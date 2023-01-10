ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
atozsports.com

Broncos coach may be out the door before Denver can stop him

The Denver Broncos have a highly sought after assistant in their building right now. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is one of the best young coaches in the entire NFL. Accordingly, he is getting some interview opportunities from multiple teams across the league. Evero’s defense was one of the best in...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Chicago Bears swing for the fences with huge front office hire

The Chicago Bears have found a new team president, and his resume and background in football signify a potentially bright future. Finally, after 23 years as team president, Ted Phillips is out for the Chicago Bears, and the franchise has found a successor with an impressive resume. On Thursday, NFL...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Who is Kevin Warren, new Bears president/CEO?

The Bears have found their new president/CEO. The Bears announced on Thursday that they hired Kevin Warren to lead the organization moving forward. Warren comes to the Bears with an extraordinary resumé and specific experience that should help the franchise with some of its bigger goals. He’s an attorney who began his law career in 1990 practicing sports law. He made the switch over to the NFL for the first time in 1997 when the Rams hired him as vice president of player programs/football legal counsel. Warren left the Rams to work for the Lions from 2001-2003, then worked at an international law firm from 2003-2005. Warren got back into the NFL in 2005, when he headed up the Vikings’ business affairs. Most recently Warren worked in college ball as the commissioner for the Big Ten Conference, and his leadership brought about monumental changes.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's what the Bears say about Kevin Warren

On Thursday, the Bears announced the hiring of Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as the new CEO/President of the organization, succeeding Ted Phillips and his 23-year run as the head honcho. Here's what Bears chairman George H. McCaskey and general manager Ryan Poles had to say about the hiring:. "Kevin...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

What are the Wizards coaches saying about rookie Johnny Davis?

WASHINGTON -- The Wizards played their 41st game of the 2022-23 campaign on Monday night, which means Johnny Davis is halfway through his rookie season. He was not active for the game, as he is currently dealing with a hip injury which has more so sidelined him from playing with the Capital City Go-Go, their G-League affiliate than it has for the Wizards.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports Chicago

Jaylon Johnson has 'all chips in' on Justin Fields

Since the beginning of Justin Fields' tenure with the Bears, some pundits and outsiders aren't sold on whether or not he can be the franchise signal caller. On Thursday, cornerback Jaylon Johnson made his stance clear on the Parkins & Spiegel show on 670 the Score. Johnson not only sides...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Teams the Bears could entertain with No. 1 pick

As overly prognosticated about the Chicago Bears and their ownership of the No. 1 pick might be, the organization could be interested in trading the pick down in the draft to acquire capital. Would the Bears have interested suitors to bargain with? If so, who?. To answer the first question,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

3 reasons why Poles believes Bears foundation is strong

The buzz word around Halas Hall this year was “foundation.” When Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus took over the organization in January they each put in serious work to begin reshaping the franchise to match their vision. Poles tore the roster down to the studs with moves like the Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith trades and decisions not to re-sign other players like Akiem Hicks, Allen Robinson, Eddie Goldman and James Daniels. Eberflus installed his H.I.T.S. system and changed the way the Bears would approach the game. Instead of focusing on schemes, they would focus on fundamentals. Practices were more intense and that intensity was expected to be carried to the games on each and every snap.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy