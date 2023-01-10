GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our break from rain and snow will continue through Saturday. Our next weather maker will bring rain and snow starting Sunday. That will mark the start of a more active weather pattern that will last through much of next week. Some days will be more active than other, but basically every day from Sunday through at least Wednesday has a chance for rain and snow. The mountains will get the bulk of the snow.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO