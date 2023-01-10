ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SoJO 104.9

This Delicious Donut Has Been Named The Absolute BEST in NJ!

Treat yo'self! One of the best ways you can do that is by grabbing yourself a delicious, fresh, hot donut!. But we're not talkin' Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme today... we're kicking our donut game up a notch. So let's make your cheat day %1000 worth it by finding the best donut in New Jersey! But where is it?
TOMS RIVER, NJ
SoJO 104.9

This Amazing Little Town in New Jersey is the Perfect Day Trip

I love when I can share information that might help you enjoy life just a little bit better here in the Garden State. Just sharing tidbits of info for you to maybe go out and experience new things in New Jersey that are fun, exciting, and perfect for you and the family. This article is just one of those stories to help you find new adventures in Jersey.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Construction Begins on Residential Opportunities For Veterans in Ocean County, New Jersey

Personally, I think that anyone who is a "veteran" should be entitled to certain benefits above non-veteran citizens. The men and women who gave of themselves to protect us here at home should get extra attention when they are done with their tour of duty. The members of our armed forces are protecting us at home, we should protect them when they return home. That's my personal opinion. So when I see projects in our communities for veterans I am in full support.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

You Can Learn How To Hunt The Jersey Devil In Hammonton, NJ

Believe it or not, the southern-most parts of the Garden State are pretty spooky. South Jersey's no stranger to tales of ghosts lurking in many of the homes in Cape May. Also, you can't forget about all those Bigfoot sightings in Millville. Now, you can even add alleged mountain lion sightings to the mix. Wouldn't you be spooked if you thought you saw a mountain lion? Don't lie.... you know you would.
HAMMONTON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

South Jersey Man Turns Tragedy Into Triumph After Accident

"Everything anyone said I couldn't do, I try to do." If you are looking for motivation, look no further than Matt Fumo's life story. In 2017, Matt was a recent graduate of Ocean City High School with a promising future as a college baseball pitcher when he suffered a broken neck in a swimming accident after jumping off a support pillar on the Ocean City-Longport Bridge.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Is the MAAC Basketball Tournament Looking to Leave Atlantic City, NJ?

The 2023 Hercules Tires MAAC Men's and Women's Basketball Championships return to the historic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall from March 7-11. Last season we were treated to an amazing tournament, with St. Peter's not only cutting down the nets in Atlantic City, they made an incredible run in the NCAA Tournament, beating Kentucky, Murray State and Purdue, before falling to North Carolina in the Elite Eight.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Atlantic City, NJ, Man Indicted in Fatal Hit-and-run Crash

An Atlantic City man has been indicted in connection to a hit-and-run crash this past September that left a 76-year-old man dead. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 26-year-old Harris L. Jacobs of Atlantic City is facing one count of second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Rutgers mask mandate lifted for spring semester

When students return to the campuses of Rutgers University next week to begin the spring semester, they will not be required to mask up. Faculty unions have lost their case to allow individual professors to decide if masks would be required in their classrooms and lecture halls. In a unanimous...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
SoJO 104.9

