Grand Junction, CO

This weekend starts dry, turns rainy and snowy on Sunday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our break from rain and snow will continue through Saturday. Our next weather maker will bring rain and snow starting Sunday. That will mark the start of a more active weather pattern that will last through much of next week. Some days will be more active than other, but basically every day from Sunday through at least Wednesday has a chance for rain and snow. The mountains will get the bulk of the snow.
Rain and snow increase tonight, linger through Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another disturbance will affect us in Western Colorado tonight through Wednesday before the week brightens up. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight through 9 PM Wednesday for the higher elevations on either side of Highway 50 and I-70 including the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Elkhead Mountains, and the Roan Plateau. The advisory highlights where the biggest snow accumulation is likely. Add wind to blow around that falling snow, visibility will be reduced to dangerous levels. That means travel will be difficult or even dangerous at times.
Water Level Being Lowered At Infested Western Colorado Lake

With the 2023 boating season approaching, boating enthusiasts are taking notice of what's happening at a popular western Colorado lake. Over the next few months, the water level at Highline Lake will be lowered by some 30 feet as Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officials work to eliminate zebra mussels from the lake and prevent their spread into other waters. Last fall, CPW changed the status of Highline Lake from "suspect' to "infested" when they discovered the presence of invasive zebra mussels during a routine inspection. The "infested" designation was the first for a body of water in Colorado.
Up to 18 inches: Snowy days ahead for Colorado's mountains

A few snowy days are about to hit Colorado, particularly in mountainous parts of state. According to the National Weather Service, up to 18 inches of snow could fall on some of Colorado's highest peaks from Monday through Thursday morning. Areas hit the hardest should include peaks southwest of Aspen and those north and east of Steamboat Springs. Mountains in the Silverton area should also see noteworthy totals during this period – likely in the range of about a foot.
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado

Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
Grand Junction Makes New York Times List of 52 Places To Go In 2023

It's quite possible the entire world is about to discover Grand Junction, Colorado. The city of Grand Junction has been selected for inclusion in the New York Times list of 52 Places to Go in 2023. On the list, you'll find Grand Junction at #45 right between Madrid and La Guajira, Columbia. The list was posted online and will be published in the New York Times Travel Section on January 15.
Wayne Phillips, missing duck hunter in Delta County, Colorado

Colorado Broncos fan express the disappointment they felt this season as the Broncos finished their final game. Two snowmobilers were killed when an avalanche occurred near Winter Park, Colorado. New Indigenous Person Alert for missing people. Updated: 6 hours ago. A new program will help notify Coloradans when indigenous people...
Colorado snow totals for Jan. 11, 2023

The following Colorado snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service for Jan.11, 2023, as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday:. Aztec Ruins Natio, CO — 2 inches at 7 a.m. Canon Plaza, CO — 3 inches at 9:33 a.m. Cedaredge, CO — 3.5 inches at 8:48 a.m....
2 dead in Grand County avalanche

A man who was out duck hunting has gone missing in Delta County, Colorado. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sending additional help to locate him. The 2023 Colorado General Assembly meets to discuss a number of different things. Final Broncos game of 2022-2023 season, fans express frustration. Updated: 5...
