Storm damage prompts San Jose to keep Alum Rock Park closed
SAN JOSE -- San Jose Park Ranger Danny Nguyen dodged boulders on his way up the Penitencia Creek trail in Alum Rock Park, now heavily damaged and impassable after the storms."So, this is a good example of why, in general, the park is closed," Nguyen said, standing beside two boulders the size of washing machines.The battering the park took from recent storms triggered massive rockslides."This is not yet the full extent of the damage. We're only about halfway through the storms right now. You can imagine it will probably get worse before it gets better," Nguyen said.Alum Rock...
Willits News
Bay Area storm: Thursday offers break from rain as predictions show wet weekend
Clear skies and sunshine have been rare commodities in the Bay Area at the start of 2023, but both could be seen above the Bay Area on Thursday morning, in a break from the gauntlet of rain and wind that have lashed the region. The pause between storms will be...
NBC Bay Area
Congressman Surveys Multi-Million Dollar Storm Damages in the East Bay
An Alameda County congressman spent the day Thursday looking at some of the damage done by the back-to-back-to-back storms. From mudslides and flooding, to collapsed roads, Eric Swalwell got a close look at what the storms left behind. Caltrans reopened parts of Niles Canyon Road from Mission Boulevard in Fremont...
As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect
(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
NBC Bay Area
Recent Rain Has Downgraded Drought Conditions in Bay Area, California
The rainfall from recent storms has downgraded drought conditions in the Bay Area and California, according to the latest data from the state's drought monitor. The monitor has parts of the Bay Area moving from extreme drought to severe drought and other parts moving from the severe category to moderate.
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Crews Work to Fix Roads Ahead of Next Storm
Every second of sunshine mattered for public works crews in Contra Costa County Thursday, as they're trying their best to fill as many potholes as possible before the rain returns. “Since the large storms and they keep coming, we’ve just been on the go,” said Chris Lau with Contra Costa...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County Urges Residents to Sign Up for ‘AlertSCC' for Storm Updates
Storms will continue to slam the Bay Area, prompting more flood watches for the entire region. Santa Clara County officials are now urging residents to sign up for AlertSCC - a platform the county and its cities use to send direct text and e-mail updates on the storm's progress and any evacuations, flooding or road closures.
KTVU FOX 2
Upcoming weather for the Bay Area, Northern California
Meteorologist Mark Tamayo provides the weather forecast for the upcoming weekend. While the Bay Area is seeing a break from the torrential weather Thursday, Friday and throughout the weekend more showers are expected.
NBC Bay Area
Forecast: Series of Bay Area Storms Resume Friday, Weekend Flood Watch
The parade of storms slamming the Bay Area is expected to continue Friday and into next week. Here's a look at what to expect, the storm's timeline and a breakdown of any weather alerts. When will it rain again in the Bay Area?. A new system will hit the region...
KTVU FOX 2
Tower collapses in San Jose after being hit by tree, thousands without power
Trees topple transmission tower in San Jose, homeless residents nearly crushed. Thousands of residents in San Jose are still without power after a transmission tower and power lines in the Willow Glen area were destroyed by falling trees early Tuesday morning. A homeless man living in a nearby encampment describes nearly being crushed, but escaping.
NBC Bay Area
Tornado Touches Down in Northern California Town as State is Battered by Winter Storm
A tornado touched down in a small Northern California town east of Stockton early Tuesday morning as the state endures a historic winter storm. Just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Calaveras County town of Milton near a small reservoir, the National Weather Service said.
PG&E working to restore power to homes in South Bay
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews in the South Bay are still working to restore electricity after Tuesday's storm, and it make take days. The power has been out in the Willow Glen area since Tuesday morning. PG&E said roughly 300 homes are without power, and crews will be working all night to restore electricity. […]
Stormy pattern end in sight for the Bay Area after weeks of rainfall
We have been dealing with weeks of rainfall, which has had a positive impact on our drought but has also caused an onslaught of problems across California.
NBC Bay Area
Boulder Creek Family Forced to Rebuild Home Again Following Recent Storm
A Boulder Creek family is dealing with a second major blow from Mother Nature. For the past 2 1/2 years, the Phleger family had been working hard to rebuild after the 2020 CZU fire destroyed it. “Probably about two months ago. Things started to change. My family started to act...
NBC Bay Area
Multiple Areas of Monterey County Could Be Cut Off as Salinas River Crests
Monterey County residents were advised to prepare for major roadways to be closed due to flooding between Thursday night and Sunday morning as flood-stage water flows move through the Salinas River to the coast. Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said at a press conference Thursday afternoon at the Salinas River...
kion546.com
Monterey and Santa Cruz County crews working to repair and reinforce levees on the Pajaro River
PAJARO, Calif., (KION-TV) - Rainwater putting a strain on the levees in Pajaro. Crews have been out overnight, reinforcing and repairing the levee. Trying to fix it because of the damages the storm has left behind. CAL FIRE drone teams from Pebble Beach have been on flyover operations this week,...
Morgan Hill Times
Help arrives for soaked Morgan Hill residents
As the latest in a line of strong storms was bearing down on the Central Coast this week, the California Conservation Corps (CCC) sent two crews to Morgan Hill to help fill and distribute sandbags for local residents and property owners. The crews—out of Fresno and San Luis Obispo—were busy...
KTVU FOX 2
Flooding in East Palo Alto leaves apartment dwellers with costly damage
EAST PALO ALTO – Residents living near San Francisquito Creek in East Palo Alto lost many of their belongings in recent storms, including their cars. Two groups have stepped up to help these families recover.On New Year's Eve, the creek poured into the Woodland Park Apartments. The high floodwaters left residents with damage that could cost thousands.Francisco Navarro has called these apartments home for more than 10 years. He said the waters swept inside his storage unit.Navarro became emotional at one point saying his family lost clothes, shoes, and equipment. The cost to replace these items he says will be...
Alviso resident settles development lawsuit
An Alviso man known for challenging developments proposed in the North San Jose neighborhood has settled a lawsuit with a hotel developer, while ramping up rhetoric against a nonprofit food bank he’s suing. Resident Mark Espinoza dismissed his lawsuit against Milpitas-based Terra Development Partners and San Jose last month after the developer and Espinoza agreed to... The post Alviso resident settles development lawsuit appeared first on San José Spotlight.
