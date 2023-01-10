ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXL

Police Searching for Murder Suspect

(Portland, OR) — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that injured two people in East Portland Tuesday night. One victim was a child. Portland Police found the 11-year-old girl and a man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at 160th and East Burnside. The suspect fled. Witnesses identified the shooter as 36-year-old Rashad Calbert. He’s 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and is known to use public transit. If you see him, call 911.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland man charged with attempted murder in New Year’s Day convenience-store robbery

A 60-year-old man faces charges in a shooting at an East Portland deli on New Year’s Day, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Police allege that Parrish Riggins, of Portland, shot another man in the lower right leg and the back inside the store at 12128 E. Burnside Street in a dispute over money. He then allegedly took the victim’s backpack and ran across the street to the Blackburn Center, a development with affordable-housing residences, a medical clinic and a mental-health recovery facility owned by Central City Concern.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland’s Alleged Teen Fire Starters Roamed Beyond One Park

On Jan. 3, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office indicted three Portland teenagers on a slew of arson charges related to a number of fires set over the summer and fall across Southeast Portland, including at Mt. Tabor Park. Wayne Chen, Malik Hares and Sam Perkins, all 18 and...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Reward offered for information to help solve deadly shooting of 22-year-old Portland man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a 22-year-old man. On June 20, 2022, just after 10 p.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a shooting at 11800 Southeast Liebe Street, near Raymond Park. Police said it was reported that a victim, later identified as Geavauntae Sherman, was helped into a private vehicle that left the scene.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy