Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Mid-January transfer portal updates for the Fighting Irish
There’s been no hotter subject surrounding Notre Dame and the rest of the college football world over the past month than the transfer portal. And yes... I’m including the signing day early period, bowl season, and the college football playoff in that discussion — nothing has been hotter than the portal for a variety of reasons.
Five Things Notre Dame Could Really Use This Cycle
Fans were disappointed when Notre Dame lost a few blue-chip prospects in the 2023 cycle, but the Irish managed to put together a high-quality class altogether. The staff met.
Notre Dame Lands 9 Players In The Final SI99 Recruiting Rankings
SI99 released its final rankings for the 2023 recruiting class and Notre Dame had nine players make the list
Notre Dame Hitting the Midwest Hard to Recruit on Friday
The Notre Dame coaching staff is preparing to host plenty of recruits on Saturday for its first Junior Day of the new year. However, before that they are hitting the recruiting trail on Friday to see some cars of 2023, 2024 and 2025 prospects. The focus on Friday is all...
Does Sam Hartman Make Notre Dame A National Championship Contender
Irish Breakdown discusses whether or not landing Sam Hartman makes Notre Dame a title contender in 2023
WWMTCw
Two juveniles arrested after allegedly destroying Plainwell golf course
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Two juveniles were arrested after allegedly ripping through holes six and seven with tire tracks at a Plainwell Golf Course on Nov. 26. "While charges have been filed, I cannot confirm the names of those suspects since they are juveniles," according to a statement from the Allegan County Prosecutor.
95.3 MNC
Two local men killed in semi crash on U.S. 12 in Berrien County
A fatal crash involving two semis shut down a busy stretch of U.S. 12 in Berrien County. The collision happened on Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, at U.S. 12 and Portage Road, when the driver of a liquid-propane hauler crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0