The Bears have found their new president/CEO. The Bears announced on Thursday that they hired Kevin Warren to lead the organization moving forward. Warren comes to the Bears with an extraordinary resumé and specific experience that should help the franchise with some of its bigger goals. He’s an attorney who began his law career in 1990 practicing sports law. He made the switch over to the NFL for the first time in 1997 when the Rams hired him as vice president of player programs/football legal counsel. Warren left the Rams to work for the Lions from 2001-2003, then worked at an international law firm from 2003-2005. Warren got back into the NFL in 2005, when he headed up the Vikings’ business affairs. Most recently Warren worked in college ball as the commissioner for the Big Ten Conference, and his leadership brought about monumental changes.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO