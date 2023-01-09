Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Microgrid training set aside for southeast Bakersfield residents
Residents of southeast Bakersfield will get first crack at a training program for future entrepreneurs on how to design, set up and maintain microgrid technology that city officials see as helping business and the wider community become more energy efficient and better able to withstand power outages. On Wednesday, the...
Bakersfield Now
Eastbound section of Westside Parkway to close at night Jan. 16-18: TRIP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The eastbound lanes of the Westside Parkway between Mohawk Street and Truxtun Avenue will be closed Monday, Jan. 16 through Jan. 18 each night for construction, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. The closure is scheduled from from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each...
Bakersfield Now
City of Delano offering free sandbags to residents
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Delano is offering free sandbags to residents and businesses to protect their property from flood and excessive rainwater. According to the Delano Police Department, residents can pick up sandbags at the City of Delano Public Works Department, located at 725 South Lexington Street, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Video shows assault of mail carrier in Bakersfield: US Postal Inspection Service
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield mail carriers reported two separate knife attacks Monday, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The inspection service provided video of one attack on Jan. 9 that happened in the area of the 4100 block of Parker Avenue in southwest Bakersfield. A second assault was reported on Bliss Street just […]
Salary increase to come for KCSO detention deputies
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Board of Supervisors approved of a 22% annual pay increase for Kern County Sheriff’s Office detention deputies Tuesday. This is an effort to take one step forward in addressing public safety concerns. “This is the first step, I believe, for us to start addressing the overall public safety issues that […]
Bakersfield Californian
Delano Ramblings: Adult education programs gear up
DELANO — The new year brings with it the continuation of several educational programs offered by the Delano Adult School located on Princeton Street across from the Delano High varsity baseball diamond. Julio Segura, principal of Adult School, says the school offers for free at all times courses in...
Bakersfield SPCA to get funding for more animal care services
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield SPCA, a no-kill facility, will get more than $200,000 for services at the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center. The Bakersfield City Council last night voted 5-0 to approve a grant for a local animal shelter that offers pet vaccinations, licensing, and spay and neuter services. Visit a local […]
City of Bakersfield to hold 2 bulky item drop-off events
The City of Bakersfield will hold two bulky item trash drop-off events on Sat, Jan 14. These will be the first drop-off events of the year.
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO seeks 2 suspects in Oildale robbery
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men suspected of robbing people last month at an Oildale business. On Dec. 19, two men described as Hispanic entered Sam’s Mart at 1303 Oildale Drive and held people at gunpoint while stealing items, KCSO said in a news release Wednesday.
First Bakersfield charter school approved, but community reaction is mixed
The Kern Schools Superintendent's Office says charter schools expand educational opportunities, but there are still details to work out before the Central Academy of Arts and Technology will be ready.
BPD: Missing teen has been located
UPDATE (Jan. 13): The Bakersfield Police Department said the missing 16-year-old has been located. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Dion Brown, 16. According to BPD, Brown was last seen Thursday at Villalovos Court. Brown is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway. […]
City of Delano provides sandbags to help residents cope with flooding
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Delano Public Works Department is providing sandbags to residents to help them cope with the flooding caused by the ongoing storm. According to a tweet by Delano’s Public Works Department, the sandbags are limited to 10 per household and residents must check in at the office to fill […]
Bakersfield Californian
THE DISH: Get a healthier start on 2023 at Mango Haus
Everybody loves Mango. That's the hope of Mango Haus, which is bringing its elevated wholesome cuisine to downtown Bakersfield. The new restaurant is located next to the Best Western Hill House on Truxtun Avenue across from Beale Memorial Library.
Atmospheric river moves the needle on Kern’s drought
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Water is back in Kern County and sure, that means the grass is green again. As National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Bollenbacher says, there are also bigger, more lasting impacts. “Just due to the amount of rain that’s come down in these warm systems, we’ve been able to see improvements in […]
thesungazette.com
SoCalGas offers relief from bill increases
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – As Tulare County residents see the highest spike in natural gas prices in over 20 years, there may be relief in sight after SoCalGas announced a $1 million contribution to a program helping income qualified customers. Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) contributed funding into the...
County supervisors accept bid to build new transitional homeless shelter project
Residents in Oildale, where the Tiney Oaks Transitional Shelter facility is to be built, say the location the county chose is not suitable for a homeless shelter.
Bakersfield Californian
Deputies complied with KCSO policy in shooting that hospitalized man
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday a shooting in which a man was hospitalized after a deputy fired his gun was ruled within department policy and released a video to show what happened. On Nov. 27, deputies were in the 600 block of N. Maple Street in Wasco...
Six months later, a possible local winner steps forward with $1 million Mega Millions ticket
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – For six months we’ve been waiting to find out about an unclaimed Mega Millions lottery ticket purchased in Bakersfield last July. Now, just as that prize money was about to be forfeited because a winner hadn’t stepped forward, we have a possible resolution to the story. On July 15, 2022, with […]
Man hit by multiple cars on Hwy 178 identified
The Kern County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man killed on Highway 178 after being hit by several vehicles on Fri, Jan 6.
Major traffic accident in southeast Bakersfield; 1 injured, 1 dead
The Bakersfield Police Department says speed was a factor in the collision that injured one man and killed another.
Comments / 0