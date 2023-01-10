Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
Rich Township Clerk Arlene M. "Sugar" Al-Amin To Seek Village Of Flossmoor Trustee PostSouth Suburban NewsFlossmoor, IL
Related
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
This trade scenario has Bears sending No. 1 pick to Colts for draft haul
The Chicago Bears have a ton of leverage with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Given the Bears have their quarterback in Justin Fields, there will be no shortage of quarterback-needy teams calling general manager Ryan Poles about trading up to the top spot. The Indy Star...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Broncos coach may be out the door before Denver can stop him
The Denver Broncos have a highly sought after assistant in their building right now. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is one of the best young coaches in the entire NFL. Accordingly, he is getting some interview opportunities from multiple teams across the league. Evero’s defense was one of the best in...
Bears Miss On Opportunity As Roquan Smith Signs Massive Deal With Baltimore
The former Bear just got PAID.
Mike Budenholzer bares some good news regarding Khris Middleton
Could Khris Middleton be nearing a return?
BREAKING: Michigan Football Defender Declares For NFL Draft
He was one of the most experienced defenders in Michigan's secondary, and now he's taking his chances at the next level by declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Chicago Bears swing for the fences with huge front office hire
The Chicago Bears have found a new team president, and his resume and background in football signify a potentially bright future. Finally, after 23 years as team president, Ted Phillips is out for the Chicago Bears, and the franchise has found a successor with an impressive resume. On Thursday, NFL...
Chicago Bulls are coming together on both ends, says DeMar DeRozan
The Chicago Bulls have had a rough season so far, but according to DeMar DeRozan, things may be looking up.
Who is Kevin Warren, new Bears president/CEO?
The Bears have found their new president/CEO. The Bears announced on Thursday that they hired Kevin Warren to lead the organization moving forward. Warren comes to the Bears with an extraordinary resumé and specific experience that should help the franchise with some of its bigger goals. He’s an attorney who began his law career in 1990 practicing sports law. He made the switch over to the NFL for the first time in 1997 when the Rams hired him as vice president of player programs/football legal counsel. Warren left the Rams to work for the Lions from 2001-2003, then worked at an international law firm from 2003-2005. Warren got back into the NFL in 2005, when he headed up the Vikings’ business affairs. Most recently Warren worked in college ball as the commissioner for the Big Ten Conference, and his leadership brought about monumental changes.
Here's what the Bears say about Kevin Warren
On Thursday, the Bears announced the hiring of Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as the new CEO/President of the organization, succeeding Ted Phillips and his 23-year run as the head honcho. Here's what Bears chairman George H. McCaskey and general manager Ryan Poles had to say about the hiring:. "Kevin...
NBC Sports
What are the Wizards coaches saying about rookie Johnny Davis?
WASHINGTON -- The Wizards played their 41st game of the 2022-23 campaign on Monday night, which means Johnny Davis is halfway through his rookie season. He was not active for the game, as he is currently dealing with a hip injury which has more so sidelined him from playing with the Capital City Go-Go, their G-League affiliate than it has for the Wizards.
NFL all-time passing yard leaders: Will anyone ever catch Brady?
Tom Brady continues to push off Father Time. Despite being 45 years old, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback eclipsed 4,000 yards passing for the sixth consecutive season in 2022. He ranked third in the NFL with 4,694 yards, trailing only Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Brady isn’t chasing anyone on...
Jaylon Johnson has 'all chips in' on Justin Fields
Since the beginning of Justin Fields' tenure with the Bears, some pundits and outsiders aren't sold on whether or not he can be the franchise signal caller. On Thursday, cornerback Jaylon Johnson made his stance clear on the Parkins & Spiegel show on 670 the Score. Johnson not only sides...
Teams the Bears could entertain with No. 1 pick
As overly prognosticated about the Chicago Bears and their ownership of the No. 1 pick might be, the organization could be interested in trading the pick down in the draft to acquire capital. Would the Bears have interested suitors to bargain with? If so, who?. To answer the first question,...
Peyton Hillis on 'road to recovery’ after saving drowning children
Peyton Hillis’ health condition is improving. The former NFL running back is off the ventilator and is “on the road to recovery,” his girlfriend Angela Cole wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Doctors were concerned about Hillis’ kidneys on Tuesday, Memphis’ WREG.com reported, but this latest...
Schrock's Bears Mock Draft 1.0: Poles gets haul for No. 1 pick
When general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus walked out of the media center at Halas Hall following their state of the franchise address Tuesday, the Bears' offseason officially began. Armed with over $100 million in salary cap and the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft,...
3 reasons why Poles believes Bears foundation is strong
The buzz word around Halas Hall this year was “foundation.” When Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus took over the organization in January they each put in serious work to begin reshaping the franchise to match their vision. Poles tore the roster down to the studs with moves like the Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith trades and decisions not to re-sign other players like Akiem Hicks, Allen Robinson, Eddie Goldman and James Daniels. Eberflus installed his H.I.T.S. system and changed the way the Bears would approach the game. Instead of focusing on schemes, they would focus on fundamentals. Practices were more intense and that intensity was expected to be carried to the games on each and every snap.
DHop trade unlikely to be Bears' answer to No. 1 WR search
Every offseason, hope springs eternal for those NFL teams who fell short of the ultimate goal. This excitement is in overdrive for the Bears thanks to over $100 million in salary cap space and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears have many holes to...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0