ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delano, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Microgrid training set aside for southeast Bakersfield residents

Residents of southeast Bakersfield will get first crack at a training program for future entrepreneurs on how to design, set up and maintain microgrid technology that city officials see as helping business and the wider community become more energy efficient and better able to withstand power outages. On Wednesday, the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Eastbound section of Westside Parkway to close at night Jan. 16-18: TRIP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The eastbound lanes of the Westside Parkway between Mohawk Street and Truxtun Avenue will be closed Monday, Jan. 16 through Jan. 18 each night for construction, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. The closure is scheduled from from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

City of Delano offering free sandbags to residents

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Delano is offering free sandbags to residents and businesses to protect their property from flood and excessive rainwater. According to the Delano Police Department, residents can pick up sandbags at the City of Delano Public Works Department, located at 725 South Lexington Street, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
DELANO, CA
KGET

Salary increase to come for KCSO detention deputies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Board of Supervisors approved of a 22% annual pay increase for Kern County Sheriff’s Office detention deputies Tuesday. This is an effort to take one step forward in addressing public safety concerns. “This is the first step, I believe, for us to start addressing the overall public safety issues that […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Delano Ramblings: Adult education programs gear up

DELANO — The new year brings with it the continuation of several educational programs offered by the Delano Adult School located on Princeton Street across from the Delano High varsity baseball diamond. Julio Segura, principal of Adult School, says the school offers for free at all times courses in...
DELANO, CA
KGET

Bakersfield SPCA to get funding for more animal care services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield SPCA, a no-kill facility, will get more than $200,000 for services at the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center.            The Bakersfield City Council last night voted 5-0 to approve a grant for a local animal shelter that offers pet vaccinations, licensing, and spay and neuter services. Visit a local […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO seeks 2 suspects in Oildale robbery

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men suspected of robbing people last month at an Oildale business. On Dec. 19, two men described as Hispanic entered Sam’s Mart at 1303 Oildale Drive and held people at gunpoint while stealing items, KCSO said in a news release Wednesday.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD: Missing teen has been located

UPDATE (Jan. 13): The Bakersfield Police Department said the missing 16-year-old has been located. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Dion Brown, 16. According to BPD, Brown was last seen Thursday at Villalovos Court. Brown is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

City of Delano provides sandbags to help residents cope with flooding

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Delano Public Works Department is providing sandbags to residents to help them cope with the flooding caused by the ongoing storm. According to a tweet by Delano’s Public Works Department, the sandbags are limited to 10 per household and residents must check in at the office to fill […]
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

THE DISH: Get a healthier start on 2023 at Mango Haus

Everybody loves Mango. That's the hope of Mango Haus, which is bringing its elevated wholesome cuisine to downtown Bakersfield. The new restaurant is located next to the Best Western Hill House on Truxtun Avenue across from Beale Memorial Library.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Atmospheric river moves the needle on Kern’s drought

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Water is back in Kern County and sure, that means the grass is green again. As National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Bollenbacher says, there are also bigger, more lasting impacts. “Just due to the amount of rain that’s come down in these warm systems, we’ve been able to see improvements in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

SoCalGas offers relief from bill increases

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – As Tulare County residents see the highest spike in natural gas prices in over 20 years, there may be relief in sight after SoCalGas announced a $1 million contribution to a program helping income qualified customers. Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) contributed funding into the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy