Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, ORRobbie NewportMilwaukie, OR
Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KXL
Police Searching for Murder Suspect
(Portland, OR) — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that injured two people in East Portland Tuesday night. One victim was a child. Portland Police found the 11-year-old girl and a man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at 160th and East Burnside. The suspect fled. Witnesses identified the shooter as 36-year-old Rashad Calbert. He’s 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and is known to use public transit. If you see him, call 911.
Portland leaders to meet Friday to discuss 'holistic solutions' to surge in gun violence near schools
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the wake of a recent surge in shootings outside Portland high schools, more than a dozen education, civic and public safety leaders will meet at Portland Public Schools headquarters Friday morning to discuss gun violence, the school district announced Thursday. The meeting is scheduled for...
Portland man charged with attempted murder in New Year’s Day convenience-store robbery
A 60-year-old man faces charges in a shooting at an East Portland deli on New Year’s Day, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Police allege that Parrish Riggins, of Portland, shot another man in the lower right leg and the back inside the store at 12128 E. Burnside Street in a dispute over money. He then allegedly took the victim’s backpack and ran across the street to the Blackburn Center, a development with affordable-housing residences, a medical clinic and a mental-health recovery facility owned by Central City Concern.
Anniversary of former Clackamas County deputy's shooting marked by the release of the man who shot him
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week, the family of Damon Coates marked a bittersweet anniversary. Twenty years ago on Monday, the former Clackamas County Sheriff's deputy was shot in the face by a 15-year-old who struggled with drugs and mental illness. The case serves as a reminder that some of...
KGW
Public safety leaders addressing gun violence in Portland
In the last three months there have been four shootings outside Portland high schools. Public safety leaders are meeting to discuss solutions to this rising epidemic.
WWEEK
Portland’s Alleged Teen Fire Starters Roamed Beyond One Park
On Jan. 3, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office indicted three Portland teenagers on a slew of arson charges related to a number of fires set over the summer and fall across Southeast Portland, including at Mt. Tabor Park. Wayne Chen, Malik Hares and Sam Perkins, all 18 and...
KGW
Family of former Clackamas deputy marks 20 years since he was shot, paralyzed
Damon Coates was shot in the face by a 15-year-old teen in the midst of a mental health crisis. He’s still alive today, under the care of his family.
KGW
Vancouver police officer, former candidate for Clark County Sheriff, placed on leave
Cpl. Rey Reynolds was placed on leave Dec. 21, according to a city spokesman. He's subject to four separate internal affairs investigations.
KGW
Dozens of Portland buildings are marked “unsafe” for firefighter entry
When fire crews arrived at a burning downtown church last week, they had to fight the flames from outside. It had been marked unsafe by the city.
kptv.com
Reward offered for information to help solve deadly shooting of 22-year-old Portland man
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a 22-year-old man. On June 20, 2022, just after 10 p.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a shooting at 11800 Southeast Liebe Street, near Raymond Park. Police said it was reported that a victim, later identified as Geavauntae Sherman, was helped into a private vehicle that left the scene.
KGW
Former congregant remembers old Portland Korean Church
The abandoned church was destroyed by fire last week and has since been demolished. But for some, it still housed memories of worship.
Child injured in Portland apartment shooting
Two people, including a child, were shot on Tuesday night, according to Portland police.
Drunk driver sentenced to 25 years after killing 4 in Salem homeless camp crash
A drunk driver will serve 25 years after causing the death of four people.
Deputy who killed Vancouver officer Donald Sahota won't be criminally charged, prosecutor says
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a Vancouver police officer in a case of mistaken identity nearly one year ago will not face criminal charges, according to a memo from the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney's Office released Thursday. Deputy John Feller was one...
Ridgefield police seek Blazers-sporting fraud suspect
The Clark County Sheriff's Office is asking the public’s help in identifying a fraud suspect sought by the Ridgefield Police Department.
Chronicle
Oregon Man Sentenced to Nearly 26 Years for Driving Drunk Into Homeless Camp, Killing Four
A 25-year-old Salem man was sentenced Wednesday in Marion County Circuit Court to nearly 26 years in prison after driving drunk into a homeless encampment in downtown Salem in March, killing four residents of the camp and seriously injuring two others. Tests showed marijuana in Enrique Rodriguez Jr.’s system, and...
Hit-and-run by Free2Move driver raises questions about Portland car-sharing oversight
Rose Long was driving home from her bar shift in the wee hours of Dec. 9 when she was met with an unwelcome surprise. As she drove north on Southeast Foster Road toward the intersection of 52nd Avenue, a driver in a Free2Move car-sharing vehicle, marked by its red, white and blue circular logo on the side, swerved suddenly in front of her, and the cars collided.
kptv.com
Neighbors say they’re concerned, alarmed after unidentified pellets found in NE Portland park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Parks & Recreation reminded dog owners that keeping their pet leashed would help keep them safe, after a neighbor said they found unidentified pellets at the Rose City Golf Course in Northeast Portland. “It’s alarming,” Matt Rafferty, walking a dog near the park, said....
An Oregon woman painted portraits of those killed by police violence. Now the paintings have been stolen
George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Tenisha Anderson, Philando Castile, Elijah McClain – those are just some of the people artist Anne Witherspoon, 69, had painted portraits of and hung on her fence in Yamhill County.
KGW
Runners and walkers in dark clothing make it difficult for drivers in the Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. — We're 12 days into the new year and consider this: we've just crossed the threshold of nine hours of daylight. The sun rose Thursday at 7:48 a.m. and it's scheduled to set at 4:49 p.m. That means most of you who resolved to get fit this year are probably walking and running in the dark. And of course it's January, so it's likely also raining.
Comments / 0