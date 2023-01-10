A 60-year-old man faces charges in a shooting at an East Portland deli on New Year’s Day, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Police allege that Parrish Riggins, of Portland, shot another man in the lower right leg and the back inside the store at 12128 E. Burnside Street in a dispute over money. He then allegedly took the victim’s backpack and ran across the street to the Blackburn Center, a development with affordable-housing residences, a medical clinic and a mental-health recovery facility owned by Central City Concern.

