coordinator for a single season, he turned heads this by directing a Lions offense that ranked third in the NFL in yards and fifth in scoring despite not having an elite quarterback at the helm. Indianapolis, a team that finished 27th in yards, 31st in points and dead last in turnovers, needs significant help on offense, and the Colts are expected to draft a quarterback.

“He would be worthy of that,” Campbell told reporters in Detroit on Monday about Johnson’s head coaching interest. “I think a ton of him. I think he’s, I’ve said it before, I think he’s extremely bright, he’s creative, he’s organized, he’s a great communicator. I mean, he’s just got it.”

Shane Steichen

Steichen, 37, is cut from the same mold as Johnson, and he comes from the same coaching tree that produced former Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was fired in November with a 40-33-1 record. Steichen served as an offensive quality control coach under Reich in San Diego in 2014 and 2015, then worked his way up under former Indianapolis offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, who is now the Eagles coach. The Texans have also requested an interview with Steichen.

A long-time Chargers employee, Steichen spent seven seasons with the franchise, moving all the way up to offensive coordinator in 2020, then joined Sirianni when he was hired as Philadelphia’s head coach in 2021.

Under Sirianni and Steichen, an electric Eagles offense finished second in the league in yards and scoring this season.

“He’ll be a great head coach,” Sirianni told Eagles reporters. “He can connect with guys, he can hold them accountable and he’s been around a lot of great coaches. He’s a student of the game. There’s no doubt in my mind that when he has his opportunity, he’s going to run with it.”

