ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GATOR 99.5

It’s Official! Louisiana Is Finally Getting A Buc-ee’s [VIDEO]

It is finally happening Louisiana is getting its first Buc-ee’s travel center! The deal was announced by Ruston, LA Mayor Ronny Walker after a Monday, January 9, City Council meeting solidified the negotiations between Buc-ee's development group CSMS Managment LLC. Mayor Walker announced Buc-ee's first Louisiana convenience store will be built on the western side of the city's border along I-20, at the Tarbutton Rd exit and the newly constructed $25 million dollar Tarbutton Exchange.
RUSTON, LA
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy