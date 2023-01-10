Read full article on original website
General Motors Seizes Crown From Toyota as America's Biggest Automaker
"General Motors on Wednesday announced that in 2022 it delivered 2.2 million vehicles in the United States, making it the biggest automaker in the country. Toyota took the crown from GM back in 2021, but held onto it for less than two years. The Japanese automaker sold 2.1 million vehicles in 2022, which is down 9.6 percent from 2021. Shares of Toyota were down more than 1 percent following the release on Wednesday. GM, by comparison, saw its sales increase 2.5 percent from 2021. A big chunk of those gains came in the fourth quarter, as supply chain issues eased and sales shot...
GM Ventures To Invest In FocalPoint For Next-Gen GPS Tech
FocalPoint, a U.K.-based software company, recently announced a new investment from GM Ventures, the venture branch of General Motors. This new union will serve to finance a collaboration to develop next-gen GPS technologies for GM self-driving technologies. The General is specifically interested in further developing FocalPoint’s Supercorrelation technology, which targets...
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem
General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?
If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
GM Still Paying The Price For Dropping Colorado, Canyon In 2012
At present, the Toyota Tacoma outsells GM’s midsize pickups, the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon, by a significant margin. The reasons behind the gap are varied, but one of the reasons has to be GM’s decision to drop the Colorado and Canyon nameplates in 2012. So then –...
Toyota Is The World’s Greatest Car Company
A look at the world’s global car companies shows that America’s are run by bunglers. Ford’s management cannot keep track of its expenses. GM sits well behind most in its move into the EV business. VW, BMW, and Mercedes make cars widely admired for their quality, but they are late to the EV and self-driving […]
Tesla Snatches 2022 US Luxury Sales Crown From BMW
For the first time in nearly 25 years, an American automaker is again number one in luxury sales in the US. Tesla grabbed the luxury sales crown from BMW for the 2022 calendar year, selling 158,612 more vehicles than the German automaker in its home market. In 2021, BMW had beaten Tesla by about 23,000 vehicles based on estimates.
These were the 10 top-selling car brands, models in 2022
General Motors is back on top, selling more vehicles than any other automaker in 2022 in the U.S. GM took the crown back from Toyota, which sold the most vehicles in 2021 – the first time GM didn’t lead the nation in annual auto sales since 1931.
Full-Size GM Truck Sales Leap Ahead Of Ford F-Series In Q4 2022
GM full-size pickup truck sales increased 24 percent to 214,399 units in the United States during the fourth quarter of 2022. Chevy Silverado sales were up 23 percent to 141,912 units, while GMC Sierra sales were up 25 percent to 72,415 units. As has historically been the case, GM continued to sell twice as many Silverados as Sierras. The new, first-ever all-electric GMC Hummer EV pickup moved 72 units during the quarter, joining other EV entries that are now part of this segment – something unimaginable to diehard truck fans as recently as two years ago.
GM Faces a Brutal Year
A recession will drag down car sales in 2023, as recessions always do, which in turn is likely to trigger earnings losses.
BYD India Unveils its Luxury Electric Sedan BYD Seal & Launches BYD ATTO 3 Limited Edition at Auto Expo 2023
NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- BYD, the global leading new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, presented its new luxury model BYD Seal and the limited edition of BYD ATTO 3 in its iconic color Forest Green at the Indian Auto Expo 2023. BYD Seal, whose sales have exceeded 50,000 within 5 months in China, is planned to be launched in India by Q4 2023. As the All-New e6 and BYD ATTO 3 are already available in the local market, BYD Seal will be the third passenger EV released in India within two years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005445/en/ Speech by Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles, BYD India (Photo: Business Wire)
Toyota pushes zero-emission goals by converting old models
CHIBA, Japan — (AP) — To accelerate the global move toward sustainable vehicles, Toyota is suggesting simply replacing the inner workings of vehicles already on the roads with cleaner technology like fuel cells and electric motors. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio...
GM Releases Fix For GMC Sierra Charge Air Cooler Icing Issue
GM has released a service update for the GMC Sierra related to an icing issue for the pickup’s charge air cooler. This issue may occur when driving in extremely cold weather. The problem: certain units of the GMC Sierra 1500 may exhibit a condition wherein ice or sludge accumulates...
GMC Ranks High In J.D. Power Winter 2023 U.S. Website Study
As more and more new car shoppers go online to find their next ride, automakers must provide those customers with the right digital tools and website experience. Now, according to a recent report, it looks as though GMC is doing the right thing when it comes to its online presence.
The Opulent Toyota Century Could Come To U.S., But There's A Catch
The Toyota Century is a forbidden fruit. It's a full-size luxury sedan that, despite not being badged as a Lexus, is actually nearly as prestigious as a Rolls-Royce. The rear-wheel drive sedan has always been kept solely in the Japanese market and is popular among the country's top business executives, government officials, and even the Emperor of Japan. However, there is a bit of good news as the Toyota Century might be coming to markets outside Japan - including the United States.
Chinese startup might soon make EVs with cell-to-chassis tech
A Chinese startup plans to ditch battery packs entirely and integrate cells directly with an EV’s chassis. With this goal in mind, Neta Auto on Wednesday announced a cooperative agreement with battery supplier CATL to use the latter’s cell-to-chassis tech, branded as Integrated Intelligent Chassis (CIIC). In a...
